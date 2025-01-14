Who are Home and Away’s two new faces for 2025?

Home and Away has announced the arrival of Sonny and Lacey, two brand new characters hitting Summer Bay in 2025.

Lacey, played by Sophea Pennington, is has been described as a “wild child” who will make “quite the entrance” when she arrives in Summer Bay in the first quarter of the year.

It’s also been revealed that Lacey has ties to the River Boys, the infamous gang from nearby Mangrove River.

The River Boys returned to Summer Bay in late 2024, when Mali (Kyle Shilling) called on them for help with his feud with the Allen siblings.

Leader Rory (Joshua Orpin) and fellow River Boy Dingo (JK Kazzi) came to his rescue, and Rory soon began dating Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).

Around the same time, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) was transferred to Mangrove River Police Station, where the River Boys were continuing to wreak havoc in the small town, population 2800 (-2).

Cash was uneasy about his sister dating a member of the infamous gang, especially as they were believed to have been involved in the death of one of the town’s officers, and his concerns were soon validated.

Mangrove River’s population was taken down an extra 1 when Rory was arrested, after confessing to his part in the officer’s death.

Now, the gang are set for another return to Summer Bay in 2025, and with them comes River Girl Lacey.

Lacey’s arrival has been expected for some time, after a publicly available audition video revealed her character’s existence earlier last year.

The video saw Lacey talking to a ‘bad boy’ character who had recently been arrested for his part in a brawl – though he was keen to point out that he was only “watching a brawl – there’s a big difference”.

The dialogue revealed that the male character is planning a race day, but runs into difficulties when one of the co-organisers lands himself in trouble after punching a cop. Lacey then offers her skills to take over running the day:

Other character: Miss me?

Lacey: About time, I was starting to think that they weren’t going to let you out.

Other character: The grubs had nothing on me.

Lacey: What are you talking about? You were in the middle of a brawl when they showed up.

Other character: No, I was watching a brawl, there’s a big difference.

Lacey: And the cops bought that?

Other character: Well I’m here, aren’t I? Anyway, did the new shipment of parts come in?

Lacey: How am I supposed to know, I’m not your secretary … Yeah, I think they’re at the back.

Other character: There we go, that wasn’t so hard, was it?

Lacey: Will you at least tell me what happened to Mouse?

Other character: Genius punched a cop. He’s headed for prison. He can rot in there for all I care.

Lacey: What? I thought you guys were mates.

Other character: Well, I’ve got plenty of mates. What I don’t have now is a driver and we’ve got a race on tomorrow.

Lacey: Surely one of the boys could fill in?

Other character: They’re useless. Mouse was a moron but at least he knew how to drive.

Lacey: Well why don’t you do it?

Other character: Because someone has to run the day. Who’s gonna do that when I’m busy racing? You?

Lacey: Why not me? What, you don’t think I could? Well?

Other character: Yeah, I reckon you could for sure.

Lacey: Good answer.

In late October, fan Megsie Johnston was lucky enough to see filming at Palm Beach with two brand-new characters.

She later posted on the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group that the characters were a River Boy and River Girl, with the girl now assumed to be Lacey.

Speaking to Perth Now, Sophea said: “I’m so thrilled to be joining such an iconic show. It has truly been the most exciting experience, joining the incredible team of cast and crew.”

“Landing this role has been a dream come true, and I cannot wait for what’s to come.”

Hot on the heels of Lacey is another new arrival, Sonny, played by Ryan Brown.

A childhood friend of Remi’s (Adam Rowland), Sonny is described as charming, but he’s also a “fun-loving” party boy, and his impulsive nature is sure to get him in trouble.

Whether Remi’s newfound millions are what causes his old friend to turn up on his doorstep remains to be seen…

Sydney-born Ryan made a move from London back to Australia to take on the role.

“I’ve been (in the UK) for the best part of four years, living in London,” he told PerthNow.

“But I’m from Sydney, born and raised, so this was kind of a chance to come back home and to spend some time with my family.”

Commenting on a post on Home and Away’s Instagram announcing the two new characters, Tristan Gorey, who plays Levi, wrote “Can The Bay get any better looking?”

Adam Rowland, who plays Remi, added: “Couple of legends rolling in @sopheapennington @ryanbown 🤘”

Juliet Godwin, who plays Bree, added: “Yeeeehaaawwww 👏 welcome to the Bay super stars 🌟”.

Sonny and Lacey may be two brand new arrivals in Summer Bay, but we’ll also see two huge returnees in the coming months.

Last October, producers confirmed that Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) would be returning for a short stint in 2025, in special scenes shot in Queensland, where their characters moved in 2023.

We don’t yet know what causes us to be reunited with the pair, with a press release simply describing their return as “a top-secret storyline that will play out at a yet to be announced date, early 2025.”

2025 will also see a major departure, after TV Week suggested that either Irene (Lynne McGranger), Alf (Ray Meagher), Marilyn (Emily Symons) or Roo (Georgie Parker) would be leaving the show later this year.

While the exact nature of the departure remains under lock and key for now, Lynne McGranger recently hinted that she had begun thinking about leaving the show after 31 years.

In an interview with Stellar magazine back in May, Lynne hinted that she has been thinking more about a permanent exit for some time:

“It’s something I’ve mulled over, and it has been in the back of my mind for the last year or two,” she explained.

“Certainly, no date has been set [to leave] but what I love about working on The Grandparents Club and being involved in this wonderful celebration is that it’s taking me back to my roots.”

“Who knows what the future holds,” she added teasingly. “If this is successful, god willing, I might just be hanging up my diner apron.”

It has since been confirmed that Lynne will be reprising her role in The Grandparents Club, as the play embarks on a nationwide tour later this year from July to October.

Read more about the theories behind the huge exit in 2025…

Also known to be leaving in 2025 is Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), who is believed to have filmed her final scenes late last year.

Her exit scene saw her preparing to drive out of Summer Bay for the final time, before Irene, Kirby (Angelina Thomson) and Bree (Juliet Godwin) ran in front of her car and forced her to stop.

After Rose stepped out of the car, Irene could be heard saying, “There you go, love,” as she handed over a leaving gift.

Kirby shouts “Go get ’em, Detective!” prompting cheers from the others, and suggesting that Rose will leave for a new job after being promoted from Senior Constable.

Another new arrival is Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Tane’s (Ethan Browne) baby.

The Aussie season finale saw Harper preparing to undergo surgery to save her and her baby’s life, after a routine scan showed a growth on his lung.

Despite complications during the surgery, we already know that Harper safely delivers her baby boy.

In November, fan Sara Gaze visited Palm Beach as part of the Home and Away Tour, and witnessed the filming of a scene featuring Harper, Tane and their newborn baby.

The pair were spotted chatting at the Coffee Cart with their newborn in tow, and were all smiles as they played with their son, who was in a baby buggy.

Here’s the full spoilers for upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 15th January (Episode 8408)

Tane panics. Justin defends Cash. Abigail and Mali’s romance is exposed.

Thursday 16th January (Episode 8409)

Abigail tweaks to Nerida’s lies. Rose and Mali share an awkward moment. Mali extends an olive brand to Kirby.

Monday 20th January (Episode 8410)

Cash experiences a flashback. Bree gives Eden food for thought. Abigail attempts to elicit a confession.

Tuesday 21st January (Episode 8411)

Summer Bay celebrates the opening of the new Bait Shop. Eden waits at Tim’s side. Cash makes a deal with the devil.

Wednesday 22nd January (Episode 8412)

Rose is overruled. Will Mali and Abby come clean to Levi?