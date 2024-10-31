Next week on EastEnders, Bianca gets fresh hope as Teddy exposes Reiss, the Tommy troubles continue, and Harry puts the pressure on Jack, leading to an accident.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 4th to Thursday 7th November.

1) Teddy exposes Reiss

After a couple of weeks away from Reiss’s (Jonny Freeman) drama, we’re thrust back into the drama next week. As the murderous accountant returns to Albert Square, he heads into No. 25 to find a hostile Bianca (Patsy Palmer) awaiting him.

As if his new housemate wasn’t bad enough, things go from bad to worse when Teddy (Roland Manookian) holds up his end of their strange bargain – his PI friend has dug up some CCTV from a warehouse near to Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) care home.

Teddy agreed to help Reiss prove Sonia’s (Natalie Cassidy) innocence in exchange for Reiss helping fiddle the books, but Reiss soon regretted agreeing to the deal when Teddy explained that one of his contacts would make it his business to find the real killer – who is, of course, Mr Colwell himself.

Bianca demands to watch the footage with Reiss, but he manages to give her the slip and heads off to the warehouse with Teddy.

As he watches the footage alone, he’s stunned by what he sees, and sneaks out with the flash drive.

Teddy is angered to discover that Reiss has done a runner, and tells Bianca what happened. Bianca is even more convinced that he’s hiding the truth and storms over to No. 25.

Bianca bangs on the door, demanding answers, but Reiss is so terrified that he’s locked himself inside.

2) Kat’s Tommy troubles continue

Troubled teen Tommy (Sonny Kendall) is currently locked up alone, far away from mum Kat (Jessie Wallace)… well, okay, he’s footsteps away, next door at Zack’s (James Farrar).

Social services have ordered him to stay there until they’re sure that he doesn’t pose any more danger to his brothers.

Jean (Gillian Wright) still feels terrible about calling social services after Tommy hit out at Freddie (Bobby Brazier) and the twins, despite Alfie (Shane Richie) assuring her that she did the right thing.

Next week, Kat is in pieces as she awaits social services popping around for another meeting. She’s still blanking Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Jean, and Alfie begs Stacey to call a truce.

Wanting to get the ball rolling, he tells a white lie to get Kat to meet Jean and Stacey. Unsurprisingly, Kat is furious when she realises she’s been tricked, but an impassioned speech by Alfie allows them to finally reconcile.

When Kat tells Alfie that she’s grateful for his support, Freddie can’t help but notice how good their chemistry is, prompting Alfie to admit that he still has feelings for his ex-wife.

3) Teddy tries to win Barney round

Last week, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) headed off to visit his mum, who he and Harry (Elijah Holloway) haven’t seen in years. Teddy told Barney that his mum has spent the past few years living in Bali, but as we recently learnt, it seems that isn’t true.

Barney returns to Walford next week, and immediately makes it clear that he’s still annoyed with Teddy and Harry for their ongoing bad actions, despite the fact they’re meant to be in the square for a fresh start.

Teddy is determined to give his son a better life, and starts thinking about how to win him round and makes him proud of his family.

4) Bianca gets fresh hope

Reiss may have managed to hide from Bianca after locking himself in No. 25, but he can’t hide forever, and Tuesday’s episode sees Bianca collar him at the café with Martin (James Bye) and demand answers – what was on the tape?

Reiss lies – obviously! However, Bianca gets some good luck when Teddy hands her another copy of the footage.

When Teddy corners Reiss, he admits that Bianca has a copy of the tape and is about to watch it.

As Reiss races over to No. 25, will he get there in time to stop her learning the truth?

5) Alfie surprises Kat with a kiss

After another tricky morning at 5D, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) gives Alfie some advice on how to approach his and Kat’s awkwardness.

When they later meet with the social services team, Tommy acts coldly towards his mum, leaving Kat devastated and fearing that they’ll never get their son back.

However, there’s some good news when the social worker reveals that they can begin to work towards Tommy returning home.

The session ends on a positive note when Alfie tells the social worker that they really want to have Tommy back for Christmas, and even manages to get through to Tommy a little.

Back at the flat, a grateful Kat surprises Alfie with a kiss. It seems his feelings towards his ex aren’t one-sided after all!

On Wednesday, Kat heads to get Stacey’s take on her and Alfie’s confusing situation, while Alfie looks for advice from letharios Ian and Freddie.

Will Kat and Alfie finally get back together?

6) Teddy wants to buy Peggy’s

Seemingly determined to forge a legit life for himself in Walford, Teddy reveals to Harry that he’s planning to buy Peggy’s nightclub and become a respectable businessman as part of his plan to impress Barney.

He asks Harry to find out what happened when Barney visited their mum – but it backfires when a heavy-handed Harry leaves Barney even more isolated and Teddy in despair.

7) Penny turns up the pressure

As Penny (Kitty Castledine) receives her court summons, she’s left hurt when Jack (Scott Maslen) gives her a dismissive reaction to the news.

Penny is already angry at her dad for choosing to throw her under the bus instead of letting Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) confess to her actions, and has already told Harry to help her destroy him.

After Jack’s reaction, she finds Harry and asks him to help her punish him further by turning up the pressure.

8) Avani continues to struggle

Denise (Diane Parish) continues to worry for struggling Avani (Aaliyah James) after her ordeal at the hands of older teen Mason (Alex Draper).

9) Harry has a job for Jack

After Penny’s request for Harry to turn up the pressure, he turns up the screw on Jack as he tells him he’s got another dodgy job for him – he needs to collect a stolen car.

Jack angrily declines, but Harry uses the video evidence of his punch against him, reminding him that if he doesn’t collect the motor, he’ll destroy his career and put him behind bars.

Will Jack go through with it?

10) Jack has an accident

Jack realises he has no choice but to go ahead with Harry’s request, but he’s in a dire situation when he realises that the job clashes with Amy’s (Ellie Dadd) next physio appointment.

He decides to prioritise Amy and head to the appointment, but makes it back just in time to do the car job. Preparing to set him up, Harry hides away nearby and takes a series of photos of the dodgy cop picking up the equally dodgy motor.

As Jack drives back to Albert Square, he’s distracted by a text from Harry and drives into the back of Reiss’s car, damaging the stolen motor he’s just picked up!

11) Reiss and Bianca have a showdown

As Bonfire Night arrives in Walford next Wednesday, some real-life fireworks are going off at No. 25.

Bianca and Reiss have the ultimate showdown in the aftermath of Teddy’s tape, and on Thursday, their clash has huge consequences for them both!

