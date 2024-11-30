10 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 6th December

Next week on Coronation Street, Leanne plots her revenge against Nick and Toyah, questions are raised about Les’s death, and has Shona discovered David’s betrayal?



1) Leanne faces Rowan in court

Leanne (Jane Danson) finally comes face-to-face with Institute leader Rowan (Emrhys Cooper) in the courtroom next week, as he faces charges of blackmail and fraud.

Leanne had been sucked in to the cult-like Altovalent Institute by Rowan, and was left feeling guilty when she influenced Amy (Elle Mulvaney) into doing the same only to find her conned out of her inheritance money from grandmother Deirdre.

Leanne discovered that Rowan had been keeping files on all the members to have future leverage for any awkward situations. One of the secrets he’d been holding onto was the affair between Leanne’s fiance Nick (Ben Price) and her sister Toyah (Georgia Taylor), and Rowan had been threatening to reveal all if Nick didn’t allow Leanne invest their own savings into the Institute.

Leanne was dealt a double blow with the reveal of the affair and Rowan’s deception, but was determined to bring Rowan to justice for both herself and Amy’s sakes.

“I just think she just feels a bit of a fool, really,” Jane Danson tells us. “This is kind of the start of her trying to prove herself, her decisions and why she did what she did.”

In court, Rowan’s barrister brutally cross-examines Leanne, Nick and Amy as he attempts to find any cracks in their story to backup Rowan’s version of events.

“Leanne says this lovely speech at the trial, where she’s just saying how sorry she was for everything she’s done, but she just she was striving to be better. She wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. And in the middle of that, obviously Nick and Toyah got together and all fell apart.”

“I think ultimately she just feels bad for Amy because she lost all her inheritance,” Jane continues. “She’s just trying to repair all the damage that’s been caused by all the stuff that’s been played out with The Institute over the past year. This is climax to all that in a way but it does open up some doors to some other things.”

Rowan has a way of getting under people’s skin however, and when Leanne catches him sharing a smug grin, she can’t help but lash out in front of the courtroom.

“In true Leanne style, she speaks first and engages her brain later. I like her when she goes back to the essence of the character that we first met all those years ago – that’s who she is inside, no matter what she tries to do.

“Everyone’s told her what to do and how to behave at the trial, but this is her chance to have her voice and explain. So this ends up being her right to reply.”

As the court is adjourned, has Leanne managed to jeopardise her case?

2) Leanne plots her revenge on Nick and Toyah

Meanwhile, Leanne is also quietly fuming after discovering that Nick and Toyah have now decided to carry on their relationship. Leanne had become suspicious after spotting that Nick had booked a holiday for two to Tenerife.

Sam (Jude Riordan) had tried to cover for his dad by saying that he was going with him, but Leanne’s suspicions were confirmed when she found Nick and Toyah meeting up at the Chariot Square Hotel. At the same time, a quick check with the hotel in Tenerife confirmed that Nick had booked a double room for him and Toyah.

“To find out that their affair is continuing – basically, she’s at the end of her rope,” Jane explains. “Toyah has kind of taken out her whole life from Leanne and she resents that hugely.”

Rather than confront the pair however, Leanne has decided to play the long game, and after the devastating news of her father Les’s (Bruce Jones) death, Leanne used the opportunity to ask Nick if she could move back in for a while.

Next week, Leanne ups her game as she insists on Nick and her having a drink together, hopeful to put him in an impossible situation.

“She’s playing with them both. She’s making Nick feel even more guilty, and almost trying to get a confession out of him. When she really makes a play for him and he still doesn’t cave, she’s like, ‘Right! I’ll show you both!’.”

Later, Leanne seeks out Toyah’s passport, and uploads the photo page onto a website…

Later in the week, Leanne is still scheming as she watches Nick trying to fix some outdoor Christmas lights. Later in the day, the sisters along with Nick, Chesney (Sam Aston), Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Kirk (Andy Whyment) gather in Adam’s office to hear the reading of Les’s will.

Toyah can’t help but keep an eye on Nick as he’s forced to comfort Leanne.

As his holiday approaches, Nick has to account for the fact that Sam won’t actually be going with him, so claims to Leanne that Weatherfield High wouldn’t allow Sam to have the time off, so he’ll have to go solo. When Toyah later gives Leanne her own holiday dates at the bistro, Leanne can’t help but point out that they happen to line up perfectly with Nick’s.

Later that evening, Leanne returns Toyah’s passport to where she found it, and goes on to open an email confirming that a new bank account has been opened in Toyah’s name…

Later in the week, as the bistro is prepared for Les’s wake, Nick again brings up the fact that he’s having to go on holiday on his own. But Leanne decides to play Nick at his own game, by going behind his back and talking to school head Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça)… who agrees to let Sam take time off so that he can go to Tenerife after all!

3) Questions are raised about Les’s death

Les’s will reading throws up an unexpected curveball when Adam reveals that the abattoir where Les was working at the time of his death has offered up £50,000 in compensation to the family. However there’s a rather big caveat in that they must sign an NDA if they accept it.

When Chesney later relays this news to Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove), she smells a rat, and urges Chesney to look into it further, certain that there must be more to Les’s death than the abattoir is letting on!

4) Has Shona discovered David’s betrayal?

