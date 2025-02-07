13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 13th February

Next week on Neighbours, Jane and Clint come close to being discovered, Fallon gets close to Leo, Aaron’s life is on the line, and Remi’s father turns up.

1) Jane fails to keep her love life private

The end of this week sees Jane (Annie Jones) give in to temptation and sneak into one of Eirene Rising’s empty apartments for a late-night rendezvous with younger suitor Clint (Jason Wilder).

Next week, the morning after her hot hook-up with Clint, all of Jane’s stressors at home seem to have disappeared. Feeling inspired, she arranges a family lunch and everyone is surprised by her sudden change of mood.

When Jane next passes Clint at the school she sees the positives of having him around and their chemistry makes her eager for some more alone time.

But her positivity is short-lived when she hears that Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has received noise complaints about the empty apartment used for their steamy session!

Jane’s further thrown off course when Aaron (Matt Wilson) realises what, or who, has been putting the spring in her step!

She begs him to keep it to himself, fearing the consequences if the rest of the community discovered that she was hooking up with the school and Eirini Rising cleaner! How long will it be before Jane’s secret gets out?

2) Fallon takes charge of Krista’s wedding

This week saw Krista (Majella Davis) finally give Seb (Rarmian Newton) his marching orders, after he professed his love for her and explained that he thought Leo (Tim Kano) was toxic.

Next week, Krista is relieved to be able to focus on her wedding and sister now that Seb is no longer her priority. Meanwhile, Fallon (Kate Connick) is still unsure about Krista’s take on Seb’s claims that she loves him too.

Fallon has an idea of how she can keep close to Krista to suss her out fully. She proposes that she could be Krista and Leo’s (Tim Kano) wedding planner, having worked many weddings back in Mykonos.

Krista and Leo agree and she makes a strong start by securing a venue for their big day.

Later, while the pair look to their future marriage, Fallon glances at a wedding dress hanging in her wardrobe, as she continues to keep secrets of her own.

The happy couple are still in the dark about Fallon and Seb’s secret past after Fallon previously proposed to Seb, while Leo has no idea of Krista and Seb’s kiss.

3) Holly is desperate to land her dream job

Holly is (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) gutted to discover that she hasn’t made the cut for the Piano Bar Manager shortlist, after Paul (Stefan Dennis) decides she’s not the right fit.

But with Terese’s help, she arranges an impromptu trial shift at the bar while Paul joins Terese for a romantic date.

It’s a disastrous night, where everything goes wrong – drinks are spilt and fires are started!

While Holly assumes she has no chance of securing the job now, Paul surprises her by commenting on how impressed he is by her crisis management.

Holly receives a surprising update: Paul has decided she is a contender for the job after all. Could this be a positive new start for Holly?

4) Fallon gets close with Leo

Fallon continues to analyse her sister’s relationship with Leo and when the opportunity comes up to work with him at Yorokobi, she jumps at the chance.

When Fallon, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Leo arrive at the vineyard, it’s a complete mess with bird poo and feathers over the entire set-up.

Luckily, Fallon’s work in Mykonos means she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty and she impresses Leo by getting stuck in on the clean-up.

As she and Leo start to bond, she uses it as the perfect opportunity to dig into any knowledge he may have of Krista and Seb’s kiss, and realises that Krista has kept the development from her fiancé.

Later, Fallon realises her sister has kept hold of Seb’s hoodie and jumps to conclusions about her keepsake. Could Seb have been right about Krista’s mutual attraction to him?

5) Aaron realises he’s made a huge mistake

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, a single Aaron is left regretting his rejection of Real Estate Agent Rhett (Liam Maguire).

Motivated by words from Nicolette (Hannah Monson), Aaron bravely decides to ask Rhett for another chance.

But after sharing his feelings, it’s a hard blow when Aaron finds out he’s missed the boat and Rhett has now moved on!

6) Jane’s risky romance leads to trouble

Jane’s plans for a girly night in with Sam (Henrietta Graham) are paused when Jane receives a flirty message from Clint asking her to meet at Eirini Rising.

Jane makes a quick exit and surprises her new love in the store room, before they head for their second session in apartment 304.

Afterwards, Clint walks Jane to her car and they almost bump into Jasmine (Frankie Mazzone), Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) friend from Erinsborough High, who is departing Eirini Rising after her own late-night mission.

When Jane comes home, Sam calls her out for not showing up for their plans sooner.

Jane is left feeling guilty, which only escalates when she finds out that the Eirini Rising store room wasn’t locked up, which allowed an opportunistic thief to nab some expensive cleaning gear.

Terese contemplates this latest development while Andrew (Lloyd WIll) investigates further.

Meanwhile, Jane and Clint are forced to come up with other options to hook up behind closed doors.

7) Who is looking for Max?

Holly panics when she hears a woman from Queensland is trying to locate Max (Ben Jackson). Could this be someone out for revenge for what Max did to Carter after a fateful night out back in Brisbane?

Max is left just as worried that someone’s on the hunt for him, until he find out the mystery visitor is actually his best friend, Kasey.

Kasey is the friend who he tried to defend by taking revenge after she was roofied by Carter back in Queensland.

