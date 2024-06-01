Next week on Coronation Street, Simon bids farewell, Joel proposes to Dee-Dee, Adam learns the truth about Bobby’s false statement, while Nick catches Leanne and Rowan out.

1) An important clue vanishes

After a dramatic week of Corrie, in which viewers finally learned the identity of Lauren’s (Cait Fitton) attacker, life carries on in Weatherfield as the residents remain blissfully unaware of the real culprit, solicitor Joel Deering (Calum Lill), walking amongst them.

None more so than Joel’s girlfriend Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown), who is relieved that her client Roy (David Neilson) is now free after Nathan Curtis (Christopher Harper) was locked up for the crime.

There was some tension between Dee-Dee and Joel when she realised that he had ended up being Nathan’s duty solicitor, but the pair have now put that behind them, with Joel revealing to Dee-Dee next week that he’s booked a table at the bistro so she can meet his parents.

Joel meets with Nathan to discuss the case, whilst Bethany is quick to inform Craig (Colson Smith) about the latest development with sex-worker Ellie (Lola Blue). When Bethany visited Ellie at her flat, Ellie had confirmed that the man in Bethany’s photo, Nathan, was indeed her abusive client.

However Bethany didn’t know that Joel had already gotten to Ellie, sinisterly paying her to lie for him and strengthening the case against Nathan.

Craig heads around to Ellie’s to follow up on the report, only to find that Ellie has already moved out, with her flatmate claiming that she seemed to be scared about something.

2) Adam discovers Bobby’s lies

When Dee-Dee manages to let slip to colleague Adam (Sam Richardson) that Bobby (Jack Carroll) had provided a false statement to try and help Roy, Adam can’t believe what he’s hearing. It was Bobby’s statement that had inadvertently put Adam’s uncle Daniel (Rob Mallard) in the frame.

Adam wastes no time in gathering Bobby and the Barlows at the Rovers, along with Carla (Ali King) who had gone along with the lie after the fact, and reveals the truth to them.

When Ken later gives them both short shrift, Bobby is apologetic to Carla for all the trouble he’s caused, and thinks it’s may be best for them both if he moves out of the apartment. Carla reluctantly agrees, and a saddened Bobby starts to pack his things.

3) Meeting the parents is a disaster

In the bistro on Wednesday, despite Joel’s assurance that his parents would love Dee-Dee once they get to know her, the all-important lunch doesn’t go as well as they’d hoped. Gus (Chris Garner) and Anthea (Carol Royle) are quick to make their disapproval of Joel’s girlfriend abundantly clear, with Anthea being particularly scornful.

When Andrea goes on to make a patronising remark to Dee-Dee, an upset Dee-Dee storms out.

4) Joel proposes to Dee-Dee

Joel calls over at her apartment later to apologise for what happened, but Dee-Dee is stunned when he subsequently gets down on one knee and proposes!

“I think the proposal comes from the fact that he thinks there’s a genuine possibility that the game is up,” Calum Lill reveals, knowing that at least one resident in the form of Hope (Isabella Flanagan) has unknowingly come across clues to his dark secret.

“He’s going through a really tough time and he might get in trouble for something that he really believes wasn’t his fault.”

“Everything you see about how he acts towards Dee-Dee is genuine. And he’s rushing to marry this woman that he genuinely loves. The proposal is partly guilt and it’s partly that he thinks he has a good chance that he could go to prison and not see her again. So he’s trying to let her know how much he in his own head loves her.”

Will Dee-Dee say yes and commit herself to a deviant?

5) Simon bids farewell to Weatherfield

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Simon (Alex Bain) is all set to leave Weatherfield, and join dad Peter (Chris Gascoyne) working on a yacht sailing around the world.

The only issue is that so far Nick (Ben Price) has not been able to get in touch with Leanne (Jane Danson) to let her know her adoptive son is about to depart the street. Leanne is currently on a ‘retreat’ run by Rowan’s (Emrhys Cooper) self-help group ‘the Institute’.

Leanne has rubbished both Nick and sister Toyah’s (Georgia Taylor) concerns about the sinister group, and Rowan nearly convinced Simon to also join them before the job offer came through from Peter.

Although Nick asked Rowan to pass the message onto Leanne, the leader has failed to do so, and so when Leanne finally returns a day late, she’s furious to learn of Simon’s impending departure.