Shona continues to fret about son Clayton (Callum Harrison) next week, after his attempt to take his own life in prison. Unbeknownst to Shona, David (Jack P. Shepherd) had been hiding visiting orders sent to Shona from Clayton, not wishing for her to visit the man who’s currently imprisoned for killing his first wife Kylie (Paula Lane).

David eventually used one of the visiting orders to see Clayton himself, where he told him that Shona wanted nothing to do with him. A short time later, Shona received word that Clayton was in hospital, leaving David struggling with a guilty secret.

With Clayton now refusing to see his mum, Shona had attempted to visit him in hospital anyway, only to be quickly escorted from his room.

Next week, David accompanies Shona to a meeting with the prison governor, where she confronts him about the lack of communication about her son. The confused governor points out that two visiting orders and been issued, and one of them had been used when Clayton received a visitor.

Shona’s stunned, but when she demands to know who the visitor was, the governor refuses to divulge that information.

Squirming in his seat, David suggests to Shona that it’s time to leave, but she can’t help but become suspicious, and later asks David if he was the mystery visitor.

David later admits to Max (Paddy Bever) that he had indeed been the one to visit Clayton, but warns him that Shona can never find out. The matter is far from over for Shona though, who asks Steve (Simon Gregson) to take her somewhere in his cab on the condition that he doesn’t breathe a word to David.

Concerned for Shona however, Steve later divulges to Max that he had taken Shona back to HMP Highfield.

By the time Max and Steve arrive at the prison, Shona is having a blazing row with the governor outside the gates. As Shona begins to lose her temper, she violently pushes the governor, forcing Max to step in… will he reveal the truth about David?

That evening, Shona opts against returning home as Steve drops her off, instead asking him to take her back into town…

The next morning David is concerned that Shona didn’t come home. Heading to the cafe, he’s surprised to find that she also hasn’t shown up for work. When Shona finally does return to the street, she confesses to Roy (David Neilson) that she’s made a huge mistake…

5) Chesney is targeted

Over at No.5, Chesney’s battle with an unknown van driver looks set to escalate further. Chesney had been annoyed when the van had taken his parking spot in Freshco’s car park, and blocked them in in retaliation.

Chesney returned to find his car had been damaged, and when he was later inspecting the damage outside his house, the same van came screeching past him.

Next week, Chesney is fuming when he realises that someone has slashed the tyres on his car. As he talks with Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) about the incident, he’s pretty sure he knows the culprit, telling her all about the van driver’s apparent vendetta against him.

Later, Chesney again spots the van lurking outside the house, but as he rushes to take a closer look the van speeds off.

Is Chesney in more danger than he realises?

6) Kit disappoints Daisy

At the Rovers, Kit (Jacob Roberts) and Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) continue to enjoy some flirty banter as he helps her place the fairy on the Christmas tree. When the two finally agree to head out on a proper date, they’re heading to the bistro when Kit is confronted by Max.

As Max makes a dig about Kit being responsible for Lauren (Cait Fitton) being in prison on her birthday, Kit is less than sympathetic to her plight, which leaves Daisy unimpressed.

Whether the date goes ahead or not remains to be seen, but Daisy later points out that Kit could have shown a little more empathy towards Max, considering the extreme circumstances surrounding Joel’s (Calum Lill) death. Will Kit agree to change his outlook in order to appease Daisy?

7) Bethany digs a hole

As Bethany (Lucy Fallon) continues to adjust to life with a stoma bag, she has begun visiting a local support group. But it soon becomes clear that she hasn’t been entirely honest with group leader Dawn about the circumstances which led to her stoma being fitted.

Bethany faced a backlash from a few street residents, who had donated to a fundraiser to help with medical costs, when they discovered that the operation had actually been the result of botched liposuction.

With some people being of the view that Bethany had brought it on herself, has she purposely misled the support group members to avoid the same happening again…?

8) Sarah and Bethany make a shocking discovery

Sarah (Tina O’Brien) is stunned when she sees a news article about the Turkish clinic having messed up yet another liposuction op, and is quick to show Bethany.

When Bethany later talks about suing the clinic, Debbie (Sue Devaney) curiously takes note, her mood seeming to change after initially being excited about showing off her new convertible to Kevin (Michael Le Vell).

Sarah and Bethany seek advice from Adam (Sam Robertson), who points out that they could demand compensation from one of the company directors who happens to live in the UK. As he hands over his file to reveal the name of said director, both Sarah and Bethany are shocked…

9) Has Adam blown things with Alya?

Meanwhile, Adam is hoping that romance could be on the cards with Alya (Sair Khan) following her return from Ireland. The pair had shared a kiss shortly before her departure, and a spark has clearly remained between the pair.

As the two have lunch together, Adam lets Alya know how he feels about her. But as he heads to the bathroom, his phone goes off and Alya spots that it’s a notification from a dating app… will things be over between the pair before they’ve even started?

10) Jesse and Gail’s windfall

Also next week, with their wedding on the horizon, Gail (Helen Worth) and Jesse (John Thomson) start discussing what they could do with the money from Jesse’s house sale which is set to complete shortly.

It’s no secret that Gail will be leaving the street at Christmas, whether or not the wedding goes ahead, so could the pair be looking to head to sunnier climes?