Holly tries to keep her paranoia about Max’s safety quiet until she can no longer contain it. She warns Max that it can’t be safe to have Kasey in Erinsborough.

But are Holly’s motivations more about her jealousy of Kasey, rather than the risk to Max?

Max asks Kasey to go and Holly tries to assure him that she was only here briefly so there won’t be any threat to him.

However, Holly’s proved wrong when Max’s drink is spiked when he isn’t looking. An oblivious Max has found himself in serious danger for the second time this year!

Andrew, Aaron, Sadie (Emerald Chan), Holly, Max and Byron enjoy their night out at The Waterhole.

Thankfully, Max, who yet hasn’t started his drink, is put off doing so after Sadie drops a maraschino cherry in it to liven it up.

8) Holly almost breaks her boundaries

Max gratefully lets Holly take the drink instead, not knowing the consequences.

When Max takes Holly’s coat to her in the beer garden to keep her warm, it almost leads Holly to break her commitment not to go there with Max.

Holly leans in for a kiss, but is left baffled by Max’s rejection as he leaves to head back inside.

A wounded Holly decides to skip the next drink and stick to water, passing the spiked drink to Aaron instead.

Holly takes Sadie aside to try and work out why Max rejected her and a suspicious Sadie is left convinced that Holly was jealous of Kasey – unaware of the context around her visit.

The next day, Holly apologises to Max for making a move and Max takes equal responsibility. However, he tells her he left it because he doesn’t want Holly to be dragged into his situation back home.

Max’s concern and care make it even more difficult for Holly to keep her guard up. Could they become Erinsborough’s newest couple?

9) Aaron’s life is on the line

The night before, Aaron ends up drinking the spiked drink after it was unintentionally passed around the group.

As the night wraps up for the friends, Aaron is keen to keep on going and the others mistake his strange behaviour as an act so they head home oblivious to the danger he is in.

After a burger fix at Grease Monkeys, the drugs take a notable effect when Aaron runs into Clint and becomes aggressive towards him, leading Clint to make a quick departure.

The next day, still under the influence of the drug, Aaron wakes up behind the Tram and as he leaves he is almost hit by a car.

Are Max’s actions about to lead to terrible consequences for his neighbour?

On auto-pilot, and with David (Takaya Honda) on his mind at the one-year anniversary of his death, Aaron heads back to their former home at No.32.

Completely disoriented, he heads towards the spa and climbs in. Aaron slides deeper into the water as he becomes unconscious.

Will he be found before it’s too late?

Thankfully, Trevor, the houseshare dog, comes to the rescue and upon finding Aaron starts to bark loudly.

Andrew comes to investigate the noise, determined to follow his instincts after discovering his suspicions were right about the mystery squatter, Taye, next door.

Andrew manages to get there just in time and pulls Aaron out of the spa before it’s too late.

Aaron is taken to hospital where he recovers and when he wakes he is disturbed that he can’t remember what happened to him before he almost drowned, especially as he hadn’t had a lot to drink the evening before.

He’s left shaken up when Andrew suggests that his drink could have been spiked!

Holly and Max are distressed to hear what’s happened. Max assumes those connected to the Brisbane underworld have found his hiding place in Erinsborough and this time he really was the target of the attack.

10) Max opens up to Andrew

Scared and unsure what his next move should be, Max finally shares his story with Andrew who has been suspicious of Max’s actions for a while.

It all starts to make sense to Andrew, but he commits to keeping quiet that the spiked drink was intended for Max as he doesn’t want Carter and his family to have evidence that Max was the one to target them.

Instead, Andrew gives Max a firm warning not to try to play the hero again!

11) Remi receives another family visitor

This week, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Taye (Lakota Johnson) finally began to bond, until Remi offended her half-brother by suggesting that No. 30 should remain alcohol-free as long as he’s living there.

Next week, with things still frosty between the siblings, Remi demands to know how long Taye is planning to stick around. He rudely responds by saying that he doesn’t need to give her an itinerary.

They are fighting it out until Ken (Charles Allen), their father, arrives without notice.

He announces that he has come to take Taye home to Apollo Bay, but Taye insists he’s staying put in Erinsborough.

Remi is taken aback when Taye tells their father the real reason why he is staying put. He says that he admires the life Remi has made for herself and he wants to be a part of it. Remi can’t work out why he has never said this to her before…

Taye tells her it’s because Remi made it clear that she doesn’t want him in her life.

Remi argues this isn’t true and suddenly it’s revealed that Ken has been the one who has been feeding Taye these tales and keeping them apart.

After an argument with their father, Taye and Remi decide to give it another go, as Remi invites Taye to stay at No. 30 and give living together a go.

12) Jane and Clint leave a trace

Jane and Clint are both mortified when one of their condoms is discovered in the empty unit at Eirini Rising.

As Moira (Robyn Arthur) and Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) try to figure out who’s the culprit, Jane puts her foot down and demands that they really have to find a new venue.

13) Holly’s distraught by Krista’s decision

Holly’s certain she’s secured the new job at the Piano Bar, but unfortunately her bad stroke of luck continues when she finds out that Taye has landed the job at her old workplace instead.

It’s yet another blow for Holly and worst of all, it was her friend Krista who made the final call!

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

