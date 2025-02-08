Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Remi is devastated to learn he’s come into some serious money, while Alf faces losing his beloved bait shop.

Remi (Adam Rowland) arrived in Summer Bay alongside the rest of Lyrik back in mid-2022, when they turned up to surprise old friend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).

The band had never found mainstream success, and were left struggling after the departure of their controlling and argumentative lead vocalist Bob (Rob Mallett), who was eventually replaced by Theo (Matt Evans).

Despite the band’s near-constant struggles to pay the bills and make their band a success, Remi never turned to his parents for help – something they would have been perfectly placed to do, considering they’re both classical musicians… oh, and filthy rich.

Remi had instead always wanted to be a self-made man, and had eschewed his parents’ riches.

So much so that he kept his parents’ wealth a secret from girlfriend Bree (Juliet Godwin), who was blown away when she finally met Graham (Brian Meegan) and Nicola Carter (Kate Raison) for the first time at their house in the city early last year.

Now, however, he’s about to have no option but to face his ancestral wealth, as he gets some massive news.

Next Monday, Remi receives a text from his parents, summoning them to come visit them for dinner so they can give him some big news.

While he tries to take Bree with him, claiming they like him a lot more when she’s with him, she’s forced to turn him down – her first counselling session awaits.

It’s three days before Remi returns, meaning he misses the awkward situation Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Tim (George Pullar) find themselves in when Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) discovers their relationship.

Cash’s anger sees him abuse his police powers by pulling Tim and Eden over while on duty, while Abigail (Hailey Pinto) feels betrayed when she learns that her counsellor only put a stop to their sessions because he’s dating her sister. More on that here…

By the time Remi returns to Summer Bay next Friday, Bree is delighted to see him and wants to hear all about what happened with his parents – but Remi’s lips are sealed, only divulging that “it’s complicated.”

Bree presses the issue when they head inside, but Remi continues to evade the subject, claiming that they only spoke about his parents’ fancy new chandelier, but it’s clear he’s hiding something.

After Bree begins to worry that Remi’s parents aren’t okay, Remi is forced to fess up.

His grandmother set up a financial trust for him before she passed away, and his parents asked him to come to the city so he could sign the paperwork, allowing the money to be transferred to his account.

“A trust fund’s a good thing, right?” Bree asks, still not understanding why Remi is being so evasive.

“Well that depends on how you look at it,” Remi responds nervously.

When Bree tells him that she sees it as a holiday to Greece, the pair of them sailing around the islands, her words make Remi even more anxious.

“Wait, how much money are we talking? $10,000? $20,000?” she asks, and when Remi keeps signalling that it’s higher, he finally fesses up.

“$5 million!”

As their conversation continues, Remi winces when Bree clarifies “you’re a millionaire!”

Things become tense when Remi tells her she clearly doesn’t get “the whole money thing,” and she points out that her huge student debt means she agrees with him there.

He explains that he hasn’t done anything to deserve the money, other than be born, but when Bree suggests he just doesn’t touch the money and leaves it there, he retorts that it would just gain more interest and make him feel even worse.

The pair are rudely interrupted by Cash’s arrival, as he rips into Remi for not being more worried about Eden dating Abigail’s counsellor, as he reveals that he saw the pair of them kissing.

However, when they reconvene, Bree is still annoyed by Remi’s attitude. She has very little sympathy for the “poor little rich kid”, and tells him she knows about 100 people who would do anything to be in his position right now.

“Clearly empathy’s not something you’re working on in therapy,” Remi coldly tells her, before she tells him to get over himself and walks out.

As Remi brings Bree a coffee and an “apology from a rich kid” in the garden, he explains how he’s got more reason for disliking his parents’ wealth.

Bree’s seen how Remi’s parents live, but all of the money comes from Remi’s mum’s side of the family, and they’ve never let his dad forget it.

“I must’ve heard it a thousand times: ‘Oh, you married well, didn’t you?'”

As he explains that he doesn’t want to live in a world where people look down their noses at others, Bree encourages him to look at things differently – if he doesn’t want to spend the money on something frivolous, he could do something meaningful with his huge windfall.

Taking her words on board, Remi shows that he’s inherited some of his parents’ lavish tastes, as he organises a party at the sharehouse at breakneck speed.

Caterers descend on Saxon Avenue, bringing with them cool boxes filled with food, beer and champagne, as Remi uses the cash to throw a grand party for his friends.

Theo (Matt Evans), Justin (James Stewart), Kirby (Angelina Thomson), Eden and even Tim soon arrive at the house, where Remi makes a big announcement – he knows what he wants to do with his newfound wealth.

What does he have planned?

While Remi may be more than a little flush for cash, Alf (Ray Meagher) hits a financial stumbling block next week, when he learns that the rent is being hiked on his beloved Bait Shop – by a lot!

“Enough to put me back in hospital,” Alf tells Roo as they sit down to discuss the situation at the diner.

While Roo tries to assure her dad that he’s been there for decades and there must be a way to talk the landlord around, Alf is less sure – “They’re trying to get rid of me, Roo!”

As Roo reads the letter and realises that the landlord is looking to double the rent, a quick look through the lease confirms that what they’re doing is perfectly legal.

Alf is ready to fight them, and Roo points out that she’s not seen him this fired up in years.

“It’s a pity it’s taken daylight robbery to remind me I’m alive,” Alf quips.

Yet a firey call with the real estate agent doesn’t prove fruitful, as they tell Alf it’s non-negotiable – the rent is going up!

The call leaves Alf unsure that he’s got the fight in him, reminding Roo that he nearly died a month ago – “Do I really need to be wasting time on this stuff?”

Roo assures him she has enough fight for the both of them. Will she be able to save the Bait Shop, and will Remi’s newly inflated bank balance have a part to play?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th February (Episode 8386)

John tells Dana their friendship is over. Harper is left confused. Tane decides what he wants.

Tuesday 11th February (Episode 8387)

Levi’s concern for Abigail grows. Harper and Tane look to the future.

Wednesday 12th February (Episode 8388)

Levi asks for Tim’s help with Abigail. Eden rejects an olive branch from Cash. Mali lies to ward off a love rival.

Thursday 13th February (Episode 8389)

Theo exposes Mali’s lie. Eden and Tim’s secret is out. Cash crosses a line.

Friday 14th February (Episode 8390)

Remi comes into money. Cash digs for dirt on Tim. Will Mali pursue his crush?

Also next week, Cash abuses his power Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the discovery of Eden and Tim’s new relationship sees Cash abuse his power, while Abigail is left feeling betrayed. Read more…