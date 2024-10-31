Who’s leaving Home and Away? Show teases surprise departure next week

A new Home and Away promo has revealed that a ‘loved friend’ will leave the show next week – but who is it?

The promo aired after Thursday’s episode in Australia, taking viewers by surprise as it appeared to reveal that one of six main characters will leave Summer Bay for good next week.

“Next week, a loved friend will leave the bay,” the promo’s voiceover informed us.

The promo cycled through stylised shots of a number of our favourite characters – Theo (Matt Evans), Dana (Ally Harris), Kirby (Angelina Thomson), Xander (Luke Van Os), Tane (Ethan Browne) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

Then, a quick shot of Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Kirby walking on the beach together.

Followed by Theo and his current crush Abigail (Hailey Pinto) walking through the grassy area near the beach.

Then, Kirby sitting down on the sand with Mali (Kyle Shilling).

Dana looking pensive.

Eden upset in her car.

And finally, Tane looking down with a sad expression on his face.

But which of the six are about to say goodbye?

Eden has a potential reason to leave, revealing to Remi in today’s episode that she wanted to find a new place to live away from the sharehouse on Saxon Avenue, which is just meters away from Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

Remi asked if she’d consider somewhere else in the bay, but Eden seemed like she was considering a complete fresh start, away from her ex-fiancé. However, Stephanie Panazzo has been spotted filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach – the real-life home of Summer Bay – as recently as a few weeks ago, confirming that she’s not going anywhere.

However, as we revealed earlier this month, two Home and Away cast members are believed to have left the show, having already filmed their final scenes.

While we weren’t expecting either to say goodbye until next year, it now seems likely that one of the departures will be airing next week – Xander Delaney.

Actor Luke Van Os hasn’t been seen filming at Palm Beach for a number of months, prompting fans to speculate that he left the show at the end of his three-year contract.

Many of the cast took advantage of a recent filming break to travel, but the majority have since returned to set to resume filming.

Luke Van Os, however, still appears to be abroad, with recent Instagram stories revealing that he is currently in San Andrés, a coral island in the Caribbean Sea, having spent the past couple of months travelling across South America.

That means it’s almost certain that he filmed his final scenes months ago, meaning he’s likely the character saying goodbye next week.

Xander arrived on screens in episode 7759, which aired on Aussie screens on 31st March 2022.

In recent months, he has expressed his desire to start his own business. He initially hoped to buy Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) half of Salt off Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), so was devastated when Cash agreed to sign it over to Mackenzie (Emily Weir), giving her full ownership of the business.

Will he decide to leave Summer Bay for better business opportunities in the city? Or will a falling out with girlfriend Dana make him realise that it’s time to move on?

Xander’s exit looks set to see his and Dana’s relationship come to an abrupt end. Ally Harris is believed to still be filming, meaning the characters, who got together earlier this year, won’t get a happily ever after.

Teaser spoilers for next week reveal that “Dana lets go” in next Wednesday’s episode, while “Xander is conflicted.”

Australian viewers will see Xander’s exit next week, while UK viewers will see his departure in the first few months of 2025.

Rose Delaney set to leave Summer Bay

Xander isn’t the only favourite set to say goodbye in the coming months.

Following in her brother’s footsteps, it seems that Rose (Kirsty Marillier) is also set to leave Summer Bay in the new year.

Just a couple of weeks ago, on 9th October, fan of the show Belinda Sinclair witnessed Kirsty Marillier filming what appeared to be Rose’s departure scene, and posted a video to the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group.

The scene in question saw Rose driving out of the bay as Irene (Lynne McGranger), Kirby (Angelina Thomson) and Bree (Juliet Godwin) ran up to her, causing her to come to a stop.

After Rose stepped out of the car, Irene could be heard saying, “There you go, love,” as she handed over a leaving gift.

Rose then hugged the trio one by one, before getting back in the car and continuing her drive out of the bay.

Kirby shouts “Go get ’em, Detective!” prompting cheers from the others. As Rose drives off, they shout, “We love you, drive safe.”

As Rose drives away, Remi (Adam Rowland) walks up behind her farewell party, and gives her one final wave as he shouts, “See ya, Rose.”

With Rose currently working as a Senior Constable in Yabbie Creek Police Station, could a promotion to Detective see her move to the city to pursue her dreams?

Rose arrived in Summer Bay one episode later than her brother Xander, in episode 7760, which aired on Aussie screens on 4th April 2022.

A number of new faces are also set to arrive in 2025, along with some huge returnees. Read more in our recent Arrivals and Departures article.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 4th November (Episode 8392)

Justin throws a spanner in the works. Theo breaks it to Abigail. Cash digs up dirt on Tim.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 8393)

Abigail teeters on the edge. Bree gets a call. Levi runs to the rescue.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 8394)

Dana lets go. Theo cashes in his chips. Xander is conflicted.

Thursday 7th November (Episode 8395)

John is concerned for Cash. Tim loses his temper. Eden reaches breaking point.

