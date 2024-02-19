Neighbours Spoilers – Sadie Rodwell sets her sights on Byron Stone

Next week on Neighbours, Sadie makes a confession that could lead to a new romance, whilst Andrew and Wendy begin preparing for a surprise houseguest.

There’s been romance blossoming for the young folk of Ramsay Street for some time now.

With Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Haz (Shiv Palekar) finally admitting their feelings for one another, following Haz’s short-lived fling with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall), coupled with Byron’s (Xavier Molyneaux) fleeting rendezvous with billionaire heiress Reece (Mischa Barton), Cupid’s arrow has seemingly hit almost everyone…

Everyone, that is, except Sadie (Emerald Chan).

Sadie’s had her fair share of ups and downs in her time since moving to Ramsay Street, most notably her involvement in setting the fire that was partially responsible for the death of Mackenzie’s late husband Hendrix (Benny Turland), but one thing she has never been faced with is the prospect of love… or even sex.

Next week, during a night out drinking with the girls, Sadie surprises Mackenzie and Holly when she reveals that she hasn’t ever hooked up with someone… in other words, she’s never had sex.

When pressed about why she hasn’t given up her V plates yet, Sadie’s reasoning is logical – she believes that her first time should be with someone special, a man that she loves. But after plenty of searching, she’s finding it almost impossible to find Mr Right.

With Sadie’s assurance that she is more than ready for a roll in the hay, Holly makes the suggestion that maybe it’s time to rip the band-aid off: Mr Right might not be here, but what about Mr Right Now?

Sadie and Byron’s friendship has grown over the past few weeks. After Sadie made the shock revelation at David’s (Takaya Honda) wake that she had seen Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Eden (Costa d’Angelo) together before the tragedy, she turned to Byron for comfort.

Holly thinks that their growing friendship makes Byron the perfect person for Sadie to sleep with. After all, he is everything that she could want in a man – he’s caring, generous, a dear friend and he’s got more experience than most; he was paid for it after all!

Will Byron be the one to kickstart Sadie’s sex life?

While Sadie’s mind might be elsewhere, there’s plenty of drama at home at No. 26 too.

After a spate of criminal activity rocks the Lassiters complex, Andrew (Lloyd Will) finds himself a little off-kilter. When the criminals are caught, and commentary is made about their families, the local police sergeant is quick on the defence, stressing that it’s not always the family’s fault their relatives are criminals.

This week, Wendy (Candice Leask) finds Andrew looking at an old photo album, with photos of an unknown man, leaving her to question Andrew’s motives. When he pulls out a letter from Warrinor Prison, Wendy is surprised.

Next week, Andrew reveals that his younger brother Felix (James Beaufort) is due out of prison on parole and he wants to stay on Ramsay Street when he’s released – he doesn’t have anywhere else to go, and he and Andrew were quite close once upon a time.

Although Wendy has no qualms about helping Felix move forward with his life, Andrew has another even bigger problem: he believes that his brother might know more about the true paternity of JJ (Riley Bryant).

Quite some time has passed since Andrew was faced with the prospect of JJ being his son, but after a DNA test quickly proved that the pair were indeed not father and son, Andrew was horrified by reading something in Philippa’s diary. What exactly he read remains to be seen…

Andrew heads to Warrinor Prison to confront his brother about his suspicions. Felix is quick to quash his brother’s concerns, advising that he never donated any sperm to anyone, and therefore couldn’t be anyone’s father, let alone JJ’s.

Happy with his brother’s honesty, Andrew offers to let him stay on Ramsay Street. It’s not long before the brothers are reunited… but what drama will Felix’s arrival on the Street bring for the Rodwells moving forward?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 19th February (Episode 8992 / 89)

Toadie fights to keep his emotions in check.

An angry resident reaches breaking point.

Tuesday 20th February (Episode 8993 / 90)

Shared grief continues to push the residents of Ramsay Street to their limits.

JJ’s heroics catch up with him.

The members of the sharehouse come up with a selfless plan.

Wednesday 21st February (Episode 8994 / 91)

Nicolette’s grief comes to a head.

Chelsea makes a power play.

Toadie tries to gain control of the narrative.

Thursday 22nd February (Episode 8995 / 92)

Terese is left reeling after a shock revelation.

Paul is desperate to bring his family back together.

Andrew harbors a secret from Wendy.

Monday 26th February (Episode 8996 / 93)

Sadie makes a surprise confession.

Toadie struggles to redeem himself.

Andrew has a big decision to make.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8997 / 94)

Andrew goes out on a limb.

Sadie has her eyes on someone.

JJ finds himself in trouble.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8998 / 95)

JJ makes a poor decision.

The Education Department throw a spanner in the works.

Nicolette struggles with her resentment.

Thursday 29th February (Episode 8999 / 96)

The walls close in on an anxious JJ.

Chelsea attempts to control the narrative.

Tension simmers in Number Twenty-Four.

Monday 4th March (Episode 9000 / 97)

Nicolette makes a divisive choice.

Chelsea is taken on a ‘Paul Robinson’s Greatest Hits’ tour.

Toadie seeks comfort in all the wrong places.

Tuesday 5th March (Episode 9001 / 98)

Sadie’s night takes an unexpected turn.

Jane struggles to keep her family together.

Mike has an update.

Wednesday 6th March (Episode 9002 / 99)

The Rodwell house expands as three become four.

Byron feels betrayed.

Toadie is propelled into action.

Thursday 7th March (Episode 9003 / 100)

Felix is confronted by a terrifying possibility.

Paul embarks on a less than glamorous mission.

Toadie’s commitment wavers.