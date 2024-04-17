Neighbours Spoilers – Dex Varga-Murphy goes missing

Next week on Neighbours, Dex’s ongoing frustration over JJ’s actions see him disappear during a camping trip in the bush. Will he found in time?

When we first met the Varga Murphy family back in September, they seemed like a strong family unit, with JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) not only brothers, but good friends.

Just seven months later and that couldn’t be further from the truth, with Dex resenting his brother for the pain he has inflicted upon their mothers Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) over the past few months.

JJ brought the family to Ramsay Street after reading the diary of Phillipa, an old friend of Cara’s who had since past away. The diary inferred that Ramsay Street resident Andrew (Lloyd Will) may just be JJ’s father, who he had never met.

A DNA test proved that Andrew and JJ weren’t father and son, but it was recently revealed that Andrew’s criminal brother Felix (James Beaufort) was actually JJ’s dad.

JJ was drawn in by Felix almost immediately after meeting him, though at this point neither knew that they were related. Felix gave JJ tips on how to ward off local bully Slade (Charlie Di Stefano), and the pair’s emotional connection was cemented.

When Felix’s plan to steal construction materials from his new job at Eirene Rising took a hit after his secret accomplice Slade was arrested, JJ stepped in to help.

Things took a turn when Andrew arrived during their heist, and disaster struck when JJ accidentally reversed Felix’s van into some scaffolding, which came crashing down on top of Andrew.

Now, the truth about JJ’s parentage is out, but Felix is back behind bars and refusing to speak to him.

This is only causing JJ to spiral further, and his emotional state means he misses a meeting with the Education Department this week, resulting in his expulsion from Erinsborough High.

It’s fair to say that Dex has been unimpressed by his brother’s actions, and he’s grown frustrated at how their parents have given his older brother chance after chance, only for him to mess up again.

Next Tuesday 23rd April, as Cara and Remi notice the tensions rising between the two siblings, Cara suggests a spontaneous camping trip to get the family back on the same page.

Dex turns down the offer, not wanting to miss out on gaming time with his friends, but he gets on board when Remi reminds him that they’re the only ones who can help JJ get back on track.

Yet as they head into the bush, Dex’s enthusiasm soon wanes as Cara and Remi spend the entire trip humoring JJ, even as the troubled teen continues to take their support for granted.

When Dex accidentally ruins the family lunch, it becomes clear that he’s copping more judgement from his mums than JJ, who are walking on eggshells, fearful of causing JJ to turn away from them again.

Dex eventually cracks and takes himself away to his tent to be on his own. Later, when JJ goes to check on him, he discovers that Dex is gone.

With nothing but bush for miles, Cara, Remi and JJ are terrified that Dex is in serious trouble.

The following day (Wednesday 24th April), the frantic search for the youngster continues without success – it’s been hours and he’s nowhere to be seen.

Thankfully, just as a panicked Cara is about to dial 000, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) calls from Erinsborough to let the family know that Dex has somehow made his way home to Ramsay Street.

The trio return to the street overwhelmed with relief, but they’re left wondering why Dex would do something so out of character, and so dangerous.

After getting some advice from Byron, Dex opens up to his parents, admitting his frustration about being ignored by Cara and Remi because he doesn’t get in trouble like JJ does, yet getting a roasting for the small things like messing up lunch.

Seeing his anguish, Cara and Remi can only apologise for taking their son for granted, and promise to listen to his needs from now on.

Yet despite the breakthrough for the mothers and son, the distance between the two brothers remains…

Also next week, Karl (Alan Fletcher) finds himself accused of being the neighbourhood poo-cycler.

Last week, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) was equally amused and disgusted when Karl was forced to stop their cycle around Erinsborough to relieve himself in a neighbouring garden – an emergency code brown.

When Wendy (Candice Leask) to Mel revealed that the local social media groups were awash with complaints of someone carrying out the same act across the neighbourhood, Melanie couldn’t believe that Karl could be to blame.

A one-off was one thing, but surely he’s not making a habit of it?

Yet next week, as Karl encourages a small group of Ramsay Streeters to come cycling with him, they go past his new billboard on Power Road.

It’s been vandalised, with someone. naming Karl as the Erinsborough pooper!

A humiliated Karl insists that Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) clean the offending paint off before too many more people can see it.

Before Karl can spiral further, he’s surprised when Susan (Jackie Woodburne) arrives home from Sydney early.

Beside himself with relief, Karl realizes he can weather anything – even these unsavoury rumours – with Susan at his side.

Wendy and Melanie privately confer, confirming that neither of them spread Melanie’s playful theory about Karl – leaving them wondering who shares their suspicions, and who would go as far as to vandalise his billboard?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.

Monday 29th April (Episode 9032 / 129)

Krista sees something she shouldn’t.

Terese is plagued by troubling dreams.

Haz faces the music.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 9033 / 130)

Leo confronts a personal crisis.

Krista struggles with her simmering pain.

Remi and Cara push too hard.

Sadie’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 9034 / 131)

Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot.

Aaron’s wracked with guilt.

Toadie commits to do whatever it takes.

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 9035 / 132)

Haz puts his safety on the line.

Terese finds comfort in the familiar.

Aaron and Nicolette reach an agreement.