When Nick tells her that he informed Rowan, Leanne flies off the handle and accuses Nick and Toyah of conspiring against her.

The Barlows gather in the bistro to bid Simon bon voyage, with Leanne particularly upset at the prospect of saying goodbye.

The episode marks the end of an era for actor Alex Bain, who has been portraying Simon for sixteen years, since he was only six years old.

“It was incredibly emotional which is understandable as it has been a huge part of my life,” Alex tells us. “We filmed out of order so my last scene that I filmed wasn’t Simon’s last scene in the show, but he was in Roys Rolls saying goodbye to Carla.

“My parents Debra and Paul had come in to watch the scene and the director kindly suggested that they could be background artists in the cafe.”

Although sad to be leaving, Alex can at least take comfort in the fact that Simon’s departure is a positive one, after a particularly difficult year which saw the character turn to alcohol like his father had.

“I am so pleased that he has a happy ending, that he is literally sailing off into the sunset with his dad and there is hope for his future,” he says. “I don’t have to grieve for him as he hasn’t been killed off. He hasn’t gone to prison.

“I can just imagine him having a great time with his dad, the two of them drinking orange juice on the boat in the middle of nowhere. I imagine their relationship is the best it has ever been.”

6) Leanne is caught out by Nick

After waving off Simon, Leanne storms home and begins chatting to someone on her laptop, explaining that she’s all alone now that Simon’s gone and wishes she could be with them.

When Rowan calls around later in the week, he and Leanne share a hug, before he shows her the posts that Toyah has been writing online warning people about the Institute.

Whilst Leanne is furious with her sister, the Institute have also not taken kindly to her comments, and are determined to put a stop to it.

Toyah receives a hand-delivered letter at the bistro, and learns that the Institute is suing her for defamation, and has placed an injunction on her!

Toyah later overhears Leanne telling someone on the laptop that she loves them. Shocked, Toyah demands to know if it’s Rowan, but Leanne denies it.

When Nick hears of the latest development, he heads home to find Leanne and Rowan sitting down together holding hands. How will Leanne explain her way out of this one?

7) Toyah is arrested!

Toyah implores Leanne to see the sort of man Rowan really is, but their conversation is interrupted by the arrival of the police.

Kit (Jacob Roberts) informs Toyah that they’ve found the body of a baby buried in North Cross Park following a tip-off, and that she’s being arrested for murder! Has Leanne grassed on her own sister?

8) Glenda takes drastic action

Also next week, the feud between George (Tony Maudsley) and Glenda (Jodie Prenger) is reignited after Glenda goes behind her brother’s back to take drastic action against him.

Glenda had been furious to learn that an alternative copy of their father Archie’s will had been discovered in the undertakers, one in which she was set to inherit half of the business.

Although not legally binding, given the date on it was illegible, Glenda was determined that George should give her what she was owed.

Knowing that Glenda’s involvement in the business could well send them under, George instead paid her off with £22,000, enough to buy the Little Big Shotz theatre company that she was desperate to save.

But unbeknownst to George, Glenda is coming for more.

When George enquires about how the business purchase is coming along, Glenda is evasive, and feels guilty when she later hears that he’s generously sending money over to Eileen (Sue Cleaver) in Thailand, to help cover the costs of her son’s Jason recovery from an accident now that his travel insurance has run out.

Glenda confides in Michael (Ryan Russell) that George is unaware that she’s in the process of suing him over the will, and while she feels bad about it, she appreciates Michael’s support as he tells her that her father evidently wanted her to have half of the business.

Glenda is surprised when solicitor Dee-Dee subsequently tells Glenda that she also has a claim for half of George’s house, and she goes ahead with filing the documents to set the wheels in motion.

Over at the undertakers, an unsuspecting George and Todd (Gareth Pierce) are in the process of talking shop with a potentially lucrative client when Dee-Dee delivers the letter to George, detailing Glenda’s intention to sue him for half of his business and home.

George storms over to the Rovers and has it out with his sister, who is steadfast in her position and tells him that she’ll see him in court.

9) Michael surprises Glenda with a kiss

In the back room, the situation has affected Glenda more than she let on, as she tells Michael that she always felt second best in their father’s eyes compared to her big brother.

Michael does his best to perk her up, telling her that she’s kind, funny and smart. He then goes one step further, much to Glenda’s surprise, by leaning in for a kiss!

Is this the beginning of a new romance?