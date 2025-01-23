9 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 27th to 30th January

Next week on EastEnders, Ruby’s actions see Martin lose his stall, Junior exposes a shocking secret, Billy makes a costly mistake, and Ruby gets a surprising ally.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 27th to Thursday 30th January.

1) Martin is angry at Ruby

This week’s episodes saw Ruby (Louisa Lytton) take charge at the council meeting to discuss the future of Turpin Road’s market stalls, after convincing Martin (James Bye) that he was juggling too many responsibilities and that he should go support Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) at her trial.

However, things didn’t go well at the Community Centre, when Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher) belittled her. It turned out that the councillor’s dad went to school with Ruby’s dad Johnny, and Barker made it clear that he wouldn’t let Ruby bully him the way Johnny bullied his father.

He ended the meeting by making it clear that the Turpin Road stalls would be closing for good, and that their 30-day notice period still stood.

Ruby was left deflated by her failed attempt to change Councillor Barker’s mind, and after running into him at the Minute Market, was inspired to try a different tactic. However, as the pair met at the café, things backfired when Martin discovered what she was up to and was left fuming.

Next week, Martin acts coldly towards Ruby, still angry about how she dealt with the councillor. However, it appears that Ruby’s plan has worked, when the council announces that it’ll be keeping the market open after all!

Yet the good news doesn’t change Martin’s stance – Ruby was still in the wrong! In a bid to make it up to him and prove that she’s serious about doing the right thing, Ruby seeks out Counsellor Barker and tries to put things right.

The celebrations can then commence… until Martin is called to his Bridge Street stall, where a vengeful Barker announces that he’s closing it down for an alleged health and safety violation!

2) Junior exposes a shocking secret

With Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) seemingly in the clear for Cindy’s (Michelle Collins) attack, after she was with Cindy when a brick was thrown through the window of No. 25, there are still plenty of Walford residents with motive to have carried out the attack – and that’s before we consider the infamous Fords.

This week, George (Colin Salmon) and Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) discovered the infamous shovel in The Vic’s barrel store, complete with some of Cindy’s blonde hair attached to it. After first suspecting each other, they soon began to suspect either Anna (Molly Rainford) or Gina (Francesca Henry) could have been to blame.

In today’s episode, Anna was shocked to overhear a clandestine conversation between Harry and Gina at the Arches, and began to suspect her sister for the first time.

Next week, Anna continues to be suspicious of Gina, especially when she spots her having another secretive chat with the dodgy Mitchell.

Elsewhere, Junior is devastated when he learns that Monique has cut off his access to Xavier thanks to him too being a suspect in the attack. As Monday’s episode comes to an end, another secret is exposed, as Junior reveals something shocking he’s learnt about Gina…

On Tuesday, with all fingers pointed at Gina, George is forced to step in to defend his daughter. Accusations fly, and Gina has no choice but to explain herself to her shocked family.

With a truth out in the open, Ian smugly tells Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) that he’s going to call the police and report Gina.

On Thursday, as the story continues, Ian pushes Cindy to go to the police, but she’s determined to do things her way.

3) Billy makes a costly mistake

With so much drama having taken place in the past few months, it’s easy to forget that Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey (Emma Barton) are slowly in the process of planning their wedding.

Next Monday, Billy gets back into wedding planning mode as he announces his best man, organises a disco and organises a barbeque. However, when Honey realises that her fiancé has made a costly mistake, Billy’s delight is short lived.

On Tuesday, Phil secretly arranges to help get Billy out of his financial difficulties, as he asks Mo (Laila Morse) for help with his plan. What does he have up his sleeve?

4) Anna and Freddie give in to their feelings

Anna and Freddie (Bobby Brazier) put their feelings for one another on hold after Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) left the square back in September, having discovered that the pair had kissed around the same time that Anna realised she was pregnant with Bobby’s child.

