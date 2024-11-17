6 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 18th to 20th November

Next week on Hollyoaks, Diane actions a plan to win Tony back, Ste teeters on the edge of a breakdown, and Charlie returns just as shocking news is revealed.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 18th to Wednesday 20th November.

1) Will Diane lure Tony back?

It’s only been a few weeks since Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane (Alex Fletcher) signed the papers to end their marriage, but it seems Diane may already be rethinking her decision.

Next week kicks off with Diane continuing to wallow in self pity after learning that her ex is now dating her friend Marie (Rita Simons). After learning the truth, Diane was fuming, but has since accepted the fact that Tony has moved on… or so she’d have everyone believe.

In Monday’s episode, Diane puts her plan to win Tony back into motion. Going to her ex, Diance explains that she is struggling with her drinking problem, which is what began the dissolution of her marriage in the first place. Ever the gentleman, Tony realizes that his ex isn’t in a good way and, loyal to a fault, offers her the support that she needs.

Unfortunately, it’s a case of wrong place, wrong time for their son Ro (Ava Webster), who happens to overhear Diane’s admission about her drinking and confronts his mother. Backed into a corner, Diane is forced to admit the truth – she’s not back hitting the bottle; rather, she’s lying to Tony in order to win him back.

Ro – who gave first uncovered Tony’s relationship with Marie – gives his mother the same advice he gave his father upon that discovery. Diane needs to tell Tony the truth, and be honest about her feelings before someone else does.

Meanwhile, feeling the need to support Diane, Tony discusses the matter with Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) and after admitting he’ll always be there for his ex, invites Diane to dinner. What he doesn’t tell her is that Marie will also be there.

When Diane arrives, she’s shocked to see Marie and sparks fly…

2) Where is Darren?

The pressure of all the decisions Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) has been forced to make came to a head this week when he went missing, and was uncontactable to everyone, but next week it seems Darren might be in danger.

Darren’s continued absence causes concern for his father Jack (Jimmy McKenna) and Nancy (Jessica Fox), the latter beginning to crack from the stress of not knowing exactly what’s happened to her husband, especially considering his history with depression.

Not wanting to cause Darren’s daughter Frankie (Isabelle Smith) any stress, Nancy has also been keeping his disappearance a secret from her, explaining it away under the guise of him visiting his sister.

However Nancy’s concern seems to stretch far deeper than she’s letting on when she reveals to John Paul (James Sutton) that she doesn’t believe that Darren will return to the village, especially when his car is found abandoned, with blood in it.

But it seems there may be something more sinister at play when Robbie (Charlie Wernham) makes a startling confession to Rex (Jonny Labey) – he believes Darren’s disappearance may have something to do with Dave’s murder a year ago.

Robbie reveals that the motor in Darren’s abandoned car is one of the ones that was caught up in a spate of stolen motors last year.

Will Darren be okay?

3) Is Ste on the verge of a breakdown?

Next week, Ste continues to grapple with the idea that James is alive and well, and his death was faked in the car bombing that left him in a coma for twelve months.

When he sees Robbie and Rex arguing, Ste begins to wonder whether or not there could be something that he doesn’t know. He’s sure there’s something sinister going on when he finds Freddie (Charlie Clapham) and informs him that he witness Robbie taking Rex away in a van.

As Rex returns, Ste takes matters into his own hands and locks Rex in Dee Valley Law and demands answers.

Is there a chance Ste is on the verge of a nervous breakdown?

4) Has Jez discovered the truth about Ethan’s death?

Ever since Ethan’s (Matthew James-Bailey) unfortunate death – or was he murdered? – Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) has been on the hunt for clues that will explain just what happened to his late son-in-law of about an hour.

Next week, Jez faces Ethan’s sister Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) with his theories behind just what happened that fateful day when Ethan fell from the roof of his wedding venue.

Despite his death still being fresh in everyone’s minds, his wife Sienna (Anna Passey) seems to be the only person who is desperate enough to find out the truth. If Jez can find the person who did it, it will exonerate her.

Even with Jez’s detective work, Maxine is convinced that Sienna knows more than she is letting on, which could explain why she’s keeping her mouth shut. After all, she is seemingly the last person to have seen Ethan alive – just moments before he plunged to his death.

5) Dillon reveals the truth about baby James

For some weeks, its been known by a handful of people that Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) is the father of Leah’s (Ela-May Dermicorn) baby, James. However, it’s been kept a secret from those who are closest to the child.

Next week, Dillon makes a shocking revelation that floors the entire Lomax circle – he is in fact the father of baby James.

The family reel from the shocking news, but no one more than Lucas (Oscar Curtis), who is shocked by the discovery that his ex-boyfriend slept with his sister whilst he was off in the Young Offenders program.

How will Lucas react?

6) Charlie’s back!

Also, next week, Frankie is over the moon when she learns that her brother Charlie (Charlie Behan) is back in the village for a visit.

With JJ (Ryan Mulvey) still in hospital awaiting trial due to his battle with leukaemia and her father off “visiting his sister”, his return is a much welcomed surprise.

However, when he learns the truth about Dillon being the father of the child he thought was his, it may not be the most comfortable of visits after all…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 18th November (Episode 6488)

A confused Ste becomes threatening, leaving his family heartbroken.

A discovery leads to apprehension.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 6489)

Maxine demands answers, and Jez is on the case.

Frankie is relieved to see a friendly face, but are they hiding something?

