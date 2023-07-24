This week on Home and Away in Australia, fed up of feeling like the victim, Felicity goes in search of her attacker – will it end in disaster?

It’s been nearly eight weeks since Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) was subjected to a horrific assault after having her drink spiked at the Battle of the Bands contest, but her nightmare is far from over as the unknown perpetrator continues to torment her.

With the attacker having managed to get Flick’s number, they sent her a photo taken whilst she was passed out—threatening to release a graphic video of the assault unless she stumped up $1000.

Not wishing to get the authorities involved and risk people seeing the footage, not least her police officer brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), Flick told Tane (Ethan Browne) that they had no choice but to pay it.

Although Tane pointed out the risk that it wouldn’t necessarily be the end of it, he supported Flick as she transferred the funds.

Sure enough, less than a week later Flick received another message demanding $10,000. There was no question in Flick’s mind that she had to pay them, but there was no way the couple would be able to afford it.

All of the money that Flick’s foster father Gary (Peter Phelps) gave them had been blown on the honeymoon, they’ve little savings, and neither of their businesses have much spare cash.

Flick was in despair as she briefly deliberated stealing from the till at Salt, and Tane eventually convinced her to call their bluff and simply not pay… or so he thought.

Despite agreeing to the plan, Flick was immediately on the phone to the bank to ask about a loan, but it soon became apparent that there’s no way such a thing could be approved before the 9am deadline the next day.

As a last resort, Flick then asked Cash for a loan, claiming it was to help Lyrik’s album launch party. A quick chat with his girlfriend, band member Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), soon blew that lie out of the water though, and a desperate Flick instead claimed that she had been reckless with money in the weeks since her attack, and didn’t want Tane to know.

Flick was relieved when Cash agreed to lend her the money only 15 minutes before the deadline, but Cash later admitted to Eden that he knew his sister was still lying to him. He only hoped that Flick wasn’t in any trouble…

She sent him the $10,000 and thought that would be the end of it, but the ordeal is far from over. This week, Tane overhears Eden questioning Felicity on the hefty loan from her brother, and he knows exactly what it was for.

“We agreed we couldn’t keep paying this scumbag,” he reminds her as he confronts her on the beach. He’s angry that she handed over more money, knowing that it’ll just spur the attacker on.

“Wake up, it’s never gonna stop.”

However, Flick insists that she did the right thing. “It’s over, Tane, it’s over,” she assures him.

Sure enough, it’s not long before she gets another text from her blackmailer. He’s upping the demand again, and this time he wants $20,000. If she doesn’t pay, the video of her assault will go viral.

Fed up with feeling like the victim, Felicity is determined to do something, and comes up with a plan to regain control – she needs to catch her attacker!

She replies to the text, explaining that she can’t do a bank transfer without her husband seeing, and asking to arrange a time and a place to hand over the cash.

She’s got no way of raising the money in time, but that doesn’t matter; her new plan is just to catch the guy as he collects the ‘cash’, take a photo of him, and hand it over to the police.

“Flick concludes that only she can make his blackmailing stop, only she can catch him,” Jacqui Purvis explains to TV Week.

Also this week, Lyrik’s album launch party rolls around, and Felicity and Tane head along to support their friends, but all Flick can think about is her risky plan.

At the venue in the city, Justin (James Stewart) gives the band a pep-talk, telling them not to stuff things up as he reminds them that “there are people coming tonight who can change your lives and take this band to a whole new level.”

Yet as her best friends perform the most important gig of their lives, Felicity is frozen to the spot.

Her attack happened the last time that she saw Lyrik perform, and the gig has taken her right back to that moment.

She screams at Tane: “Get me out of here.”

The next day, Felicity puts her plan into action, as she heads out alone to meet her attacker.

A promo for the dramatic episodes, which you can view within the article, shows Felicity with a black bag which she stuffs into a wheelie bin, before she texts the mystery man to let her know it’s waiting for him.

Yet it’s not filled with the $20,000 her attacker demands; instead, it’s packed with leaflets and scraps of paper.

She heads back to her car, ready to take the photo that could give the police the vital evidence they need to catch him.

She slides down into her seat, desperately hoping that the attacker doesn’t spot her.

As the promo shows Felicity in floods of tears at the wheel, will her plan work?

Meanwhile, back in Summer Bay, Tane wakes up that morning to find a note on the kitchen table, reading: “I’m not going to be a victim any more. Please don’t hate me.”

With no explanation of what she has planned, Tane fears the worst. He rushes to find Cash, where he explains that Flick is missing.

Will the pair be able to find Felicity before her attacker does?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

NOTE: There are only three episodes in Australia this week, with Home and Away once again bumped from the schedule on Thursday to make way for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Monday 24th July (Episode 8079)

Theo feels betrayed by Kirby. Justin gets bad news about the imminent album launch. Marilyn misreads Irene’s feelings.

Tuesday 25th July (Episode 8080)

Felicity’s blackmailer ups their demands. Justin puts a rush on Lyrik’s album launch. Kirby confides in Theo.

Wednesday 26th July (Episode 8081)

Theo chokes at Lyrik’s launch. Felicity is haunted by her assault. Marilyn rallies for Irene.