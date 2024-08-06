Next week on Neighbours, Toadie’s sadness over the state of Sonya’s nursery leads to a dramatic outburst at Terese, before another secret is uncovered.

A few weeks ago, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) was invited by real estate agent Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) to Sonya’s Nursey, the business his late wife Sonya (Eve Morey) ran for many years.

Toadie was distraught to discover that the place was in ruins, with the tenants having abandoned the business due to competition from a number of rival garden centres which had opened in the area.

Rhett explained that he was struggling to find another tenant to take on the business, despite multiple rent reductions, and suggested that Toadie allow a different business to take on the space instead.

After thinking it through, Toadie decided he couldn’t let the nursey close, and insisted that Rhett continue searching for someone to take the business over.

This week, JJ (Riley Bryant) does his best to repair his friendship with Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), who has been ignoring him since discovering that both he and brother Dex (Marley Williams) have a crush on her.

Nell had previously asked JJ on a date, but as JJ didn’t want to hurt his brother’s feelings, he turned her down, claiming that he only saw her as a friend.

As the pair chat, Nell explains to JJ that her mum used to run a nursery, and he questions her on why she hasn’t visited in such a long time.

When the pair then head to the nursery together, Nell is shocked to discover the state it’s in.

Retuning to Ramsay Street to tell Toadie, Nell faces a further shock when Toadie admits that he already knew. Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is shocked by the discovery too, and is hurt that Toadie didn’t feel he could talk to her about it.

Terese confides in Susan (Jackie Woodburne), who explains that anything to do with Sonya would be a sensitive subject for Toadie. She then offers to help with the clean-up of the nursery if Terese and Toadie are up for it.

In next Monday’s episode (12th August), Terese rallies the troops and brings together a team of Toadie’s closest friends to bring the nursery out of rack and ruin.

Toadie pretends to be on board, but as Karl (Alan Fletcher), Susan, Andrew (Lloyd Will), Aaron (Matt Wilson), Terese, Nell and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) all start the cleanup operation, it’s clear that he’s feeling uncomfortable.

Toadie faces a further challenge when he overhears Nell and Terese discussing Nell’s secret crush on JJ. Nell is fully expecting Toadie to go off at her, but he’s surprisingly understanding, and as they head back to No. 22, the pair finally have a heart-to-heart about Nell’s feelings.

While Toadie encourages Nell not to rush into anything, it finally seems like he’s on board with the idea of his daughter dating.

When he and Nell later return to the nursery, Toadie is shocked to find Rhett there. After talking to him, Terese has come up with what she believes to be an ingenious solution – Eirene Rising are going to take on the nursery as a community garden for the residents.

Yet Toadie feels like yet another part of his life is out of his control, and he has a visceral reaction, angrily declaring that it won’t happen and ordering his friends and family out of the nursery immediately!

The following day (Tuesday 13th August), Toadie is left feeling regretful and guilty after his emotional outburst at the nursery.

He’s struggling to understand where all of the emotion has come from, and all he can do is ask Terese to be patient with him while he processes it.

Terese heads for another heart-to-heart with Susan, who confesses that Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) also felt conflicted about Toadie’s feelings for Sonya when they first began dating.

She explains that the nursery, having been Sonya’s passion for so many years, is a real trigger for Toadie.

When Terese later seeks out Melanie’s perspective, Mel confirms that Sonya and Dee (Madeleine West) come as part of a package deal for Toadie.

However, the mention of Dee piques Terese’s curiosity, and she’s rocked to realise that Melanie knew about Toadie’s crisis around his ex-wives before she did.

Terese currently also has no idea that Toadie has begun seeing Rhonda Del Rubio (Rebekah Robertson), their old marriage counsellor, behind her back. How will she react when she finds out, and just where is this all leading?

“He’s had some wonderful partners, and I think that part of the trauma is that there are these wonderful, beautiful women who he has had in his life, and he’s just not been truly available to them,” Ryan recently told Back to the Bay. “He’s kind of led them down the garden path, and that’s all part of it.”

With Toadie set to leave Neighbours in the coming weeks, will he find peace with his ex-wives, or will he leave Ramsay Street for a fresh start?

Or will he be the one who doesn’t return after the dramatic events of ‘Death in the Outback Week’, which begins Monday 19th August?

“He’s just so scared of losing love, again, that he just jumps at love at any opportunity, hence why he cheated on Terese with Melanie,” Ryan continued. He thought that he was going to lose Terese to Paul, and he just grabbed love where he could.

“And so that’s kind of his reasoning as to what happens within his life, and that’s what happens out in the outback, is that he comes to that realisation.”

Read our full interview with Ryan Moloney, in which he reveals the reason for his shock Neighbours exit, here.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

