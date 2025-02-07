6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 14th February

Next week on Emmerdale, Dawn sees Joe’s true nature as Charity discovers their affair, Caleb learns the truth about Ruby and Cain, and Liam’s proposal is scuppered when disaster strikes!

1) Will Charity spill all?

Charity believes (Emma Atkins) has herself a trump card over Joe (Ned Porteous) next week, after discovering his affair with Dawn (Olivia Bromley).

Desperate to find any evidence of Joe’s real reasons for being back in the village, Charity let herself into Home Farm to have a nosey around.

Hearing Kim (Claire King) come back in, she swiped the nearest laptop and made a quick getaway, only to later find it was actually Kim’s.

On there however were the covert audio recordings that Kim has been making after bugging Joe’s room, and whilst still unbeknownst to Kim, those recordings contained evidence that Joe had been sleeping with Kim’s stepdaughter Dawn.

Next week, Charity tells Joe that she knows all about his affair, but Joe is less bothered about that and more concerned to learn about Kim’s apparent distrust in him.

When he later finds the bug in his room, he pretends to make a phone call talking positively about reconnecting with his family.

Meanwhile, with the fake negative reviews of his work—secretly written by Joe—having all but killed his business, Noah (Jack Downham) is ploughing ahead with his plan to move to Dubai with his duplicitous half-brother.

Charity is still adamant that Noah is going nowhere with Joe, and enlists Sarah (Katie Hill) as they both talk with Noah to remind him of everything that he’d be missing if he moved away.

Their plan seems to work when Noah subsequently decides to stick around, but when he informs Joe that he’s changed his mind, Noah is surprised as Joe blows his top.

The following day, Noah’s devastated to find that all of his tools have been stolen from his van during the night…

Dawn is horrified when she realises that Charity knows of her affair, but Charity reassures her that she doesn’t actually have any intention of revealing all.

She does however warn Dawn of Joe’s true nature, which is plain to see when Dawn later confronts Joe about his indifference toward Charity’s threats.

It’s clear to Dawn that Joe really couldn’t care less about her, or the effect their affair being revealed could have on her family.

2) Joe is outsmarted

With Noah now forced into a corner following the disappearance of his tools, he reluctantly asks Joe if he can reconsider his offer and join him in Dubai after all, despite his previous overreaction.

Joe’s pleased that his plan seems to have worked, but as they celebrate in The Woolpack, Charity and Noah reveal that it’s all been a ruse—they know full well that Joe was responsible for stealing Noah’s tools in order to force his hand.

Joe is furious that he’s been conned, and the following day he’s on the receiving end of a warning from Cain (Jeff Hordley), telling him to stay away from Noah.

But as Cain leaves, Joe takes a mysterious phone call where Noah is mentioned… what does Joe have planned?

3) Caleb discovers the truth

Elsewhere in the village, Caleb’s (Will Ash) worst fears are realised when he realises that wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) did indeed sleep with his brother Cain.

Ruby’s father Anthony had dropped that bombshell as Caleb held him at gunpoint in the barn at Butlers, shortly before his death. Caleb had hoped that Anthony was lying in order to discredit Ruby, and when he eventually asked Cain about it, the accusation was denied.

However, next week, Caleb is confused when he learns that daughter Steph has been on contraception for most of her adult life.

After Ruby had slept with Cain, she had taken a morning-after pill. When Caleb subsequently found the packet, Ruby had suggested that they must have been Steph’s, following her hookup with Ross (Michael Parr).

When Steph later mentions that she saw an awkward interaction between Cain and Ruby, it all but confirms Caleb’s suspicions that Anthony was in fact telling the truth.

The betrayal hits him like a ton of bricks, and he struggles to keep things together before eventually breaking down in a toilet cubicle.

A further lie from Cain about his interactions with Ruby only cements Caleb’s theory further, and his face darkens as he holds himself back from attacking Cain then and there…

4) Leyla humiliates Jacob

Down at Farrers Barn, after Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) and his mates head off for a night out, his mum Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) is horrified when she accidentally finds a small bag of white powder in Jacob’s backpack.