Next week, the story is revisited when Anna feels comforted and supported by Freddie in light of the accusations against her, and they finally give in to their feeling for each other.

But will it be plain sailing for the pair? Somehow, we doubt it…

5) Stacey backs Ruby

Heading into Tuesday, Martin remains furious at Ruby after her actions led to his stall being closed, but she gets an unlikely ally as Stacey (Lacey Turner) speaks up for her.

Martin’s plight gets worse when he goes to tell Ian (Adam Woodyatt) what happened, and is shocked when Ian couldn’t care less. Martin is devastated that even Ian doesn’t care about the legacy of their family business, and it’s on Stacey to try to rally his spirits.

Later, Stacey finds Ruby and asks her if she can use any of her old tricks to get Martin his stall back. Yet Ruby refuses, determined to prove that she’s not the woman she used to be.

On Wednesday, Stacey turns to Honey, asking her to help get Martin’s stall back. What does she want Honey to do?

6) Nigel gets a proposition

Having recently admitted to Yolande (Angela Wynter) that he has dementia, Nigel (Paul Bradley) has so far refused to tell anyone else about his diagnosis. Next week, Yolande once again asks Nigel if he’s spoken to Phil (Steve McFadden) about the diagnosis, but he tells her that he hasn’t.

As the pair work together at the soup kitchen, a woman named Norma comes in and strikes up a conversation with Nigel. As the pair chat and get on well, Norma asks Nigel on a date, causing him to bolt!

On Thursday, Yolande tries to make Nigel see that his diagnosis isn’t a death sentence – he could still have many good years ahead of him, and he shouldn’t shut himself off from people, such as potential new friend Norma.

Will Nigel take Yolande’s advice on board?

7) Martin and Stacey share a moment

Martin and Ruby may have recently rekindled their romance, but Ruby’s actions have caused him to rethink things. Next week, with Stacey doing her best to win Martin back his stall, a warm moment between the pair nearly results in another kiss!

They pull away before things go too far, but they have no idea that Ruby was watching, and she’s seen everything!

Ruby challenges Martin over what she saw, but he brushes it off – it was nothing! When he tells Stacey that Ruby has been questioning him on their intimate moment, they both agree that it didn’t mean anything.

Later, Ruby seeks out Stacey and asks her if she has feelings for Martin, but Stacey promises her that they’re in the past.

But does she really mean it?

8) Denise challenges Ravi

Meanwhile, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Denise (Diane Parish) continue their secret romance – if we’re calling it that – and Denise challenges Ravi to find them somewhere decent to spend time together.

However, tensions remain high between Ravi and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), with Nugget having caught his dad and Denise together a couple of weeks back.

Angry that Denise was the one who landed his beloved dadaji Nish (Navin Chowdhry) in hospital a year ago, he wants his dad to have nothing to do with her.

Things get more tense when they broach the subject of scattering Nish’s ashes.

Later, Ravi manages to get No. 41 to himself by giving Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) some cash to take Avani (Aaliyah James) out for a spa treat. The free house means he can finally spend some quality time with Denise.

However, we know that things won’t be plain sailing, as Denise is still harbouring feelings for Jack (Scott Maslen).

It’ll be viewers who decide who she eventually ends up with, as EastEnders invites viewers to vote on the story as part of the show’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

9) Elsewhere…

Also next week, Freddie lands a job at The Albert.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 27th January (Episode 7056)

Martin is unimpressed by a loved one, the Walford gossips have their say on recent events, and Billy makes a costly mistake.

Tuesday 28th January (Episode 7057)

Stacey speaks up, but will she regret it? Jack casts doubt on a lie, and Mo is enlisted in a secret plan.

Wednesday 29th January (Episode 7058)

Stacey and Honey team up, Ravi is given a challenge, and Ruby is upset by what she sees.

Thursday 30th January (Episode 7059)

Martin has questions to answer, Ravi tries to impress, and Freddie lands a new job.