Neighbours Spoilers – Wendy fears for her marriage as Andrew vanishes

Next week on Neighbours, Wendy fears that Andrew has left her when he doesn’t come home after learning the true extent of her lies. Is the Rodwell marriage really over?

Wendy (Candice Leask) recently began an education course at Eden Hills University, a way to get her out of a rut after she began to feel dissatisfied with her life.

When Sadie (Emerald Chan) decided to forgo university in favour of a career as a makeup artist, Wendy was upset, not wanting her daughter to miss out on the better life that she saw university as offering.

After a heart-to-heart with Andrew (Lloyd Will), she finally realised that she was the one who was dissatisfied with her life, and opted to head back to school.

However, as her course began, she found herself friendless, fearful of what her much younger peers would think of her, and not wanting to appear “too Wendy” by speaking up in class.

She eventually found a friend in Parker (Gaz Dutlow), who welcomed Wendy into their extended party-loving friendship group, and Wendy let her hair down on her first ever uni night out.

She made a good impression on another student, Quinn (Louis Lè), who was keen to invite ‘Wild Wendy’ out at every possible occasion, and it soon became clear to viewers that Quinn was developing a crush on Wendy.

The only problem was, Wendy was keeping secrets from her new friends – they had no idea she was in her 40s, married, and with a teenage daughter.

Last week, when Parker invited Wendy to a traffic light party, where the partygoers wear green, orange or red clothes to indicate their relationship status and availability, Cara (Sara West) overheard the interaction and realised that Parker believed Wendy was single.

After a problem with the original venue, Parker talks Wendy into hosting the party at No. 26.

This week, Wendy manages to get both Andrew and Sadie out of the house as her husband goes on a camping trip with JJ (Riley Bryant), and Sadie heads to a music festival with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall).

Yet when both sets of plans got cancelled, Wendy’s secret house party is busted!

Thankfully, Andrew finds the whole thing amusing, and narrowly avoids spotting Quinn making a move on Wendy.

He encourages his very hungover wife to enjoy time at uni; if she wants to party, she should just go for it, without needing to hide it from him! Just maybe remember that the hangovers will be worse than in her 20s…

Yet next Monday (22nd July), the full truth of Wendy’s deception comes out after a slip-up from Cara.

Cara doesn’t realise that Andrew only knows half the story, and as they chat in the Waterhole, she comments that she thought he’d be more upset by Wendy pretending to be single at uni.

As Andrew realises just how much Wendy kept from her new friends, he’s left hurt and shaken. Wendy tries to downplay it, claiming it was just a silly game she played to fit in, but Andrew assumes that she would have kept up the ruse if she hadn’t been busted.

Wendy desperately wants Andrew to know that her lies had nothing to do with her feelings towards him or Sadie.

However, when Andrew challenges her, she admits that she did quite enjoy living in a different reality, causing Andrew to assume that in his wife’s dream life, neither he or Sadie exist!

That evening, when it gets to midnight and Andrew still hasn’t come home, Wendy starts to worry. When she can’t get hold of him on the phone, she fears that her actions have just ended her marriage.

In the following episode (Tuesday 23rd), Wendy heads to the police station, terrified that Andrew has left her. She makes a scene at the station, only to discover that Andrew has been kept working late.

Confronted by the depth of his wife’s fears over their marriage, Andrew agrees to hear Wendy out. He’s moved by her explanation, and while he makes it clear that he’s still hurt by her lies, he assures her that they’ll be okay in time.

Wendy isn’t the only one keeping secrets; Cara has been lying to her partner too.

She’s signed up to a short IT course at Eden Hills, but hasn’t told Remi (Naomi Rukavina) or the kids, as her lack of precious academic experience means she’s scared she’s destined to flunk the course.

When she overhears Wendy discussing her relationship mistakes with Aaron (Matt Wilson), she takes the conversation on board and realises that she can’t keep lying.

She reluctantly tells Remi the truth, but when Remi is unbothered by her big ‘secret’ and supports Cara’s move back into education, Cara pushes her away.

Aware that Cara is insecure about her perceived intelligence – or lack of – Remi later follows her to uni and hypes her up.

While still shy about her new path, Cara accepts her wife’s praise, and finally accepts that she might be be okay at this uni thing after all.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 15th July (Episode 9076 / 173)

Jane and Mike reach a life-changing decision.

Byron fights for his dream.

Toadie is troubled by reminders of his past.

Tuesday 16th July (Episode 9077 / 174)

Krista’s loyalties are tested.

Wendy takes a big gamble.

Aaron hides a controversial secret.

Wednesday 17th July (Episode 9078 / 175)

Melanie is troubled by Aaron’s frame of mind.

Nicolette goes all out to help Kiri.

Wendy plays with fire to maintain her secret life.

Thursday 18th July (Episode 9079 / 176)

Wendy deals with the aftermath of being busted.

JJ plays unwilling third wheel to Dex and Nell.

Toadie is faced with a hard decision.

Susan tries to romance a clueless Karl.

Monday 22nd July (Episode 9080 / 177)

Wendy’s lies come back to bite her.

A chasm opens between JJ and Dex.

Toadie struggles to move on from the past.

Susan finds herself in a compromising position.

Tuesday 23rd July (Episode 9081 / 178)

Wendy and Cara face the fallout of their lies.

Krista flirts with catastrophe.

Nicolette is offered an olive branch.

Wednesday 24th July (Episode 9082 / 179)

Leo is given hope for the future.

Krista buckles under the pressure.

Mackenzie’s success tests her loyalties.

Thursday 25th July (Episode 9083 / 180)

Byron is crushed by the consequences of his actions.

Krista has a breakthrough with Tess.

Nicolette finally speaks her truth.

Toadie continues to feel off-kilter.