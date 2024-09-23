Next week on Neighbours, Andrew can’t forgive Wendy for sneaking around with Quinn, while Terese finds herself drawn back to Paul.

At the end of this week, a dramatic siege gets underway at The Waterhole, as Justin (Richard Sutherland) turns up demanding Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) give him back the money she stole from Heath (Ethan Panizza).

While Andrew (Lloyd Will) coordinated the rescue operation from outside, he had no idea that his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) was inside with Quinn (Louis Lè).

Wendy had promised Andrew that she had cut all contact with Quinn after the revelation that they’d shared an emotionally-charged moment, but the end of last week saw Byron (Xavier Molyneux) spot the pair together, and share an intimate hug.

This week, Wendy explains to Andrew that Quinn had got back in touch with her and begged her to see him about an issue related to his course, feeling that she’d understand due to their similar lived experience, but that she’d reiterated that she couldn’t be friends with him.

The hug was simply a goodbye after she told him that she couldn’t see him any more.

So, the revelation that the pair are holed away in the back room of The Waterhole during this week’s siege is too much for Andrew to bear.

Next Monday 30th September, with Justin captured and the Ramsay Street residents safely free, Wendy struggles to explain to Andrew the events that led to her and Quinn sheltering in the pub office.

Andrew is cold and unforgiving, and leaves Wendy before she can get out her explanation. Wendy then turns to Sadie, hoping she can get her daughter on side, but Sadie is sick of being caught up in her parents’ arguments.

Sadie does, however, feel slightly sorry for her mum when she learns that Quinn tricked Wendy into meeting him, pretending that he was her next mentor.

Wendy then approaches Andrew and asks about putting an IVO on Quinn, hoping that it’ll put an end to his interference and win back some of Andrew’s trust.

However, Andrew has had enough, and rejects her attempt at claiming to be a victim, instead claiming that Quinn isn’t the problem here – Wendy is!

He reveals to his wife that her and Quinn’s unexpected presence caused him to freeze up at a vital moment in the rescue operation, resulting in him humiliating himself in front of his boss and jeopardising the safety of the hostages.

Later, Wendy makes one final attempt to make amends, thinking she better understands the source of Andrew’s anger. However, this time Andrew rejects her completely, making it clear he’s heard this speech one too many times.

Is it finally the end for the Rodwell marriage?

Elsewhere, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is also feeling lost after the dramatic siege, which saw her ex-husband Paul (Stefan Dennis) trapped inside with Justin.

She checks in on Paul and with Toadie (Ryan Moloney) now out of the picture once and for all, she soon finds herself being drawn into the comfort of their old routines.

She forces herself to leave before things get too comfortable between them, and heads straight for Susan (Jackie Woodburne), hoping for some company with no added baggage.

However, Susan and Karl (Alan Fletcher) are too focussed on making sure Holly is okay that they can’t see just how desperate Terese is for company.

She returns home to No. 22, but unable to bear its silent emptiness, she heads to No. 24 where she’s hoping to find company in Jane (Annie Jones), but finds that door closed to her as well.

Disheartened, she forces herself to return home, but she bumps into Paul on the way. As the only one who can see that she’s struggling, Paul offers her his companionship.

Terese is tempted again, but finds the strength to turn him down, feigning enthusiasm at the idea of having her house all to herself.

She embarks on a night of self-care, but when she’s confronted with a reminder of the life Toadie has taken to her, she falls to pieces.

Finally, after confessing to the police about her stolen cash, Holly is allowed to return home without charge… for now.

However, she can’t help but look up the potential charges for theft, and learns that she could get up to ten years behind bars if convicted.

Horrified by the ramifications of what she’s done and pessimistic about her future, Holly begins to spiral.

It’s Paul who manages to break her out of her panic, as he thanks her for saving his life during the siege, and letting her know that she’ll always have a job at Lassiters if she wants it.

However, having endured so much over the past few months, will this be enough to quell Holly’s fears, or does she still have an uphill battle ahead of her?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 30th September (Episode 9120)

A young resident’s future hangs in doubt.

Terese finds herself on the outskirts.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 9121)

Tensions simmer in the Share House.

Terese does battle with her head and heart.

Nicolette’s new work-life balance teeters.

Byron is recruited into a risqué idea.

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 9122)

Karl makes a controversial offer.

Dex co-opts his family into a plan.

Krista embraces a new chapter.

Isla’s scare forces a reckoning.

Thursday 3rd October (Episode 9123)

A rift opens up between Cara and Remi

A resident fearfully awaits their verdict.

Melanie takes a leap of faith.

Monday 7th October (Episode 9124)

An unannounced return throws a family into turmoil.

Melanie’s hopes are dashed.

Paul realises he’s too close to the edge.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 9125)

An apology tour makes its way through Ramsay Street.

Paul approaches Susan and Karl with a heartfelt request.

Aaron’s grand plans hit a snag.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 9126)

Jane steps up to protect her children.

Holly keeps her escalating trauma close to her chest.

Boylesque takes an unexpected turn for Aaron.

Thursday 10th October (Episode 9127)

Terese sets out on a controversial mission.

Andrew’s frustrations reach boiling point.

Holly takes annoyance with a concerned co-worker.

Dex gets a surprising offer.