Next week on Neighbours, Aaron and Krista’s shared grief sees them make a big mistake, Wade continues to torment Haz, while Karl is ostracised as his friends and family come to believe he’s the neighbourhood pooper.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 22nd to Thursday 25th April.

1) Aaron enables Krista’s bad habits

After this week’s episodes saw Chelsea (Viva Bianca) cruelly leave a bag of pills in her office drawer, tempting Krista (Majella Davis) into relapsing, next week’s episodes see Krista well and truly fall off the wagon as she tries to mask her grief.

Next Monday, Krista arrives at the Waterhole in the dead of night, where she finds Aaron (Matt Wilson) dealing with his own grief by drowning his sorrows in a private drinking session.

Aaron finds himself enabling Krista’s bad habits as he agrees to let her join him, with Krista promising that it’s a one-off.

The following day, Chelsea notices that Krista is hungover, and once again agrees to cover for her, privately knowing that she’s enabling Krista’s downfall.

2) Mackenzie falls into Wade’s trap

Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) met up with one of Haz’s (Shiv Palekar) victims this week, a man named Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips).

Wade revealed to Mack that Haz and his hacker friends nearly destroyed his life when they created a compromising deep fake of his wife and uploaded it to the internet. It left Mack unsure whether she could still be with Haz now that she knows what he’s capable of.

Next week, Mackenzie organises another meeting with Wade, despite Haz’s best efforts to get them to spend some quality couple time together.

What Mackenzie doesn’t know is that Wade is actually the one tormenting Haz and her friends, and he’s enjoying hearing all about the destruction he’s caused with his own wave of deep fakes.

He’s also employing devious tactics to gain her trust. When Wade learns that Mackenzie dreams of being on the Supreme Court one day, it’s clear he’s about to put a big spoke in her wheel.

3) Terese has a concerning dream

This week saw Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) reluctantly accept ex-husband Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) help in finding an Operations Manager for Eirene Rising, after Paul uncovered numerous red flags with the man that Terese nearly hired.

Next week, Terese is growing increasingly stressed in the lead-up to the big opening, which fuels Paul’s desire to help her with her recruitment issues.

Yet when an exhausted Terese takes a nap, she’s confronted by an unsettling dream of Paul covering up a murder, reminding her of why their marriage ended.

Meanwhile, Chelsea tells Paul that he’s fooling himself if he thinks he’ll get what he wants from Terese.

She’s jealous of the attention Paul is lavishing on his ex-wife, but she’s soon proven right when Terese’s dream causes her to pull away, leaving Paul deeply disappointed.

4) Dex goes missing

With tensions high between brothers Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ (Riley Bryant) after JJ’s recent issues, Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) decide that a family camping trip is just the ticket to get everyone back on the same page.

Dex resists, not wanting to give up on gaming time with his friends, but Remi reminds him that they’re the only ones who can get JJ back on track, and he eventually agrees.

At the campsite, the mums spend the whole trip humouring JJ, yet give Dex a telling-off when he accidentally ruins lunch.

Upset that he’s copping more judgement from his mums than JJ, Dex cracks, and heads off to his tent to be alone.

When JJ later goes to check on him, he discovers that Dex has done a runner, with nothing but bush for miles!

5) Aaron and Krista leave Erinsborough

In the aftermath of his and Krista’s drunken night, Aaron once again ditches his parental responsibilities and heads out of town.

He heads for Daylesford, the resort that he, David (Takaya Honda) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) ran after leaving Erinsborough together a couple of years ago, hoping to connect with David’s memory before the resort is handed over to new tenants.

Krista ditches a date night with Leo (Tim Kano) and follows Aaron there, where she supports him through the painful endeavour of revisiting a time that has left him with so many regrets.

The trip away is a bonding moment for the pair, but when Aaron finds a bag of pills which have fallen out of Krista’s bag, he realises that her “one-off” drinking session is actually a much bigger problem.

Rather than encourage Krista to get clean, the pair embark on a drug-fueled bender together, and are filled with shame and regret the following morning.

Krista apologises to Aaron for dragging him into her spiral, but he feels terrible for enabling her relapse, all too aware of what his late husband and Krista’s former sober companion David would think of him right now.

Their guilt is compounded when they’re forced to lie to their friends and family to keep their secret. After a make-up lunch with Leo, Krista swears to Aaron that their bender was a one-off.

Yet Chelsea knows exactly what path the pair are on, and she’s determined to encourage Krista even more…

6) Karl is humiliated

A couple of weeks ago, Karl (Alan Fletcher) was caught short during a cycle with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), and was forced to dive into a neighbour’s front garden for an emergency “Code Brown”.

