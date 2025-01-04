8 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 6th to 8th January

Next week on Hollyoaks, Cleo wakes up from her coma, Zoe asks Prince for help and Dillon turns to Rex for support.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 6th to Wednesday 8th January.

1) Abe turns on Peri

For the last two weeks, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has been in a coma. Following her escape from the clutches of evil Abe (Tyler Conti), who had kept her locked away in the room off his living area, she rushed to stop Abe’s wedding to Peri (Ruby O’Donnell).

The previous night, Abe and Cleo had ‘wed’ in a secret ceremony. Cleo collapsed shortly after, and Abe attempted to get rid of her body, to no avail.

However, as Cleo arrived at the wedding, before she could say anything, she was taken out by Marie (Rita Simons), who was driving Abe to the ceremony.

Next week, Peri finds herself suspicious about Cleo’s sudden reappearance, and becomes the next person in Abe’s list of victims.

When Cleo turned up at her wedding in a dirtied dress, she took the guests by surprise. Next week, Peri stumbles across a pillowcase in Abe’s cupboard that matches what Cleo’s dress was made out of.

Concerned, Peri heads to the hospital seeking confirmation, but doesn’t get a good reception as Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) tells her to stay away from his family.

When Peri returns home, Abe has realised that she knows about the pillowcase. As Peri turns to the bottle to drown her sorrows, Abe turns the manipulation factor up and begins gaslighting Peri.

As the questions fly and the discussion gets heated, Abe cracks and hits Peri. When she later arrives at the Lomax house in a daze, her mother Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) picks up that something isn’t quite right with her daughter.

Will Leela be able to get the truth out of Peri?

Meanwhile, Joel (Rory Speed-Douglas) goes for a hunt, looking for something mysterious in Abe’s flat… but he finds nothing. Just what is Abe’s brother looking for?

2) Cleo awakens from her coma

Later next week, Cleo finally awakens from her coma!

As the young McQueen’s eyes flicker open, there’s jubilation from her loved ones. No one is more excited by the development than Cleo’s older cousin Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), who is currently undergoing heavy cancer treatment.

News quickly spreads of Cleo’s awakening and soon enough, her ex-fiancé Joel and his new wife Leela are on their way to the hospital. They desperately plead with Cleo to fill them in on information on Abe – anything that could help them help Peri.

As Cleo discusses things with Joel, Leela watches on from afar. Mercedes comforts her, as she watches the ex-fiancés talk… Is Leela finding herself jealous of the former love birds?

3) Frankie worries about Darren

Several weeks have now passed since Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) went missing, and at one point, presumed dead, following his sex offender son JJ (Ryan Mulvey) almost dying whilst awaiting trial for rape.

Darren’s daughter and JJ’s twin Frankie (Isabelle Smith), the victim of JJ’s sexual abuse, found it difficult to watch her brother’s demise, especially when she was asked to be a bone marrow donor in order to save his life.

When Darren went missing, unable to cope with the stress of the situation and the impact it had on his depression, it hit Frankie hard.

Next week, as JJ’s trial looms, Lucas (Oscar Curtis) pops in to check on his friend Frankie.

She’s quick to explain that she needs her father’s support, and she’s concerned that just when she needs him, he will pack up and run off again.

Will Darren be able to give his daughter the support she needs?

4) Dillon turns to Rex for support

Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) really hasn’t done himself any favours since a year passed in the Hollyoaks village. Following a long will-they-won’t-they with Lucas, he and Dillon finally became an item shortly before the time jump. Twelve months later, and all hell had broken loose.

Lucas was in juvenile detention, following an attack on JJ, and Dillon found himself sleeping with his boyfriend’s sister Leah (Ela-May Demircan), who fell pregnant. Now, Leah’s in the States, and Dillon has a four-month-old child named James.

Last week, Dillon set out to reconcile with his ex, to no avail. Next week, he finds himself tempted to go down a dark path by Rex (Jonny Labey).

