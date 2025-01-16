Next week on EastEnders, Sonia makes a big decision at her court case, Ruby’s jealousy continues, Denise continues to be torn, and George and Elaine make a discovery.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 20th to Thursday 23rd January.

1) Cindy doesn’t know who to trust

In next Monday’s episode, Cindy (Michelle Collins) continues her awkward housing situation as she wakes up at No. 25, Reiss’s (Jonny Freeman) place. She still has no idea who to trust, so starts screening Peter’s (Thomas Law) calls.

Earlier this week, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) was bailed after DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) couldn’t come up with any grounds to charge her. Her arrest came after Cindy told Arthurs that she recalled seeing her run away after the attack.

Lauren later confessed to Peter that she did indeed see Cindy after on Christmas Day night, and that she was the one who turned her over, before running off and leaving her for dead.

However, as she’d been on painkillers at the time, she was only getting flashbacks to the night, and couldn’t even be sure whether or not she was the one who attacked Cindy.

Yet the final moments of Thursday’s episode saw someone throw a brick through Cindy’s window, as she and Lauren were chatting. Has Lauren now been ruled out as a suspect?

With everyone having a motive, and plenty of secrets still to be uncovered, Cindy fears anyone close to her could be to blame.

Reiss then delivers her another blow as he asks her to find a new place to stay. With Ian refusing to let Cindy move back home, where will she go?

Meanwhile, over at No. 45, Peter continues to stress over his mum’s wellbeing, causing him to snap at Kathy (Gillian Taylforth).

Later on, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) heads over to No. 25 to speak to his estranged fiancée, and after the pair have a heart-to-heart, he convinces her to join him at The Vic.

However, as the pair enter, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe), Gina (Francesca Henry) and George (Colin Salmon) all make their feelings known.

2) Sonia makes a decision

This week saw Sonia’s (Natalie Cassidy) trial adjourned after Reiss cornered the nurse who reported that Sonia was at the care home on the day of Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) death.

He asked her to re-examine the records from the day, but his plan failed, and she let him know that she planned to tell the jury exactly what she saw.

This week, as the court case resumes, Martin (James Bye), Jack (Scott Maslen) and Reiss all head to the courthouse to support Sonia.

However, the drama soon ramps up once again, when Reiss makes a scene with huge consequences.

Then, wanting to do what’s best for her unborn baby, Sonia makes a big decision…

3) Ruby’s jealousy over Stacey continues

New Year’s Eve saw Martin and Ruby (Louisa Lytton) share a kiss, and the pair are now a vision of happiness as they embark on their new relationship.

However, Ruby continues to be jealous about Martin and Stacey’s (Lacey Turner) ongoing closeness, oblivious to the fact that theytoo shared a kiss just a few weeks ago.

This week, as the market closure drama continued, Mr Lister announced that the Bridge Street stalls were safe, but that the Turpin Road pitches would be closing down in a month’s time.

Next week, Martin tries to assure Eve (Heather Peace) and Stacey that their livelihood isn’t about to disappear.

After hearing their new business plan for the bap van, Martin makes a plan – he’s going to call a meeting with the council, and it becomes clear that he’s still too invested in Stacey’s life.

Later, Ruby reveals to Martin that their son, Roman, is about to be discharged from hospital. However, it’s clear that Martin is distracted, and has taken on too much.

On Tuesday, Martin is stressed when he learns that his meeting with the councillor about the market plans has been brought forward.

Ruby offers to step in to help him, and as the meeting gets underway at the Community Centre, the residents make their feelings known. Yet the event soon takes a turn, when a newly invested Ruby begins to argue with Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher).

On Wednesday, Ruby is deflated after her showdown at the meeting. However, when she has a run-in with Councillor Barker at the Minute Mart, she gets a moment of inspiration and decides to try a different tactic to save the market…

Then, on Thursday, she puts in place a risky plan with Councillor Barker in an attempt to impress Martin.

Will her plan work?

4) Denise remains conflicted

Also next week, recently divorced couple Jack and Denise (Diane Parish) continue to hide their feelings from one another.

Despite Denise secretly sleeping with Ravi (Aaron Thiara), and Jack having a night of passion with Nicola (Laura Doddington), they’re both harbouring feelings for each other..

