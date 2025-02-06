Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the discovery of Eden and Tim’s new relationship sees Cash abuse his power, while Abigail is left feeling betrayed.

Having decided to plough ahead with their controversial relationship, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Tim (George Pullar) are forced to face the consequences next week.

For Eden, the new romance has been a much-needed distraction from ex-fiancé Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who brutally dumped her immediately after his sister Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) burial.

Cash was adamant that his family were cursed and they must separate for Eden’s own protection, claiming their being together would mean he’d only have to bury her too.

With all attempts of reconciliation rebuffed, Eden has found it difficult living across the road from the man she loved.

When Cash subsequently revealed that he was leaving town, Eden was heartbroken, but with that chapter of her life seemingly over she felt able to act on her attraction to Tim.

The only issue however, was the fact that Tim was the counsellor of Eden’s sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto), who she’d only just started attending sessions with in her attempt to overcome drug addiction.

Eden’s choice of boyfriend was met with hostility from brother Levi (Tristan Gorey), who punched Tim and scolded Eden for putting her own selfish needs above Abby’s, leading Eden to decide to put an end to things.

Unbeknownst to Eden, Tim also chose to drop Abby as a client.

Next week, with Cash having decided to stick around after all, Eden is incensed when he approaches her at Salt and asks whether they can be friends, and gives him a resounding no.

When Cash approaches Levi for advice, Levi is forced to hold his tongue as he tells him that Eden has a lot going on at the moment, and maybe he should give it some time.

Meanwhile, Abby has been struggling since Tim dropped her, and has so far refused to entertain the idea of seeing another counsellor. After she threatens to leave the bay if Levi brings it up again, Levi swallows his pride and asks Tim if he can talk to her.

Thankfully some further words from Tim are enough to convince Abby that his dropping her was nothing to do with her, but was down to his personal circumstances, and she agrees to see another counsellor.

Eden and Tim later meet up again, and with nothing now standing in their way, it’s not long before the romance is rekindled.

However, Cash happens to pick that moment to call around to the share house with some beers as a peace offering. Noticing activity in the back garden, he walks down the side of the house only to spot Eden and Tim kissing!

Cash slips away unseen, and when Eden and Tim later head inside, Eden introduces Tim to housemate Kirby (Angelina Thomson).

As Tim steps out to take a call, Eden confides in Kirby that she now wants to start living again, and feels that she’ll be able to do that with Tim now that there’s no conflict of interest. Kirby tells Eden that she should go for it.

With Kirby’s support, Eden has a renewed confidence and feels positive about her future with Tim… but that could all be about to change.

When Kirby heads to the surf club, Cash is onto her like a shot, interrogating her about the guy he saw Eden with. Kirby reminds Cash that it’s none of his business what Eden gets up to, and will only tell him that his name is Tim.

Unfortunately, Abby is nearby and hears everything, quickly deducing that Eden is now dating her former counsellor.

Cash is affronted when he hears this; what sort of counsellor dates their client’s sister? “That’s a great question,” Abby replies.

Eden and Tim are cosied up on the sofa when Abby suddenly storms in, confirming what she heard was true.

“So this is why you can’t be my counsellor,” she asks Tim, the hurt from their betrayal palpable.

Eden tries to placate her sister but Abby isn’t interested in her excuses, telling them that they both deserve each other before leaving.

Cash is in a bad mood the next day whilst out on patrol, and when he spots Tim’s car he cannot resist pulling him over.

Cash is cold as he informs Tim that he failed to indicate as he turned into the side road, and asks for his licence.

In the passenger seat, Eden is mortified, unable to look at Cash.

When Cash informs Tim that he will be receiving an infringement notice through the post, leading to a fine and two demerit points, it’s clear to Eden that this is personal.

Given Cash was amiable when he offered to lend him some jump leads the previous week, Tim is a bit confused by the attitude, until Eden explains that Cash is her ex.

When Eden later learns that Cash had already found out about her and Tim the previous night, she heads to the police station to confront him, pointing out to Cash’s superior Rose (Kirsty Marillier) that he deliberately pulled over her new boyfriend for no reason.

Cash is unrepentant as he claims he was just doing his job, but Eden knows that it’s no coincidence—it’s all just a big power trip for him.

Eden reminds Cash that she spent ages trying to save their relationship, but he wanted nothing to do with her so she’s moving on like he wanted.

When Cash asks if moving on with Abby’s counsellor was the right thing to do, she tells him that it’s none of his business any more and storms out.

A short while later, now that he has Tim’s details noted down and believing the coast is clear, Cash decides to look up him up on the police database. But when Rose walks in and catches him, she immediately reprimands him, reminding him that what he’s doing is illegal.

“I don’t trust him,” Cash gives as his explanation, as he suggests that Rose could just walk away and turn a blind eye.

But Rose refuses to do so, and orders Cash into the interview room.

As Rose challenges him on his jealousy, Cash is steadfast in his stance—he made a huge sacrifice to not be with Eden, and it wasn’t so he could let someone else come in and screw up her life!

Is Cash going to cause big issues for Tim and Eden?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th February (Episode 8386)

John tells Dana their friendship is over. Harper is left confused. Tane decides what he wants.

Tuesday 11th February (Episode 8387)

Levi’s concern for Abigail grows. Harper and Tane look to the future.

Wednesday 12th February (Episode 8388)

Levi asks for Tim’s help with Abigail. Eden rejects an olive branch from Cash. Mali lies to ward off a love rival.

Thursday 13th February (Episode 8389)

Theo exposes Mali’s lie. Eden and Tim’s secret is out. Cash crosses a line.

Friday 14th February (Episode 8390)

Remi comes into money. Cash digs for dirt on Tim. Will Mali pursue his crush?