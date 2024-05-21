Coronation Street releases promo for special week of Lauren episodes

Coronation Street has released a dramatic new promo for a special week of episodes which will finally reveal the truth about Lauren’s disappearance.

Next week will see a huge week of drama on the cobbles as Roy’s prison hell comes to a head, and we finally discover what really happened on the night that teenager Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) disappeared.

Lauren vanished earlier this year, with poor old Roy Cropper (David Neilson) the last person to see her before her disappearance.

Despite a body not having been found, DS Swain (Vicky Myers) charged Roy with Lauren’s murder after an incident with another online troll led to him being accused of assault.

Roy has struggled to prove his innocence, with his only glimmer of hope coming from a memory of Lauren talking about a necklace, given to her by her mysteriously absent boyfriend.

Roy was able to sketch it out from memory and give it to solicitor Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) in the hope that tracking it down could identify the man in question.

Yet Dee-Dee soon informed him that Weatherfield Police’s finest had not been able to find the necklace, and closed that line of enquiry, leaving him firmly back at square one.

The saga then took another twist earlier this month, when Bethany (Lucy Fallon) was confronted by a sinister face from her past – Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper)! Nathan was last seen in 2017, when he was arrested and jailed for grooming and abusing Bethany as part of a sex trafficking scheme.

Nathan soon found himself subject to a vicious attack by a mystery figure. As he stood outside the building site on his phone, he was struck over the head before he could even see his assailant, falling to the floor, out cold.

This week, Roy continues to isolate himself inside his cell, fearing retribution over the accusation that he killed Lauren. It then appears that danger is just around the corner when a prisoner is returned to Highfield, and it’s none other than Griff (Michael Condron)!

With Lauren’s dad Reece having been Griff’s right-hand man in the extremist group, it seems highly likely that Griff will be looking for vengeance on Roy.

Now, next week sees a huge week of drama, with a new trailer giving us our first glimpse of how it plays out.

In a special week of episodes, the show will air across five nights from Monday to Friday, with the first four episodes reliving the same day but through different characters’ eyes.

Roy’s prison hell comes to a head and predator Nathan Curtis is firmly put on the police’s radar as we discover what really happened on the fateful night that Lauren went missing!

The promo sees Sarah (Tina O’Brien) determined to rid daughter Bethany (Tina O’Brien) of her evil ex-abuser Nathan (Chris Harper), whose foreboding presence in Weatherfield has left Bethany threatening to leave.

Determined for her daughter to feel safe on the cobles once more, Sarah is determined to prove that Nathan is behind Lauren’s disappearance, whatever the stakes.

Carla (Alison King) and Bobby (Jack Carroll) are also under pressure, with the pair accused of perverting the course of justice as they desperately try to clear Roy’s name.

DS Swain (Vicky Myers) also has Nathan in her sights. With the evidence against him mounting, are the police about to nail their man or is there still more to this mystery than meets the eye?

Meanwhile as Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) fights for justice for Roy, far-right activist Griff (Michael Condron) lands back in Weatherfield prison where Roy (David Neilson) is on remand awaiting trial for Lauren’s murder.

With old scores to settle and revenge on his mind, Griff takes it upon himself to try and force a confession out of Roy.

Believing him to be Lauren’s killer, Griff is out for blood and it soon becomes clear that Roy is in grave danger.

But it seems that Roy is finally about to get some luck. As his life hangs in the balance, an invaluable piece of evidence which could clear the innocent cafe owner’s name will come to light in a shocking revelation for the viewers.

The week ends as a new day dawns in Friday’s episode and the mystery of Lauren’s fate continues to be unravelled.

Executive Producer Iain MacLeod said: “This week is so gripping and unlike anything Coronation Street has done before, in terms of the story-telling. It’s modern, really exciting and has some of our favourite characters right in the middle of the drama.

“The murder mystery around Lauren has had us all on the edge of our seats and the race against time across this week to solve it before Roy gets seriously hurt is so engrossing and cleverly plotted.

“It is also the launchpad for a massive new chapter in that narrative – so you really won’t want to miss it, if you want to carry on trying to piece together this thrilling puzzle!”

The climactic week of episodes will be stripped across five nights between Monday 27th and Friday 31st May, as the show’s biggest secret is revealed following months of suspicion and intrigue.