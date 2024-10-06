Home and Away Spoilers – Justin and Leah caught with their pants down

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Leah and Justin finally get past their issues, a trip away leads to an embarrassing moment. Elsewhere, Bree and Remi’s relationship comes under threat again.

After a rocky few weeks, Justin (James Stewart) and Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) relationship looks to be getting back on track, though an attempt to spice things up a little ends up leaving them red-faced.

Justin had spent several weeks lying to Leah as he acted as chauffeur for Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani), who had suffered a broken arm in a car accident caused by Theo’s (Matt Evans) negligence at the garage.

Although Leah had agreed that they needed to smooth things over with Claudia to convince her not to sue, Justin later offered to act as Claudia’s driver on the quiet, so that she could carry on working.

However, Claudia was going through marriage issues at the time, and as she became further alienated from husband Eric (Cameron Pascoe), she found herself leaning on Justin more as a friend.

When Theo (Matt Evans) found out what Justin was up to, Justin tried to put a stop to their arrangement, reminding Claudia that this was a strict business arrangement.

The end was in sight when Claudia finally had her cast removed. But her panic at ‘losing’ Justin saw her make a pass at him, and throw away his car keys, after Justin drove her to a remote cottage she was assessing for a client.

As Justin found himself unable to contact his wife, Leah was at home planning a special ‘anniversary’ dinner to mark the date that she had proposed to him.

When Justin eventually made it home the next day, Leah had already packed her bags, after she had been in touch with a paranoid Eric who told her that their respective spouses were having an affair.

It wasn’t until Justin forced Claudia to explain everything that Leah apologised to Justin for not believing there was nothing going on, but by that point Justin felt the trust had been lost.

Needing some space, Justin moved out to the motel, and the pair spent the last week or so continuing to argue as they tried to talk things through.

Theo, who was already caught up in hiding out Perri (Cantona Stewart) from the police, didn’t have time for Leah and Justin’s bickering, and when Theo later handed himself in following Perri’s arrest, it started to bring things into perspective for the pair.

After another evening of failed talks, Justin was annoyed to hear Leah talking about their issues with Marilyn (Emily Symons) and it seemed they were back to square one.

Justin eventually came around however, and the two reaffirmed their love for each other. Realising that they still hadn’t managed to have their honeymoon, the two agreed to head away for a few days.

This week we join Justin and Leah on their romantic getaway at a plush country hotel, where they decide to be a little adventurous and head for a late-night romp in the hotel pool!

“Justin wants to rekindle their love and passion for one another,” James told TV Week. “To live in the moment and be spontaneous. It’s such a thrill!”

“Of course, it’s not a great idea, but it is a lot of fun at the time,” Ada added.

Sneaking into the pool house in their robes, the pair strip off and take a skinny dip.

But as things get heated, the pair are mortified when they’re caught out by the hotel staff, who point out that their little escapade has been caught on the CCTV system!

With management decidedly unimpressed, are the lustful pair in trouble?

Elsewhere in the bay, Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Remi’s (Adam Rowland) relationship comes under threat yet again, after he discovers what went down in her tribunal hearing.

Levi (Tristan Gorey) had been forced to report Bree for medical negligence after she froze whilst treating Alf (Ray Meagher) for a suspected heart attack. As Alf rapidly deteriorated, Bree disappeared to go and check his bloods, leaving Levi to step in and save Alf.

Bree has so far refused to take any responsibility for putting Alf at risk, and during the hearing last week she claimed that Levi had barged in and taken over as she double-checked they were going to give Alf the right medication.

She further threw Levi under the bus by telling the panel that he was an egotist and had a history of doing this, after he’d also overruled Bree when taking care of Remi following his bike accident.

As Bree came out of the room, she offered her hand to Levi to show there were no hard feelings, giving a wry smile.

Levi soon got a phone call about Bree’s counter-allegations, and as last week came to a close he stormed over to the sharehouse to ask what she had said.

As promos for this week’s episodes show, Levi confronts Bree about her lack of responsibility, and Remi finds himself taking his side.

“You’re supposed to act like a doctor and own your mistakes,” Levi tells her.

“That’s rich coming from you,” Bree retorts.

Bree later tells Remi that she will not take back anything that she said about Levi, as he questions what would have happened to Alf if Levi had not been in the department that day.

“The Bree I know would not sell out a colleague just to save herself,” Remi tells her.

Bree goes on to say that she had expected support from Remi, considering he says he loves her, but he refuses to bow down to emotional blackmail.

“I have always had your back, but not on this,” he replies. “What you did today was wrong.”

Marilyn (Emily Symons) also refuses to back down in her campaign against Bree, knowing that she nearly killed Alf.

As the two are seen talking in Salt, Bree tries to apologise for how Marilyn sees the situation, but Marilyn isn’t having any of it.

“Stop saying sorry,” Marilyn snaps. “That man nearly died because of you!”

As Bree has a further conversation with Remi, he asks how she expects things to change if she refuses to take responsibility for what has happened.

“If I am such a problem, then maybe we shouldn’t be together,” replies a defiant Bree.

Is Bree really willing to put her career before her relationship?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 7th October (Episode 8370)

Levi confronts Bree. Remi takes a stand. Eden learns the truth.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 8371)

Bree is impossible to get through. Remi is at his wit’s end. Perri struggles.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 8372)

Bree lives in denial. Dana gets a downgrade. Tension brews between Cash and Rose.

Thursday 10th October (Episodes 8373-8375)

Leah and Justin are caught red-handed. Eden crosses a line with Abigail. Kirby is thrown by Mali’s proposition.

Tim counsels Eden. Abigail drops out. Justin and Leah skirt around the elephant in the room.

Eden and Tim get to know each other. Levi tells Abigail enough is enough. Kirby ropes Mali into her plan.