Jacob has been finding his medical school studies hard going, particularly after working his placement at the local hospital, and in recent weeks has been seen out drinking as he attempts to wind down.

But Leyla cannot believe that Jacob would go down this route, particularly since her own history as an addict nearly cost her her relationship with her son.

The next day, Jacob and his mates are gathered in The Hide when Leyla decides to confront him. The ensuing conversation humiliates Jacob in front of everyone, but is everything as it appears?

5) Liam plans to propose!

At The Woolpack, Liam (Jonny McPherson) has big plans after hearing about Take a Vow’s Valentine raffle to win a night out in a limo, hoping to utilise it in order to propose to Chas (Lucy Pargeter)!

“Liam decides he’s going to buy up about eighty percent of the tickets, just to make sure he’s the winner,” Jonny McPherson tells us.

“He adores Chas and wants to do something special to convey to her the magnitude of his love. He wants to propose in a proportionate way to the level of this love and doesn’t want to just do a standard one knee in a restaurant sort of thing.”

Wanting to do things by the book, Liam awkwardly approaches Chas’s son Aaron (Danny Miller) to ask his permission for his mum’s hand in marriage.

Though not in the best of moods, Aaron tells him to go for it, leaving Liam excited for his proposal.

But as the highly anticipated draw comes around, Liam’s plans are foiled when Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) announces that Kerry (Laura Norton) is the lucky recipient of the prize.

“Poor Liam is then forced to come up with another plan to ensure he can still go through with proposing in a limo to Chas,” Jonny continues.

“He acquires another limo hired from Suzy and hopes his plan is sorted and back on track. But then he learns the girls have decided to have an entirely girls night hour in their limo, so Chas is no longer free that evening.

“He feels a bit defeated so it ends up with Liam suggesting that the lads could all have a night out in the other limousine.”

6) Disaster strikes!

As Valentine’s Day comes about, we again see the flashforward teased on New Years Eve, as someone’s hand desperately pounds against the ice from under the surface of a frozen lake…

Earlier in the day, the limos are dropped off on Main Street, but Suzy’s stunned when she realises that the hire package didn’t include any drivers.

It’s left to Charity and Caleb to act as chauffeurs for their respective limos, and it’s chaos as the two groups start to descend on Main Street.

Passengers for Caleb’s limo are Liam, Cain, Paddy (Dominic Brunt), Sam (James Hooton), Matty (Ash Palmisciano), Bear (Joshua Richards), and Mackenzie (Lawrence Boyd), all of whom other than the latter are suited up.

Over in the ladies limo, Kerry, Leyla, Chas, Suzy, Mandy (Lisa Riley), Amy (Natalie Jamieson), Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick), Tracy (Amy Walsh) are looking equally as glam, but both limos end up having their departures delayed when Mandy has to take care of an unforeseen issue.

Caleb is still quietly seething with an unsuspecting Cain, and we’re left wondering just when he will eventually snap…

Night has fallen by the time the limos actually get going, and with Liam determined to push on with his plan to propose, he’s managed to swing a favour from Mandy leaving him optimistic.

But as the evening progresses, things take a dramatic turn.

Whilst tipsy chaos is ensuing in the girls’ limo, Caleb is distracted in the other limo as a massive argument breaks out.

“So much happens, there’s a big revelation that comes out and all I’m going to say is there’s so many twists and you will not believe where this night ends up,” Ash Palmisciano teases.

With the drivers not concentrating on the road, the two limos both end up swerving off the road in completely separate accidents.

As silence falls on the scene, one of the limos has managed to find itself crashing onto a frozen lake. Slowly the ice cracks, as the front of the limo begins to sink into icy water below…

“The first episode ends on this massive cliffhanger,” Ash adds. “When we all read it we were so excited because it ends on such a cliffhanger, you’re not very sure the outcome until the next episode so it is very exciting. We had an amazing time filming it.

“You’re going to see quite a few different stories transpire throughout the night and the cliffhanger is one of the best ones we’ve had in a long time.”