Neighbours – Alan Fletcher talks new Karl and Susan rift

As today’s Neighbours reveals a rift between Karl and Susan, Alan Fletcher tells Back to the Bay what’s in store for the Kennedys.

The truth about Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) resentment towards her husband came out when Karl (Alan Fletcher) tried to talk to daughter Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) about her lack of focus at work.

When Holly accused Susan of putting him up to it, she revealed a secret that Susan has been harbouring.

Pointing towards a cupboard in the corner of the No. 28 living room, Holly told Karl: “She’s a hypocrite. If you don’t believe me, the proof’s in that cupboard.”

Opening the cupboard, Karl found a stash of expensive jewellery, which it transpires Susan has been buying over the past two years, ever since Karl lost $200,000 to Montana Marcel (Tammin Sursok).

Montana was a businesswoman who arrived in Erinsborough in early 2022, just months before Neighbours was taken off the air. Karl went behind Susan’s back and invested a whopping $200,000 in Montana’s business, shortly before she was exposed as a fraud.

The event led to Susan kicking Karl out of the house, and it was only Hendrix’s (Ben Turland) untimely death which brought the couple back together.

Now, it transpires that Susan has been harbouring resentment towards Karl in the two years we’ve been away from Ramsay Street. She took early retirement, standing down as Principal at Erinsborough High, and has felt listless ever since.

When Karl confronted Susan on her secrecy, Susan explained that she felt guilty spending money when “things are still tight.”

Karl reassured her that since her redundancy payout, thing aren’t tight, but Susan told him that “we’re not back to where we were,” referring to his Montana mistake.

“I’ve spent over $20,000,” Susan added, and it was only then that Karl realised the extent of her secret spending.

“I’ve worked hard all my life,” she explained when Karl’s shocked face gave away that he thought the spending had been frivolous. “I think I deserve some nice things from time to time, don’t I?”

Karl understood, and seemed uncharacteristically fine with the big spend, but failed to understand why Susan had held onto the resentment for so long.

Susan later explained that not only did she resent Karl for losing their retirement fund, she blamed him for her losing her entire identity:

“I’ve been dealing with some things, some feelings, and buying jewellery, treating myself, was my way of handling things. I’ve been resenting you. It’s been churning inside me and I’ve tried to ignore it, but I can’t.

I left my job, I sacrificed my future. I gave away who I am, my very identity, and I blame you!”

Is there hope for Karl and Susan? Alan explains what’s in store.

“Well, everything becomes about communication. The wonderful thing about Neighbours is that it does have enormous humanity, and whatever happens in a relationship, whether it fails or succeeds, the writers are very good at making sure that the characters deal with their issues with humanity, and with care.

“We don’t heighten things ridiculously. We try to make it true, so that people can look at the way people interact and go, ‘yeah, I can imagine that’s how it would be, I can imagine that’s that Karl and Susan would do that.’

“So what I can promise to the viewers is that, there’s some secrets running around in the Kennedy house, plus we have the addition of young Holly, who’s very much Izzy’s child – and that causes another layer in the house.

“So Karl and Susan have got a fair bit to work out in the first few weeks of the show, and challenging scenes, great scenes, and yeah, it’s… I think people are going to enjoy it.”

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for upcoming episodes:

Thursday 21st September (Episode 4 / 8907)

Karl and Susan’s relationship is tested after a shock admission.

The truth behind the identity of hotel guest, Reece, sends ripples through the community.

While Cara and Remi navigate their future, JJ is focused on something, or someone, much closer to home.

Monday 25th September (Episode 5 / 8908)

The Kennedys find themselves at a crossroads.

After much consideration, Toadie makes a tough decision that will impact his entire family.

Mackenzie makes a big call on her personal life.

JJ’s digging takes an unexpected turn.

Tuesday 26th September (Episode 6 / 8909)

Terese’s business venture encounters a roadblock, causing repercussions in her personal life.

yron struggles with relationships and the truth of his past.

Mackenzie pushes herself out of her comfort zone.

Karl grows increasingly worried for the well-being of an old friend.

Wednesday 27th September (Episode 7 / 8910)

Harold makes a devastating admission.

Paul conjures up an elaborate plan to impress his new VIP guest.

Mike has an important proposal to make.

Terese discovers the truth of secrets that are very close to home.

Thursday 28th September (Episode 8 / 8911)

Nell makes a shameful admission that rocks her family.

Cara and Remi face the consequences of poor communication.

JJ’s stealthy mission amps up, as he gets closer to the truth.

Jane and Mike’s plans stall as secrets simmer beneath the surface.

