4 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 23rd to 24th December

Next week on Hollyoaks, Ethan’s murderer is revealed, Freddie hatches a plan and Vicky proposes to Robbie.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 23rd to Tuesday 24th December.

1) Sienna admits to killing Ethan

Next week, the Blake family celebrates their reunion, but a shocking secret looks set to surface and could rip it all apart.

Several weeks have passed since Sienna (Anna Passey) gave her father Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) and cousin Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) their marching orders. However, after a confused Martha (Sherrie Hewson) returned to the village, there was no way that Sienna could say no to taking in her grandmother.

Unfortunately, as time passed, Martha’s descent into dementia was continuing at a rapid rate. Next week, it seems that she remembers something awful.

As Dilly celebrates her return to the house, Martha makes a stunning admission – she is the person responsible for killing Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey). It takes the family by surprise, but no one is more shocked than Ethan’s wife Sienna.

Sienna assures Martha that there is no way that she could have killed Ethan – because she did!

Shocked, Martha doesn’t know how to take the news, having been fed the information that she was responsible for Ethan’s death by her own son. When he’s confronted by Martha, Jez admits that he knew Sienna was responsible.

Finally, Martha’s had enough and confronts her son a second time, this time with her granddaughter in tow. What will Jez have to say for himself?

2) The Mercedes/Freddie/Grace love triangle continues…

For the last few weeks, there’s been a budding romance building between Freddie (Charlie Clapham) and Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe). Ever since he began to visit her during her cancer treatment, the tension between the pair has been palpable.

The only problem is that Freddie is married to one of Mercedes’ best friends – not that that has stopped Freddie from philandering his way through the village, but more on that later!

Mercedes and Freddie have been flirting with danger now for some time and next week it seems it is time for the pair to bite the bullet.

It all kicks off when Mercedes makes a call to Freddie, wanting his support after learning that her treatment needs to cease. Unfortunately, she’s forced to leave a voicemail and Grace is the one who receives it.

Worried, Grace begins to keep tabs on her husband’s whereabouts and fearful of the connection he’s been building with her best friend, she bans him from seeing her.

For Grace, it’s a way of ensuring that her husband won’t cheat on her. For Freddie, he feels back into a corner. Meanwhile, Robbie tries to talk some sense into Grace, confirming Freddie only has eyes for her. Robbie, how wrong you are!

Rebelling against his wife’s wishes, Freddie goes to see Mercedes, but when she sees him, she’s quick to ask him to leave.

With her mother Myra (Nicole Barber-Lane) there for backup, Mercedes is supported, but it’s not long after that Freddie lives out his Disney fantasy and climbs up through Mercedes’ window and confesses his love for her!

Meanwhile, it seems Grace is quick to notice her husband slipping away. Taking advantage of the moment, she approaches Rex ready to make amends.

As Christmas Day quickly approaches, Misbah (Harvey Virdi) and Donny (Louis Emerick) throw their party to celebrate the day, but there’s cause for concern when Misbah confronts Grace about banning Mercedes from the event. Little does Grace know that Freddie and Mercedes are upstairs, together.

Sharing tender moments of love together, Freddie is overwhelmed in the moment and makes a shocking proposal – the pair should run away together. It leads to a night spent together and the next day, Freddie hatches his plan for them to sneak away.

Unfortunately, their timing couldn’t be worse as the McQueen family catch Freddie on the escape… but there is no way her family could be more pleased for her…

With the escape planned, will they pull it off?

3) Darren is linked to Kat and Jacob

Darren has been hiding something from his wife ever since his recent return to the village. Next week, the returnee attempts to make things up to wife Nancy, after spending some time away at his son’s dorm to help him through a bout of depression.

Nancy is trying to put on a brave face in front of her young family but there’s something eating away at her – she believes her husband is having an affair…

This week, a surprise link between Darren and Rex (Jonny Labey) was made, when Darren received a text message from a lady called Kat (Sonia Ibrahim), asking him to ring her.

Kat, however, had already been introduced in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene with a young man named Jacob (Ethaniel Davy), who had been leaving notes signed ‘J’ for Rex, as the pair stayed in a safe house.

Just how is Darren linked to Kat and Jacob?

4) Vicky proposes to Robbie

Ever since the revelation that she was pregnant, there’s been jubilation surrounding Vicky (Anya Lawrence) and Robbie (Charlie Wernham).

The unfortunate reality is that Vicky is hiding a dark secret – there is a possibility that the child she is carrying could, in fact, be fathered by Robbie’s brother Freddie.

Upon discovering she was expecting, Vicky had every intention of terminating the pregnancy in a bid to stop Robbie ever finding out the truth, but she was too late – he uncovered that she was expecting, and promised to support her.

Next week, Vicky and Robbie are invited to a Christmas party by her soon-to-be stepmother Misbah. While Robbie wants to go, Vicky isn’t feeling up for it, the weight of her paternity secret crushing down on her.

Feeling like she’s backed into a corner, Vicky makes a suggestion she believes Robbie will love to hear – she thinks they should get married…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 23rd December (Episode 6503)

An incriminating confession reveals a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Mercedes is hot on Abe’s tail.

A wife keeps close tabs on her husband.

Tuesday 24th December (Episodes 6504-6505)

It’s the night before Christmas.

There’s a touching reunion at the McQueens’.

Freddie confesses his true feelings.

It’s Christmas Day, and the McQueens are happy to see that Mercedes has already received her present when they catch Freddie trying to sneak out.