Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Mali looks to get revenge on the Allen siblings, a call to Dean sees two new River Boys arrive in Summer Bay.

The fallout of the Allen siblings’ visit to the farmhouse continues to be felt next week, as Levi (Tristan Gorey) fights for his life and Mali (Kyle Shilling) desperately tries to track down brother Iluka (Dion Williams).

After stealing $8000 of cash from the notorious Allens in their hometown of Mantaray Point, Iluka had come to visit Mali and lay low for a while, though initially lied about the circumstances in which he’d made enemies of them.

When the truth finally came out, Mali attempted to contact the Allens but received no reply. Instead, Nat (Claire Lovering) came to Summer Bay with brothers Campbell (John Harding) and Gordie (Brandon McClelland), and managed to trick an unsuspecting Mackenzie (Emily Weir) into giving out her and Mali’s home address.

After trashing the house looking for the missing cash, the siblings welcomed Mac and Levi home by tying them to chairs and gagging them.

Mali eventually returned but hesitated when Nat demanded that he call Iluka. When Levi broke free of his restraints, he lunged towards Campbell only to end up being stabbed in the ensuing struggle.

Refused medical assistance until Iluka showed his face, and realising that his lungs were collapsing due to air entering his chest cavity, Levi was forced to talk Mac through a hack solution to assist his breathing.

When Iluka eventually showed, along with the bag of money, the Allens elongated the process further by insisting on counting it all out.

Levi was deteriorating rapidly, and after finally being given permission to get Levi’s medical bag, Mac inserted a cannula into his chest to relieve the pneumothorax.

As the Allens left, they insisted on taking Iluka with them, while Mali finally called an ambulance for Levi.

At the hospital, Mac ripped into Mali and told him to get away from her, pointing out that she happily let Iluka into her home whilst he knew the danger he was putting everyone in.

Next week, tensions remain high as Mac warns Mali that she won’t forgive him if Levi doesn’t pull through.

Bree (Juliet Godwin) has to inform the police about Levi’s injury, but when Rose (Kirsty Marillier) turns up, she’s surprised Mali and Mac are the two witnesses she has to interview.

Mali hasn’t told girlfriend Rose anything about the saga, and remains silent as she attempts to ascertain what happened. When Rose then tries to interview Mac, Mali interrupts and asks to speak to Mac alone, raising Rose’s suspicions further.

Mac is furious when Mali asks her to downplay Iluka’s involvement in the incident, and tells him that she’d happily throw Iluka under the bus. However, she rethinks when Mali asks what she’d do if it was her own brother.

As Mac weighs up her options, Levi takes a turn for the worse, and Bree calls out for the resus trolley—will Levi be okay?

Later in the week, Rose returns to get Mac’s statement, and makes it clear that she wants the truth, even if it involves Mali and Iluka. Mac tells her everything about the Allens, and the fact that they also took Iluka.

Meanwhile, Mali has reached out to sister Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick) in the search for Iluka—it’s now been two days and there’s been no sign of him or the Allens in Summer Bay or Mantaray Point.

Elandra makes the journey down to Summer Bay, and as she reassures Mali over the phone that they’ll find their brother, it’s clear that she’s struggling herself.

Shortly afterwards, some distance out of the bay, the Allens dump a beaten and unconscious Iluka at the side of the road.

Theo (Matt Evans) eventually comes across Iluka staggering along the road, and while Theo wants to take him straight to the hospital, Iluka refuses. Instead, Iluka asks to be taken to Mali.

Mali and Elandra are relieved when Iluka arrives back at the farmhouse, with Mali particularly overwhelmed, stating that he thought he was dead.

Iluka still refuses medical attention, but the decision is taken out of his hands when he begins to cough up blood.

As the paramedics return to the house and wheel Iluka away, Mali is vengeful… the Allens will pay for this!

At the hospital, it’s clear to Bree what has happened to Iluka and she again implores Mali to talk to Rose, but he stubbornly refuses.

Instead, Mali calls the Allens and explains that he wants to meet. Elandra begs him not to be so stupid, and put her through another torturous wait, but Mali’s mind is made up.

He does however call in backup, and after a quick call to old buddy Dean (Patrick O’Connor), Mali finds himself flanked by two River Boys—new leader Rory (Joshua Orpin), and his sidekick Dingo (JK Kazzi).

As the two groups meet at a local skate park, Mali tells Nat that Rory and Dingo are with him just to make sure they don’t pull any funny business. There’s to be no weapons, Mali just wants a clean one-on-one fight.

Mali engages in a fight with Gordie, and as the two scrap, Mali is incensed when Gordie makes a snide comment about Iluka.

Mali throws Gordie to the ground and begins to pummel him.

At that moment, Nat brings out a knife… but they’re interrupted by the arrival of sirens. Elandra has called the police, in a desperate attempt to save her brother.

As Rose and her fellow officers move in to break everything up, Rose is shocked by Mali’s rage; she’s never seen him like this before as he challenges her to arrest him.

Frustrated, Rose demands Mali start talking, starting with who attacked Levi.

Will Mali swallow his pride and tell Rose the truth?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 5th August (Episode 8286)

Mackenzie struggles to forgive Mali. Irene and Leah clash.

Tuesday 6th August (Episode 8287)

Harper battles her feelings for Tane. Rose wants answers. Cash makes a big career decision.

Wednesday 7th August (Episode 8288)

Harper asks Tane for space. Irene fights for her friendship with Leah. Kirby asks Eden and Remi to step up.

Thursday 8th August (Episode 8289)

Can Mali find his brother in time? Dana’s suspicions resurface. Irene is in over her head with Bronte.

Friday 9th August (Episode 8290)

Mali calls in reinforcements. Rose questions her relationship. Has Dana made a dangerous enemy?