When Rex comes across Dillon, he tries talking the young father into ditch looking after his son and coming out for drinks with him. Not long after, as Dillon struggles to calm James down in Casa McQueen, he finds himself heading to the Loft and messaging Rex.

The next day, it seems looking after a newborn is taking a toll on Misbah (Harvey Virdi) and Donny (Louis Emerick), with Donny telling his soon-to-be wife that they cannot keep looking after James.

Admitting blame, Donny concedes he shouldn’t have pushed Dillon into looking after James.

However, there may be bigger concerns as when Dillon comes home, he tries to sneak straight to his bedroom without being seen, the young father a little worse for wear…

5) Ro’s drinking worsens

Following last week, which saw Ro (Ava Webster) collapse, his parents are increasingly concerned for his health.

Next week, Tony tries desperately to be there for his son, but this causes jealousy for Arlo (Dan Hough), who struggles with the attention not being on him. He continues to send Ro sinister messages to taunt him, while Ro spots gin cans in the kitchen.

Ro is quick to give into temptation, drinking the cans whilst Tony (Nick Pickard) and Marie are out of the house.

When they return, they are quick to realise what he’s done – will they be able to give Ro the help he needs before it’s too late?

6) Zoe struggles with baby Theo

Dillon isn’t the only villager who is struggling with their child.

Next week, Zoe finds herself struggling with baby Theo, as she tries to juggle work and motherhood. Tracking down fiancé Prince, Zoe gives him a serve, needing him to help more when the baby is crying, rather than sleeping through it.

At breaking point, Zoe begins to worry that Prince may have feelings for someone else. Seeing the impact motherhood is having on her granddaughter, Pearl (Dawn Hope) decides what she needs is a girl’s day out. With Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) close by the girls all head out for some time on the town.

Meanwhile, Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) finds herself offering Prince some help in relieving his stress. Does Zoe need to worry?

7) Will the past come back to bite Martha?

Ever since the revelation that Sienna (Anna Passey) was Ethan’s (Matthew James-Bailey) killer, Martha (Sherrie Hewson) has been dropping hints of her past.

Next week, Martha finds herself opening up more about her past and the abusive relationship she was stuck in when she was married to Charles, the father of Jez and Patrick (both Jeremy Sheffield).

As Sienna fetches old records for Martha, is she about to open up a can of worms?

8) Dodger’s back – the prodigal brother returns!

There’s also a shock return this week, as Sienna’s twin brother Dodger (Danny Mac) returns to the village. Despite Sienna walking straight past him, Dodger remains hidden out of sight.

Having left in 2015, Dodger was last seen going on the run following an altercation with his half-brother Will (James Atherton).

Will kidnapped Maxine and Theresa (Jorgie Porter) and set a trap, with a plan to bomb the barge he had taken the women on.

Dodger was quick to save the girls, but not before Will kidnapped Dodger’s daughter Nico (Persephone Swales-Dawson).

Dodger came to Nico’s rescue, and fought with Will, before he was pushed off the roof by Nico. Believing Will to be dead, Dodger decided to get out of town, but not before taking the blame for the fall.

Unbeknownst to Dodger at the time, Will survived the ordeal, only to be murdered later in the year.

Perhaps Dodger’s most scandalous story was the discovery of his daughter Nico, whose mother was Sienna, Dodger’s twin sister.

Following the pair being separated at birth, they had a one-night stand in the late 1990s, which resulted in Nico’s conception.

Oh, and the pair also shared a passionate kiss onscreen in 2013.

Ah, only Hollyoaks…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 6th January (Episode 6509)

Ro continues to struggle with Arlo’s sinister taunts, everything gets too much for a young dad, and a suspicious new wife does some investigating, but what will she discover?

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 6510)

There’s nowhere for Dillon to hide, at the hospital, Cleo’s eyes open, and the walls are closing in on Abe, but will justice be served?

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 6511)

The women of Hollyoaks stand together in The Dog, Frankie confesses her fears, old flames are reunited and a familiar face returns.