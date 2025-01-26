4 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 27th to 29th January

Next week on Hollyoaks, Leela uncovers the shocking truth, Lucas and Dillon edge towards reconciliation and Mercedes has murder on the mind.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 27th to Wednesday 29th January.

1) Has Leela discovered the truth about her assault?

It’s been an arrest months in the making, as next week Donny (Louis Emerick) finally takes Abe (Tyler Conti) into custody. Ever since his captor Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) escaped – despite being knocked into a coma almost immediately by Abe’s mother Marie (Rita Simons) – Abe has been living on the edge.

It was only two weeks ago that he forced himself on another victim; this time, his wife Peri (Ruby O’Donnell), who he sexually assaulted when she was unconscious.

Next week, Abe finds himself pulled into the police station for questioning over Cleo’s kidnapping. Ever the quick thinker, Abe tried to twist the narrative around. Telling Donny that it was Cleo’s idea, he claims that he is actually Cleo’s victim.

Abe claims that Cleo was desperate for protection following the death of Suzanne (Suzanne Hall) in the bike crash twelve months earlier and that she needed him to help hide her.

With the investigation now turned on its head, Donny calls Cleo in, and shows her the intimate video that Abe had handed over in order to corroborate his claims that Cleo was the true mastermind.

It’s a blow for Cleo who is desperate for justice but it doesn’t take long before the Lomaxes are on the case. Convinced that there is something further to the story, Peri, her mother Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and her stepfather Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) scrape the internet, looking to see if Abe has published the video of him and Cleo.

Not only do they find the shocking truth – he has indeed published it online – they also find another recording: one of Abe and Peri!

As Peri reels, Joel takes pause, but Leela continues scrolling, and finds a thumbnail of herself in the woods. Is it from the night that Abe sexually assaulted her? And will this lead to Leela realising the shocking truth about her son-in-law?

Meanwhile, Joel goes to visit Cleo after discovering the video online. Whilst Joel urges her to do what’s right, and go to the police, Cleo stiffens, not wanting to be humiliated any further.

However, as she finally changes her mind and goes to the station, she’s shocked to learn the website has disappeared!

Has Abe won?

2) Can Dillon and Lucas reconcile?

The last few weeks have seen Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) descend into an addiction to drugs, as he was introduced to a “spicier” alternative to nicotine for his vape.

Struggling to cope with his break up from Lucas (Oscar Curtis) and the pressures of fatherhood after he agreed to look after baby James, Dillon’s life has been in a downward spiral.

Next week, Ste (Kieron Richardson) seeks his best friend Tony’s (Nick Pickard) help as he gives Lucas some relationship advice, seeing that his plan to push Dillon away hasn’t been working for him.

Taking Lucas into the kitchen, Tony is impressed with the young chef’s skills as he prepares a fancy dinner for himself and Dillon. However, he’s dealt a blow when Dillon doesn’t turn up.

It’s not long before Dillon rushes over to see Lucas, having only just received his text, but all goes awry when it emerges that Dillon was supposed to relieve his aunt Misbah (Harvey Virdi) of her baby-minding duties, leading to an explosive row between the two, ending the romantic dinner between the forlorn exes.

Ste decides to intervene in his son’s love life by telling Dillon that Lucas has been trying to win him back, and asks him to see Lucas in order to get a second chance at dinner.

To take the pressure off, Ste goes to visit Misbah, who reveals that she is also struggling looking after the baby, and seeing the toll it’s taking on his friend, Ste asks to be part of his grandson’s life again.

Elsewhere, Dillon finally chats with Lucas, and tells him that he hopes there is a chance that they can leave the past in the past and move on, looking towards a reconciliation… Will the pair find love again?

3) Vicky and Freddie’s affair is uncovered

Vicky’s been hiding a huge secret from her loved ones: she’s pregnant with Freddie’s (Charlie Clapham) baby, despite passing it off as his brother Robbie’s (Charlie Wernham).

Despite Dillon and Ro (Ava Webster) knowing the true parentage of her baby, Vicky has been able to keep it a secret, but only by telling Freddie that she would get an abortion. This week, Freddie learnt the shocking truth: she was still pregnant.

Next week, Robbie overhears Vicky and Freddie talking about the baby and she is forced to lie, stating that he found the sonogram image. With Freddie now in the know, Robbie is excited to tell his family.

The couple and their loved ones converge at The Dog, and announce that they are having a baby. However, Robbie remains oblivious to the fact that Vicky has urged Freddie to keep their secret, for fear of Robbie’s reaction.

When a shocking turn of events lands one of the villagers in hospital, Freddie finds himself apologising to Vicky for the way he’s been treating her. However, what they don’t know is that Mercedes has heard their entire conversation and now knows the truth!

4) Mercedes hatches a murderous plan

With Mercedes on the mend following her near-death experience, she discharges herself from hospital, and is greeted by Freddie, her best friend’s husband with whom she had been having a torrid affair.

Freddie’s quick to announce that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her, but now she’s armed with the news of his affair with Vicky, what will she say?

Meanwhile, she also receives a visit from Leela, who fails to mask her sadness about the mess that Abe has made for her family. Armed with this, and knowing the pain he’s also caused her cousin Cleo, Mercedes knows that there is only one thing that they can do…

They need to kill Abe!

