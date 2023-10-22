Coronation Street Spoilers – Meet Carla Barlow’s nephew!

Coronation Street has tonight announced the casting of Jack Carroll as Carla Barlow’s nephew Bobby.

Bobby is the son of Carla’s half-brother Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis), who is currently in prison serving a life sentence for the killing of Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan) back in 2014.

Rob hadn’t known about his son’s existence until recently, and hasn’t yet had chance to inform Carla.

Therefore it’s something of a surprise when Bobby shows up on Carla’s doorstep just after Christmas, having fallen out with his mum and looking for a place to stay!

It soon becomes clear that Bobby is a chip off the old block, with his smooth talk and a keen eye for the ladies, and he soon begins running rings around his Aunt Carla.

“I’m delighted and honoured to be playing a part in the history of the cultural institution that is Coronation Street,” Jack said as he began filming this past week. “I hope Bobby brings viewers a lot of laughs in the vein of some of the street’s classic comedy characters.”

Bradford born Jack, who lives with cerebral palsy, shot to fame as a stand-up comedian at the age of 14, when he was a runner-up in the 2014 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

However since then, Jack has shown off his acting skills in two series of the CBBC show Ministry of Curious Stuff, three series of the Sky1 sitcom Trollied, and recently co-wrote and starred in his own BBC Three short Mobility.

Viewers have this past week seen Carla’s husband Peter (Chris Gascoyne) arrested for the murder of Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce), who he had hit with his car in an attempt to save Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) during Stephen’s final acts of terror.