6 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 11th September

Next week on Hollyoaks, as the show welcomes in a new era, Cleo’s life hangs in the balance, Ste learns the devastating truth and Ethan makes a stunning confession, while the lives of the residents of the village are in peril.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 9th to Wednesday 11th September.

1) Cleo’s life hangs in the balance

For months now, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has been the victim of boyfriend Abe Fielding’s (Tyler Conti) physical and emotional abuse. Brother to her former fiancé Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), Abe has preyed on Cleo’s vulnerability in her journey to recover from a bulimia relapse.

As the series kicked off a coercive control storyline with the couple, Abe has spent the last months manipulating Cleo mentally.

We’ve seen him attempt to turn her against her loved ones, make comments about her weight and eating habits, knowing her history with bulimia, and gaslight her about his past when it was discovered that he was the man that the real Kitty Draper was running from when she was killed in a four-way car crash earlier in 2024. Soon after, the abuse turned physical as Abe began to hit her.

Not to mention the fact that he hired an escort for Cleo to sleep with, following their open relationship seeing him land in bed with her cousin Theresa (Jorgie Porter).

Next week, Cleo finds herself scrambling to leave the village in a bid to get away from her controlling boyfriend. As she prepares to get on a bus to depart, Joel catches up with her and realises that something is wrong. However, when Abe sees the pair, he confronts them. Thankfully, her cousin Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) isn’t far away and is able to diffuse the situation enough for Cleo to flee.

Not knowing where to go, she contacts her other cousin Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), begging for her help.

Despite her best efforts, Cleo is chased by Abe and flags down Dave Williams (Dominic Power) on his motorbike, and asks him to drop her off to Warren and Mercedes – unaware that she is actually assisting Dave in his own quest… More on that later!

With Cleo now left alone with Dave’s bike, Abe catches up to her.

Backed into a corner, Cleo finds herself navigating the roads on Dave’s bike, with no idea what she’s doing. As she makes it back to the village, she loses control of the bike and careers straight into the McQueen house.

Will Cleo survive?

2) Warren and Dave face off

Unbeknownst to Cleo, Mercedes is also planning to leave town with her jailbird-turned-escapee husband Warren (Jamie Lomas). Following breaking him out of prison, Mercedes and Warren became determined to start a new life away from the village and away from the threat of Blue, a serial killing gangster on the run since 2017, who shot him months ago with a signature blue bullet.

For some weeks now, viewers have been aware of the identity of Blue after a shocking reveal that it was doting father Dave Williams, who had been living a double life as the gangster.

Next week, with a gun in tow, Dave sets out to track down Mercedes and Warren, and is extended an unforeseen opportunity when he finds himself playing hero to Cleo. Following her call to Mercedes, Warren heads into the bush on the outskirts of the village to get Cleo… but is confronted by Warren.

A war of words ensues and as Warren finally learns the truth about Dave’s identity, a battle commences…

3) Suzanne refuses to believe Frankie

Since the revelation of Frankie Osborne’s (Ryan Mulvey) sexual abuse at the hands of her twin brother JJ (Ryan Mulvey), there has been a distinct rift within the family.

Whilst father Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) believed her when she broke down, their mother Suzanne (Suzanne Hall) has taken JJ’s side, adamant that there is no way that he could do such a thing.

Packing up his stuff, Suzanne took JJ away with her and left Darren to pick up the pieces following their daughter’s revelation.

This week, JJ was arrested for his sexual abuse towards his sister, which was a small comfort to a fragile Frankie; however, next week, the scene is set for fireworks.

When Frankie and her grandfather Jack (Jimmy McKenna) come face-to-face with Suzanne and JJ, they express their disgust that Suzanne hasn’t believed Frankie. Despite Frankie’s pleas to the contrary, outlining JJ’s atrocious behaviour, it is Jack whose words challenge Suzanne.

Unfortunately, it is a case of bad timing for the Osbornes, when they find themselves in the path of Chloe’s out-of-control motorbike, as it crashes into the McQueen house.

4) James’s bombshell

Love has never been kind to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), who in recent weeks has split from husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) following his having sex with Dave’s side gangster Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) in a bathroom stall.

During their divorce party, James collapsed, which triggered alarm bells for Ste. However, James pushed him away, citing that he needed space. The reality however was much darker, with James hiding the fact that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Next week, with nowhere left to run, James returns to Ste, opening up about his diagnosis. Devastated that James wasn’t honest with him, Ste embraces his husband and it’s not long before the pair are on the road to reconciliation…

5) Ethan’s big confession

It’s been quite a while since fan favourite couple ‘Ethenna’ have been on the brink of reconciliation.

Following their scheming against Rafe Harcourt (Chris Gordon) last year which saw Sienna (Anna Passey) fall in love with him and end things with Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey), there has been a question about whether reconciliation could ever be on the cards for them.

Next week, during a deep and meaningful conversation, Ethan admits that he never stopped loving her.

Is there a chance for the lovelorn pair?

6) An explosion

Hollyoaks is no stranger to an explosion, and as Wednesday’s episode rolls around, yet another one rips through the village, leaving the lives of several other residents hanging in the balance.

The next time viewers see the village, a year has passed, and nothing will ever be the same…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 9th September (Episode 6458)

Hollyoaks’ epic stunt week begins.

Police swarm the village following Warren’s prison escape.

Misbah tries to get into her captor’s head.

Cleo prepares to flee from abusive Abe.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 6459)

Cleo goes to great lengths to escape abusive Abe, but danger looms as he catches up to her.

There’s a final showdown in the woods as two men seek revenge – who’ll come out on top?

Wednesday 11th September (Episode 6460) – The Time Jump

Devastation rips through the village, and all eyes are on Cleo, but will she reveal what’s really been going on?

It’s a race against time to stop Blue’s parting gift…