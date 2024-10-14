Next week on Neighbours, Terese continues to lie about her drinking, while Karl suspects Felix is stealing from the tram.

Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) brother Felix (James Beaufort) first arrived in Ramsay Street back in February after being released from prison for a string of offences, which Wendy (Candice Leask) excused as Felix being caught up with the wrong people, rather than being a bad person himself.

However, Felix soon proved Wendy wrong when he immediately started planning a heist at nearby Eirene Rising’s construction site, where the Rodwells had convinced Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to give him a job.

His plan was to steal and sell valuable metals and machinery from the site, before fleeing Erinsborough with girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymour) for a fresh start away from his family.

JJ (Riley Bryant) found himself caught up in Felix’s plan when Felix’s right-hand man Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano) was arrested for unrelated offences.

Having bonded with Felix, who was later revealed to be his biological father, JJ turned up on the morning of the heist ready to help carry out the robbery.

However, their plan came crashing down when Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) found Felix’s ‘mud map’ of his plan and handed it over to Andrew, leading Andrew to catch his brother and JJ in the act.

Felix was carted back off to prison, but recently secured early release after helping guards and fellow inmates to safety during a prison brawl.

Having found religion behind bars, he claims to be a reformed man, and is currently trying to convince Andrew and the rest of Erinsborough to give him a second chance.

After Felix’s heroic efforts brought deranged hardman Justin’s (Richard Sutherland) recent siege at The Waterhole to a swift end, Karl (Alan Fletcher) agreed to give the reformed crim a job at The 82 tram, despite his lack of hospitality experience.

Meanwhile, JJ’s mum Remi (Naomi Rukavina) seems convinced that Felix is genuine in his efforts to turn over a new leaf, and this week Holly finally allows Felix to help her navigate the PTSD she is currently experiencing as a result of being kidnapped seventeen times in one year.

Yet next week, Felix’s fresh start comes crashing down once again, as he’s accused of stealing from his new workplace.

In next Monday’s episode (21st October), Felix helps Holly with breathing exercises to help her panic attacks, which are becoming more frequent.

Yet when Karl catches the pair together, he seems concerned – is his daughter getting a little too close to Felix?

Later that night, when Holly suffers another attack, she visits Felix at the tram, where he has been sleeping to avoid going back to the dodgy half way house.

He successfully helps her calm down, but presses her to open up to Karl about her issues. Holly remains reluctant, but tells Felix that she now believes that he’s truly changed.

The next morning, JJ approaches Felix in Harold’s, and thanks him for not telling anyone that he skipped school to be with Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), who visits him in this week’s episodes. It seems that their relationship is making progress too!

Later, JJ defends Felix to his mums at Harold’s, prompting Remi to suggest to Cara (Sara West) that their son will one day want to get to know his biological father, and that they should probably change their approach to how they deal with his ongoing presence in their life.

Cara remains reluctant, but Remi decides not to press the matter, instead focussing on the fertility test that Cara will be doing that evening, as they press on with their new plan to have another baby.

Later, Cara agrees to give Felix another chance after all, and agrees with Remi’s suggestion that she should get used to being in Felix’s company, starting with breakfast at the tram the following day!

Things go surprisingly well, and it finally seems like Felix and the Varga-Murphys are going to put their rift behind them, until Remi and Cara witness Karl accusing a shocked Felix of theft!

It seems some money has gone missing from the tram, and Karl believes that Felix is responsible.

Has Felix really just begun another crime spree, or will Karl’s false accusations needlessly threaten the thawed relationship between him and the Varga-Murphys?

At the end of this week, Terese is caught red-handed with a bottle of wine after Nell turns up unexpectedly at No. 22.

Heading into next week, Terese lies to her step-daughter as she explains to Nell that she’d been thinking about drinking again, but hasn’t acted on it yet. In reality, she’s already off the wagon and struggling to control her urges.

Terese presses Nell into keeping her secret in exchange for not telling Toadie (Ryan Moloney) that she’s snuck back to Erinsborough without letting him know.

Nell reluctantly accepts, but she later asks JJ to keep an eye on Terese, as it becomes clear she’s not sure whether to believe her step-mum’s story.

Later, a concerned Susan (Jackie Woodburne) heads to No. 22 to check on Terese’s welfare. Terese had told Susan that she was unwell, and almost slips up as she nearly forgets her lie, but tries to placate her as she agrees to attend Boylesque with her.

But the next morning, when Terese overhears Susan telling Karl that a bottle of wine has gone missing from Moira’s (Robyn Arthur) wine delivery, her guilt surges. Will she admit that she was responsible for the theft?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 14th October (Episode 9128 / 225)

JJ and Remi are shocked by an accidental discovery.

Terese feels the pull of old habits.

Holly faces the truth.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 9129 / 226)

Terese’s resolve is tested.

Jane heralds in a new chapter.

Melanie’s forbidden affection grows.

Krista’s win is short-lived

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 9130 / 227)

Jane is confronted by an anonymous gesture.

Aaron finds himself in a compromising position.

Thursday 17th October (Episode 9131 / 228)

Terese struggles to hide her secret.

JJ is caught out.

Monday 21st October (Episode 9132 / 229)

Cara resolves to do the right thing by JJ.

Dex worries he’s becoming a burden to his family.

Karl’s accusation causes shockwaves. Terese’s lies snowball.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 9133 / 230)

A raunchy performance leads to a spark of romance.

Cara acts on her suspicions.

Terese can’t escape her own demons.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 9134 / 231)

Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision.

Karl entertains an exciting offer.

The Share House searches for a new housemate.

Thursday 24th October (Episode 9135 / 232)

Sadie puts Byron in an awkward position.

Melanie takes charge of her romantic future.

Jane makes a bold move.