Next week on Neighbours, Holly turns to Felix for support after a worrying psychological assessment, while Victor and Jane agree to give things a go.

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) undergoes a psychological assessment next week, ahead of her impending trial, and the experience leaves her emotionally drained.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) are secretly concerned about how Holly will cope if she’s handed a custodial sentence for theft.

She recently admitted to stealing the money she discovered in Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) locker at Lassisters, after her traumatic time in the outback led to his shock death.

Holly’s actions inadvertently resulted in the siege at The Waterhole where Justin (Richard Sutherland) returned for Heath’s money, leading to the kidnap of Susan, Aaron (Matt Wilson), Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Holly (yet again) until Felix (James Beaufort) saved the day.

Next week, Karl is still surprised to see how close Felix and Holly are getting given that Holly previously tried to persuade her Dad that he wasn’t suitable for the role at The Tram. She was also astounded that Karl would let Felix sleep there to avoid spending his nights at the safe house.

This week, Holly tells Felix that she considers him a changed man after his stint in jail for the robbery at Eirini Rising. Holly and Felix’s bond has been growing stronger since he began supporting her through her suspected PTSD symptoms from her recent ordeals.

Next week, Felix is back on shift at The Tram after Cara (Sara West) helped him keep his job when Karl and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) wrongly accused him of stealing from the till, making the assumption because of his criminal past.

We see Felix continue in his changed ways as he helps Holly gain perspective on her worries about court.

Later, Karl finds Holly absorbed in her psychological assessment report, which describes her as a traumatised individual after a troubled childhood.

Inspecting the report, Karl is shocked to see that it makes out that Holly lacked any parental love or support from himself and ex-partner Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) during her childhood in England.

Susan offers to talk with Holly about the findings, but while she’s clearly impacted by the outcome, she has no interest in discussing this with her sympathetic stepmother.

Holly heads out of the house later that evening, leaving Karl worried about her whereabouts given her state of mind. He is determined to find his daughter, but unexpectedly finds her curled up with Felix asleep at The Tram!

When the colleagues first met, Holly made a pass at Felix at his Ramsay Street welcome party, but was quickly put in her place by his then-girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymour). Romance hasn’t been on the cards since Felix’s return, but could all that be about to change?

Karl abruptly slams the door upon the discovery, startling the pair awake. How will they explain this to Felix’s new boss?

Also next week, Vic (Craig Hall) is pleasantly surprised by Jane’s (Annie Jones) kiss, which comes at the end of this week, shortly after Jane declares to Susan that she is falling for her ex-husband once again, despite their rocky history.

Later this week, we see Jane’s disappointment at Vic’s plans to buy a pub in Gippsland, four hours away, after she comes to the realisation that it’s time to re-kindle their romance.

The last time they kissed was before Victor’s abrupt departure back in early July. He fled after finding out that his cancer was no longer terminal, leaving his children in limbo after he had committed to buying them both a share of Leo’s vineyard.

In next Monday’s episode, the morning after the kiss, Jane decisively calls a family meeting to let her kids know about their latest romantic development. While the update comes as a shock to everyone, Jane soon realises that Vic did not contribute to the conversation and abruptly left afterwards – are her feelings one-sided?

Despite it looking like Mel (Lucinda Cowden) could come out tops in the latest Ramsay Street love triangle, we then see Vic blowing off Melanie with the news of his reunion with his ex-wife after never making it over for dessert.

Melanie is clearly hurt by the development of events, given their recent spark after meeting on a dating app. But she decides to pretend otherwise and gives Victor her blessing to get back with Jane.

Later on, Nicolette (Hannah Monson), Bryon (Xavier Molyneux) and Aaron all walk in on another kiss between Jane and Vic, prompting Vic to declare that they are re-kindling their romantic relationship once and for all.

Although Nicolette was encouraging of her Mum’s plans, Byron has remained cautious given his dad’s track record.

Will the family be able to accept their decision and will Jane remain Victor’s top choice?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 21st October (Episode 9132 / 229)

Cara resolves to do the right thing by JJ.

Dex worries he’s becoming a burden to his family.

Karl’s accusation causes shockwaves. Terese’s lies snowball.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 9133 / 230)

A raunchy performance leads to a spark of romance.

Cara acts on her suspicions.

Terese can’t escape her own demons.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 9134 / 231)

Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision.

Karl entertains an exciting offer.

The Share House searches for a new housemate.

Thursday 24th October (Episode 9135 / 232)

Sadie puts Byron in an awkward position.

Melanie takes charge of her romantic future.

Jane makes a bold move.

Monday 28th October (Episode 9136 / 233)

Holly’s assessment has Karl fuming.

Terese hides an embarrassing discovery.

The race of love bears a winner… and a loser.

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 9137 / 234)

Terese continues down a destructive path.

Paul’s alarmed by a revelation.

Karl struggles to connect with Holly.

Remi and Cara are thrown for a loop.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 9138 / 235)

The Varga-Murphys reckon with a shocking offer.

Paul’s concern lands him in the firing line.

Disaster strikes Eirini Rising.

Thursday 31st October (Episode 9139 / 236)

Paul makes a horrifying discovery.

Cara contemplates a new approach.

The Share House lets loose for Halloween.