Neighbours Spoilers – Cara’s fury as Chelsea eyes up Lassiters

Next week on Neighbours sees power goes to Chelsea’s head, as she begins to throw her weight around Lassiters after moving in with Paul.

Since Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) arrived in Erinsborough, she’s had one thing on her mind – Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

More specifically, his bank balance.

From the very minute she stood foot on the cul-de-sac that is Ramsay Street, under the guise of visiting her beloved sister Cara (Sara West) and her not-so-beloved sister-in-law Remi (Naomi Rukavina), Chelsea’s had a plan to weasel her way into Paul’s life.

Evident though her flirting may have been, having a copy of Paul’s family tree really cemented just how into the businessman she was.

Her failed cosmetics business having left her in debt, Chelsea knew that becoming the next Mrs Robinson would be the answer to her financial woes.

With his son David (Takaya Honda) passing away in a tragic accident a few weeks ago, an opportunistic Chelsea used this as leverage to prove her worth to Paul, by helping plan David’s funeral.

Although she’s all bubbly and flirty on the outside, Chelsea’s antics have been growing more questionable as the weeks go on. First, it was writing ‘Chelsea Robinson’ on a napkin. A little odd…

Then, it was the Terese-inspired power suit she purchased, accompanied by her favourite perfume. Getting weirder…

Then, she broke into Rebecchi Law to steal Paul and Terese’s divorce file to learn exactly how much money he has left after the divorce. Borderline…

This week, Chelsea finds herself seeking reassurance from Paul, who reveals he’s happy having her in his life – she is a light in these dark times.

She also gets the tick of approval from his sister Lucy (Melissa Bell), despite getting off to a rocky start.

It was when Chelsea continued to butt heads with Remi over her ongoing stay at No. 32, that Lucy brought up a worrying dilemma – but one that could benefit Chelsea.

Lucy knows that Paul is really struggling, and as much as she’d love to stay in Australia to help him, she’s needed back in the States.

Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea decides to extend an offer that is too good to refuse.

Yep! Next week, Paul, who has no idea what he’s letting himself in for, agrees to let her move into the penthouse with him…

Step aside, Alex Forrest!

Cara’s shocked by the development – after all, they’ve only known each other a few weeks. However, Chelsea is concerned about Paul’s fragile mental state as he continues to bereave his son’s passing and believes that he needs looking after.

Cara’s not as sold on the idea, but with a pep talk from a secretly thrilled Remi, who reminds her that no matter what, she’s not responsible for anything that Chelsea does, Cara tries to let it go.

After all, there’s no stopping Chelsea. The blond bombshell, having taken up the role of Lady of the House, is overcome with the power, all going to her head.

She sees fit to throw her weight around at Lassiters, stepping in as acting general manager in Paul’s absence. Whilst Chelsea believes she’s only doing what she can to help Paul, she is rubbing the other employees up the wrong way, and that includes her sister.

As she makes decisions that are way outside of her scope of responsibility, including cancelling Krista’s (Majella Davis) upcoming ‘Lassiters Longest Lie-In’ event, Cara realises that she can’t continue to sit by and watch Chelsea make a fool of herself.

Will Cara and Chelsea’s relationship fracture as Cara decides something, or indeed, someone, needs to stop Cyclone Chelsea from ripping Lassiters apart?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 19th February (Episode 8992 / 89)

Toadie fights to keep his emotions in check.

An angry resident reaches breaking point.

Tuesday 20th February (Episode 8993 / 90)

Shared grief continues to push the residents of Ramsay Street to their limits.

JJ’s heroics catch up with him.

The members of the sharehouse come up with a selfless plan.

Wednesday 21st February (Episode 8994 / 91)

Nicolette’s grief comes to a head. Chelsea makes a power play.

Toadie tries to gain control of the narrative.

Thursday 22nd February (Episode 8995 / 92)

Terese is left reeling after a shock revelation.

Paul is desperate to bring his family back together.

Andrew harbors a secret from Wendy.

Monday 26th February (Episode 8996 / 93)

Sadie makes a surprise confession.

Toadie struggles to redeem himself.

Andrew has a big decision to make.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8997 / 94)

Andrew goes out on a limb.

Sadie has her eyes on someone.

JJ finds himself in trouble.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8998 / 95)

JJ makes a poor decision.

The Education Department throw a spanner in the works.

Nicolette struggles with her resentment.

Thursday 29th February (Episode 8999 / 96)

The walls close in on an anxious JJ.

Chelsea attempts to control the narrative.

Tension simmers in Number Twenty-Four.