Viewers will be the ones to decide whether Denise ends up with Jack or Ravi.

For the first time ever, as part of the show’s 40th birthday celebrations, viewers will get to vote for their choice of outcome, which will be revealed during a special live episode in anniversary week.

5) Ian and George clash

On Tuesday, Gina and Anna try to convince George to speak to Cindy, after questioning Ian’s motives.

Ian refuses to let George and Cindy see each other, so Elaine sets up a plan to lure Ian to The Vic. Ian soon realises he’s been duped, and finds George trying to turn Cindy against him.

As things get heated between the two men, George lashes out at Ian. When George return to The Vic, Elaine follows him as he heads to the barrel store to let out his anger, but while there, he makes a discovery which stops him in his tracks!

What has he found?

In Wednesday’s episode, both Elaine and George are shocked at what they’ve stumbled upon, and end up pointing the finger at each other.

With both denying any involvement in Cindy’s attack, the husband and wife pair decide it’s time to question Gina and Anna…

Was one of them to blame for Cindy’s attack?

6) Bianca tries to convince Reiss to confess

With Bianca (Patsy Palmer) still locked up in Reiss’s storage unit, Reiss heads to pay his captor another visit, and updates her on the latest developments with the court case.

Bianca is incredulous by what he reveals, and once again tries to talk Reiss into confessing.

When Reiss refuses and goes to leave, Bianca makes one last-ditch attempt to stop him…

On Wednesday, Bianca sets out her plan to Reiss. It seems she’s making headway and might just talk him around, until a few wrong words leave Reiss fuming.

He leaves, once again leaving Bianca trapped with no way of escaping.

As he heads back to Albert Square, Reiss finds himself comforted by Ruby, who gives him some advice and prompts him to make a decision.

Back at the courthouse, Jack and Martin watch on helplessly as Sonia prepares to accept her fate.

That is, until Reiss arrives at the eleventh hour… have Bianca and Ruby’s words convinced him to confess?

6) Nicola is left red-faced

Nicola continues her never-ending battle to wind up her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) and his new girlfriend Sharon (Letitia Dean) next week, as she invites them on a double date with her and Jack at The Vic.

Yet it’s not long before Nicola is left red-faced…

7) Phil’s woes continue

Next Wednesday, Phil (Steve McFadden) is uninterested when Callum (Tony Clay) returns from the US, where he’s been visiting Ben in prison.

With Phil’s birthday having passed under the radar, he’s in no mood to celebrate, but Callum and Nigel (Paul Bradley) join forces to arrange a belated party for him.

However, Nigel backtracks on the plans when it becomes clear that Phil just wants a quiet night in.

Nigel heads to The Vic to relay the news to Sharon and the rest of the Mitchells – will they abandon the celebration, or bring the party to a very reluctant Phil?

8) Yolande tries to help Nigel

Yolande (Angela Wynter) is currently the only person who knows about Nigel’s dementia diagnosis, after he opened up to her in the laundrette a couple of weeks back.

Next week, Yolande tries to talk Nigel into coming to church with her, but it’s clear that he’s more concerned about the latest developments with Phil.

Later, Sharon questions Nigel on Phil, as she continues to try to get to the bottom of his increasingly fragile state…

9) Another Cindy shock emerges

With George and Elaine having questioned Anna and Gina after their shock discovery earlier in the week, their relationship is at breaking point.

Later, Anna overhears a clandestine conversation between Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Gina at The Arches, and is shocked by what she hears.

Has another contestant entered the arena? The plot thickens…

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 20th January (Episode 7052)

Cindy continues to fret about recent events, Reiss makes a situation worse, and Martin takes on too much as he tries to help his loved ones

Tuesday 21st January (Episode 7053)

The Knights start to become suspicious, while Bianca makes a desperate plea. Nicola attempts to wind up Teddy, but her plan backfires.

Wednesday 22nd January (Episode 7054)

Reiss takes advice from an unlikely source, the Mitchells attempt to make a gesture to Phil, and the Knights are shocked by a discovery.

Thursday 23rd January (Episode 7055)

Yolande attempts to help a Walford resident, Ruby resorts to risky tactics, and Anna and Gina’s relationship is tested.