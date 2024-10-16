Next week on Neighbours, Karl gets a tempting offer that could see him leave Erinsborough for Scotland – but will Susan say yes?

This week’s episodes have seen Jane (Annie Jones) put her now ex-fiancé Mike’s (Guy Pearce) beloved motorbike up for sale, her last act in tying up the loose ends of their relationship breakup (ignoring the fact that Mike’s daughter Sam is still living with her, in the house that, as far as we know, still belongs to Mike…).

Karl (Alan Fletcher) was intrigued to see Mike’s bike up for sale, and dropped more than a few hints that he could buy it himself, including asking whether Jane would accept less for cash.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) was quick to shoot him down, laughing as she told him that he wasn’t under any circumstances buying a motorbike!

Even the sight of Karl emerging from the bedroom of No. 28 sporting a very tight-fitting set of leather pants wasn’t enough to change her mind.

It did nearly have another positive effect for Karl, as Susan appeared to enjoy the idea of her husband stripping out of his leathers… that is, until Karl killed the mood by revealing that he was stuck and needed her help to free himself.

One pair of scissors and a delicate operation later, and Karl was free of his tight-fitting garments.

Karl reluctantly accepted that he was 20 years too late to be taking up motorcycling – “Try 40!” Susan hastened to add – but despite Susan’s reluctance, it seems that the story doesn’t end there.

Next Wednesday 23rd October, as the Kennedys are entertaining Jane and Victor (Craig Hall), Karl sneaks off to take a mysterious phone call.

Once their guests have gone home, Karl reveals to Susan that the caller was Mike, inviting him to join him on a free motorbike tour in Scotland.

Karl didn’t want to mention the offer in front of Jane in case her ex-husband was still a sensitive subject. However, with Jane having recently developed a renewed romantic interest in ex-husband Victor, she soon confirms that are no issues there.

So, the only thing standing in the way of Karl’s free ride is Susan’s reluctance.

Will Susan agree to let Karl depart Erinsborough for the trip of a lifetime in Scotland?

While Karl’s exit isn’t confirmed at this stage, a number of the cast have taken extended breaks from the show since it returned to screens last year.

Susan headed to Sydney early into the show’s return to look after Elly Conway’s (Jodi Gordon) daughter Aster while Elly and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) were on their honeymoon, explaining away a pre-planned break for Jackie Woodburne.

More recently, Paul Robinson and Jane Harris were both off screen for a number of weeks as Stefan Dennis and Annie Jones took breaks from the show.

Alan Fletcher took a break from filming earlier this year for a UK tour of his folk and Americana music, so it seems possible that Mike’s offer is paving the way for his temporary on-screen departure later in the year.

Also next week, the love triangle between Jane, Victor and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) continues, with neither of the trio having divulged their true feelings.

The Boylesque event gets underway next Tuesday, and as the crowd laps up the raunchy entertainment on display, Nicolette and Byron are more than a little concerned about the growing spark between their parents.

Jane protests a little too much, but she finally cracks and admits to Susan that she is indeed falling for Vic once again.

Yet little does she know, it’s Vic and Melanie who are well and truly smitten with each other, and she’s unwittingly become the third person in a love triangle.

After some encouragement from Susan, Jane finally decides to be honest with Vic and tell him that she’s developed feelings for him again, but the right moment seems to elude her.

Meanwhile, Melanie keeps getting the vibe that Victor is interested in her, but as they’d already decided to just be friends, she’s worried that she could have it wrong.

And even if she’s not wrong, should she really be going there? She used to be his aunt!

Krista (Majella Davis) soon finds herself driven crazy by Melanie’s inability to talk about anything other than Victor, and encourages Mel to tell him how she feels.

But which of the two women will get to Vic and divulge their feelings first?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 21st October (Episode 9132 / 229)

Cara resolves to do the right thing by JJ.

Dex worries he’s becoming a burden to his family.

Karl’s accusation causes shockwaves. Terese’s lies snowball.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 9133 / 230)

A raunchy performance leads to a spark of romance.

Cara acts on her suspicions.

Terese can’t escape her own demons.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 9134 / 231)

Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision.

Karl entertains an exciting offer.

The Share House searches for a new housemate.

Thursday 24th October (Episode 9135 / 232)

Sadie puts Byron in an awkward position.

Melanie takes charge of her romantic future.

Jane makes a bold move.

Monday 28th October (Episode 9136 / 233)

Holly’s assessment has Karl fuming.

Terese hides an embarrassing discovery.

The race of love bears a winner… and a loser.

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 9137 / 234)

Terese continues down a destructive path.

Paul’s alarmed by a revelation.

Karl struggles to connect with Holly.

Remi and Cara are thrown for a loop.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 9138 / 235)

The Varga-Murphys reckon with a shocking offer.

Paul’s concern lands him in the firing line.

Disaster strikes Eirini Rising.

Thursday 31st October (Episode 9139 / 236)

Paul makes a horrifying discovery.

Cara contemplates a new approach.

The Share House lets loose for Halloween.