7 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 13th to 15th January

Next week on Hollyoaks, JJ’s verdict is handed down, Ste and Tony reunite and Dodger is up to something dodgy.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 13th to Wednesday 15th January.

1) Dilly disappears

Ever since Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and her family moved in with the McQueens, there’s been a palpable tension between her and ex-boyfriend Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer). Whilst the pair have exchanged plenty of longing glances, this week they fell into bed together after admitting their love.

Next week, things take a turn!

Prince, who had already found himself in Zoe’s (Garcia Brown) bad books after not being there for her and their son, is forced to lie to his fiancée about where he has been. In truth, he’d spent the night with Dilly.

Things soon get awkward for the pair when Zoe reveals that she has booked the registry office for them – she wants to get married later that day. Prince is taken about by the shock development, believing it’s wildly out of character for Zoe. Prince can’t help but wonder whether she’s found out the truth about him and Dilly…

Meanwhile, Sienna (Anna Passey) questions Dilly’s relationship with Prince, wondering why she’s knowingly acting in a way that could break up his family. Things soon get heated between the cousins, with nasty commentary thrown back and forth.

In the heat of the argument, Sienna accidentally lets slip her secret: she’s the one who killed Ethan. Horrified, Dilly can’t be around Sienna anymore.

She quickly packs her things and prepares to head off, leaving the Blakes behind her once and for all, heading straight to Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) to tell him what Sienna has done.

Later in the week though, Prince grows concerned – he hasn’t heard from Dilly and doesn’t know where she is.

Ever the beacon of advice, Jez gives him a home truth – she doesn’t want to be found…

Has something sinister happened to Dilly?

2) JJ’s court hearing arrives

Next week, it’s finally time for Frankie (Isabelle Smith) to take to the stand. For months, there’s been a question of when the trial for JJ (Ryan Mulvey), who is accused of assaulting his twin sister, would occur.

Ever since he was diagnosed with leukaemia, JJ’s health has been deteriorating. However, with treatment seemingly working, next week, it’s time for the Crown vs JJ Osborne.

As Frankie approaches the courtroom, there’s a moment of trepidation. Last time they were all at the courthouse, JJ collapsed, just prior to learning of his diagnosis. Thankfully, this time, it’s all systems go.

With courage, Frankie takes to the witness stand as her family and her brother, albeit behind a glass wall, watch and listen as she relives the trauma and abuse that she suffered at the hands of her twin brother.

She continues, explaining what made her realise that she was safe enough to confide the atrocities of JJ’s behaviour in Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson).

Then one by one, Frankie and JJ’s relatives take the stand, giving their accounts. First Darren…

…then Jack (Jimmy McKenna)…

…then Nancy (Jessica Fox).

However, when JJ takes to the stand, his testimony sends shockwaves through the courtroom, leaving it very much up in the air what the jury will decide.

By the end of the week, the jury returns, verdict in hand. Will they find JJ Osborne guilty?

3) Dodger’s dodgy behaviour

This week saw the return of Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) to the village, standing in the background, hooded, watching his twin sister Sienna.

Despite his return, Dodger has kept his presence from his family a secret, but we’ve quickly realized that he does know someone surprising – Rex (Jonny Labey)!

As Rex takes Dodger out on a job, he reveals that he has been working towards hooking Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) on drugs and isolating him from his family. Just how does Dodger fit into this?

Next week, we also learn that he has been secretly dating one of the villagers for several months… Maxine (Nikki Sanderson)!

4) Martha’s agitation grows

This week, Martha (Sherrie Hewson) opened up to her granddaughter about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her late husband Charles. Next week, it seems that there’s still further secrets that the matriarch is hiding.

As she walks into the Hutch, clearly disoriented, a simple attempt to help by Marie (Rita Simons) leads to agitation upon the mention of Jez.

Once the week reaches its end, shocking dark secrets will rear their head, with them very much dictating the path forward for the Blake family…

5) Tony asks a favour of Ste

As always, there’s several lighter moments next week, the first arising as Tony (Nick Pickard) prepares to open his new restaurant. However, when his chef walks out on him, Tony finds himself in a fluster.

When Ste (Kieron Richardson) arrives, Tony realizes it’s likely a sign from up above and begs his best mate to help him – he needs a chef!

Despite Ste’s resistance, fueled from a belief that he isn’t ready, Tony is able to talk him around, convincing him he has what it takes.

As the pair worked together at the Hutch once again, there’s a sense of happiness and familiarity. It’s as if the world is back on its axis!

6) Things heat up between Jez and John Paul

It’s been a massive few months for Jez, who has been dealing with his daughter being arrested for murder, covering up a murder, moving house and just a little bit of manipulating his mum.

All the while, he’s been trying to juggle a relationship with John Paul (James Sutton).

Next week though, Jez finds himself desperate to deflate after the ongoings of the past and he heads over to the McQueens and sets his sights on JP – the pair are getting down and dirty!

7) Donny heads back to the force

Next week, Donny (Louis Emerick) has made his mind up, and he’s making his way back to the police force. It’s been some time since he’s been out of it, but there’s nothing stopping him now.

Leaning on his betrothed, Donny gleefully tells Misbah (Harvey Virdi) that he’s returning to the police, as he believes he’s never put the tools down since arriving in the village…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 13th January (Episode 6512)

In heartbreaking scenes, Frankie takes to the stand as JJ’s trial starts. Prince is thrown by a surprise, and one resident knows too much.

Tuesday 14th January (Episode 6513)

JJ takes the stand as the trial continues. The truth of what Rex is involved in is revealed. When Tony is left without a chef, fate helps to restore what’s meant to be.

Wednesday 15th January (Episode 6514)

The jury return their verdict. A resident’s sudden disappearance has people asking questions. There’s a shock new couple in town. A villager comes out of retirement.