Last week, Mel was left suspicious when, during another bike ride, Karl encouraged her to go on ahead. When she lost track of the route and doubled back on herself, Melanie found Karl emerging from another garden – surely not a second emergency call of nature?

When Wendy (Candice Leask) warned her that Erinsborough’s social media channels were awash with reports of a neighbourhood pooper, Melanie began to suspect that Karl was to blame.

Next week, Karl organises a small group to come cycling with him on his new route, making sure that they pass by his new Eirene Rising billboard on the way. Yet he’s in for a shock when he finds that the poster has been vandalised, by someone naming him as the Erinsborough pooper!

Karl is humiliated and demands that Terese cleans the offending paint off before more people see it.

When Wendy and Melanie confer, they confirm that neither of them spread the rumour about Karl, leaving them questioning who else shared their suspicions.

Melanie decides to fess up to Karl, but it only makes him feel worse. Thankfully, the return of Susan stops him from spiralling further.

Beside himself with relief at Susan’s surprise return from Sydney, Karl realises he can weather anything with Susan by his side.

However, that could all change, as Susan receives a tempting offer…

7) Mackenzie gives Haz an ultimatum

Suspicious figure Wade gives Mackenzie more reasons to resent Haz when he reveals that the dodgy IT company sent a deep fake to his best friend, which purported to show Wade tricking the friend’s parents into handing over their life savings.

It’s the final straw, and Mackenzie breaks up with Haz, telling him that he needs to come clean about his hacking history and tell the police, or she will.

Haz eventually realises that Mackenzie is right, and writes a grovelling apology letter to everyone impacted, including Wade.

He meets with Wade to deliver his letter in person, where he reveals his connection to Mackenzie.

He also promises that he wasn’t responsible for a grave-defacing deep fake that Mack told him about, but Wade reveals that he made that particular story up, to give Mackenzie the final push she needed to break up with Haz.

In doing so, Wade reveals himself as the deep fake hacker, and gives Haz an ultimatum of his own as he reveals his demands…

8) Susan gets a job offer

With the hunt for Eirene Rising’s Operations Manager under way, Paul suggests to Terese that Susan would be the perfect person for the role.

Susan is flattered when Terese pitches her the idea, but she’s concerned that taking the job would make her Karl’s boss. For a couple who’ve been through so much turmoil over the years, the awkward power dynamic could just push them over the edge.

Terese gives Susan time to talk to Karl about it, but she can’t bring herself to tell him when he’s still in a state about the poo cyclist rumours.

However, while Terese is prepared to give Susan a bit more time, she needs an answer soon…

Is Susan ready to be Karl’s boss?

9) Dex is found

As Cara, Remi and JJ frantically search for Dex, he’s still nowhere to be found.

Cara is just about to call triple zero when Byron (Xavier Molyneux) calls to let them know that Dex has made his way home to Ramsay Street.

Overwhelmed with relief, the family return, but wonder why Dex would do something so out of character.

After getting some advice from Byron, Dex admits to them that he’s fed up of being ignored because he doesn’t get in trouble like JJ, and yet they’ll roast things for the tiniest things.

Seeing his anguish, Cara and Remi apologise for taking their youngest son for granted and promise to listen to his needs from now on.

Yet despite the family breakthrough, the distance between the two brothers remains…

10) Haz confesses to the police

After getting an ultimatum from Wade, Haz knows that if he doesn’t agree to his demands, Mackenzie’s life will be greatly affected.

He finally gives in and confesses all to the police, with Andrew warning him that he faces time behind bars as a result.

Haz accepts that he needs to pay the price, but as his friends and neighbours turn on him, his worries about the impact on Mackenzie drive him to do the unthinkable…

11) Karl is ostracised by Terese

When Susan finally opens up to Karl about her new job offer, he’s surprisingly supportive.

Susan reveals that she’s unsure whether she could be his boss, not wanting any work-related conflict to follow them home, but Karl assures her that they’re strong enough to deal with it.

Yet his positive attitude is soon dampened when the poo rumours spread and he’s forced to endure ridicule from his friends, family and neighbours.

The biggest blow comes when Terese evicts him from the much-anticipated Eirene Rising showcase – is his exciting new position at the retirement complex already at risk?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream.

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.

Monday 29th April (Episode 9032 / 129)

Krista sees something she shouldn’t.

Terese is plagued by troubling dreams.

Haz faces the music.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 9033 / 130)

Leo confronts a personal crisis.

Krista struggles with her simmering pain.

Remi and Cara push too hard.

Sadie’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 9034 / 131)

Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot.

Aaron’s wracked with guilt.

Toadie commits to do whatever it takes.

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 9035 / 132)

Haz puts his safety on the line.

Terese finds comfort in the familiar.

Aaron and Nicolette reach an agreement.