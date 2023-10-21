Coronation Street Spoilers – Michael arrested on suspicion of fraud!

Next week on Coronation Street, Michael finds himself arrested on suspicion of fraud, thanks to his dad’s spiralling gambling addiction.

The fallout of Stephen Reid’s (Todd Boyce) final acts of deceit continues to be felt on the cobbles next week, as both that and Ed’s (Trevor Michael Georges) gambling addiction collide in spectacular fashion to result in Michael’s (Ryan Russell) arrest!

As Stephen prepared to make his escape from Weatherfield, he attempted to transfer £250,000 from Underworld into his own account, only to find that his access code no longer worked. Unbeknownst to Stephen, Carla (Alison King) had already revoked it.

When Michael then walked in, Stephen asked if he could use his code for a transfer, claiming that an overlooked invoice was threatening to land the company with a CCJ.

Though Michael was hesitant, Stephen pretended to make a phone call to Carla, who apparently gave him permission to proceed. With Michael’s code in hand, Stephen was able to swipe the entire working capital of Underworld.

Carla was furious when she discovered what Michael had done, and although Stephen admitted tricking Michael during his final showdown outside the Rovers, Michael has found himself coming under suspicion from the police, who questioned why he had given Stephen the code when he hadn’t been ‘threatened’ into it.

With Carla heading off to Spain last minute to try and save a failing deal, Sarah (Tina O’Brien) was left with the unenviable task of firing Michael, her former business partner, on Carla’s behalf.

Following an earlier request from Michael, dad Ed had tried to return £1000 of the money Michael had invested in the construction firm to help him get by in the coming weeks, but in the end Michael declined to take it back.

Next week, it becomes clear that having the £1000 in his pocket was too much of a temptation for Ed, after he places it on a horse race.

Ed’s delighted when his horse wins, and arriving home after collecting wads of cash from the bookies, Ed quickly stuffs it into a bag in the hallway when he hears Michael and Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) inside.

With encouragement from his sister, Michael then heads out to Underworld in an attempt to win his job back… and happens to pick up the bag of cash on his way out.

Whilst at the factory, Michael is stunned when DS Swain (Vicky Myers) arrives, wanting to follow up on the Stephen investigation, and questions Michael again about the money that Stephen stole.

After answering her questions, Michael opens his bag and is baffled when he inadvertently pulls out a bag of cash. DS Swain is onto it like a shot, asking where it came from, but Michael genuinely has no idea.

It comes as no surprise that DS Swain doesn’t believe him, and out on the street, Ed is horrified when he sees Michael being taken away in a police car, suspected of having worked with Stephen to defraud Underworld!

Later in the week, Ed’s finances come under further scrutiny from brother Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), who begins to question him about the mate that lent him money to put into the business.

Ed becomes flustered as Ronnie demands he tell him the truth, and Ed finally crumbles, admitting that he had a big win on the horses. Ed swears that his gambling days are now over once and for all, but Ronnie isn’t so sure.

Meanwhile, when Dee-Dee confides in Joel (Calum Lill) that Ed once had a gambling problem that nearly split their family up, her new beau is uneasy, knowing that Ed’s issues may not be as firmly in the past as she believes…

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Nick (Ben Price) and Leanne (Jane Danson) are reluctant to hold a Halloween event at the bistro, with the date being the second anniversary of Sam’s (Jude Riordan) mum Natasha’s death.

Sam however is keen for the pair to go ahead with one, explaining that it’s what his mum would have wanted. What’s more, he’d like to attend it himself, and hopes that Hope (Isabella Flanagan) will be his date.

The pair had become an item earlier this year, but ended things when Hope became jealous of Sam’s friendship with newcomer Eliza. Now keen to rekindle things with his first love, Sam invites Hope to meet him at Roy’s for a milkshake, where he asks her to accompany him to the Halloween party.

Sam is thrilled when Hope says yes, and is optimistic of a fresh start for the pair of them.

Over at the precinct, Aadi (Adam Hussein) is feeling bad about the fact new love Courtney (Stephanie Davis) is having to live in a poky flat.

Courtney had been used to the finer things in life in her marriage to Darren, and although she’s putting a brave face on to spite her estranged husband, Aadi senses that she’s unhappy.

Meeting up with Asha (Tanisha Gorey) to apologise for the recent spat, Asha suggests they give the flat a lick of paint to brighten things up a bit.

With a recruitment drive on at Freshco, Aadi tries to encourage Courtney to join him in attending. If they’re both working, they’ll be able to afford to move somewhere much nicer.

Courtney reluctantly agrees, but just as they’re getting ready to go, she tells Aadi that she’s suddenly feeling sick and that he’ll have to head off on his own.

Is Courtney putting it on, or does Aadi have something else to worry about…?