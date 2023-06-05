Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity struggles after drink spiking

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Felicity struggles to come to terms with her drink being spiked at the Battle of the Bands event.

Just when it seemed that life was finally settling down for Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), the newlywed is forced to go through yet another horrific ordeal after her drink was spiked at the Battle of the Bands event.

Flick had gone to the city with Bree (Juliet Godwin) to support her buddies in Lyrik—Theo (Matt Evans), Remi (Adam Rowland), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson)—as they took part in the contest in the hope of winning $20,000.

With the band relying on that money in the hope of recording their first album, Remi had recruited old friend and violin extraordinaire Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) to join the group and add a little spark to their performance.

Knowing that the band that gets the most noise wins the audience vote, Flick was quick to show her enthusiasm as Lyrik started their performance. But as Flick and Bree moved away from their table to dance, an unseen figure slipped a vial of liquid into Flick’s glass.

As Lyrik’s performance continued and she swigged back her drink, Flick found herself feeling woozy and told Bree she was going to get some water.

Heading to the back stairwell, Flick struggled to focus as she stumbled her way down the steps and grabbed onto the handrail. Eventually Flick was completely overcome, and she slipped down to the floor before drifting into unconsciousness.

As we return to the drama this week, Lyrik are thrilled when contest host Sylvia (Nina Oyama) announces that they’ve been awarded the audience’s vote—that $20k is looking ever closer to their grasp!

Kirby wonders where Flick has got to, with Eden replying that she’s probably off dancing somewhere. Flick had also warned the band earlier in the evening that she may have to bail on them early—as she’d heard that Tane’s (Ethan Browne) plane had just landed from NZ—so there’s every possibility that they could believe that she’s already left.

Little do they realise however that nearby, Flick is awakening in a room at the back of the venue, feeling sick to her stomach and wondering what is going on.

“At first, Flick has no idea what’s happened – she’s very groggy, has no voice and her limbs don’t work as they should,” Jacqui told TV Week. “When she tries to sit up and realises her dress is ripped and her bra is showing, she suddenly suspects what has happened.”

Flick manages to make her way back into the club to find her friends, where she immediately collapses into a shocked Eden’s arms.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the band pull out of the contest, and Flick is safely helped into the band’s van.

“Please tell me this isn’t what it looks like,” a concerned Eden asks her friend as they prepare to leave the city for Northern Districts hospital.

Once back in Yabbie Creek, Bree takes charge as she gently asks Flick for details on what happened. Unfortunately, all the signs are pointing towards Flick having been sexually assaulted.

“It’s torturous,” Jacqui continued. “She doesn’t want to believe it, but has to, unfortunately. Bree helps her realise the horrible situation and helps her through a rape kit [examination] so that if she wants to get the police involved, she has the option.”

Tane rushes to the hospital after hearing what has happened, but all he’s able to do is ask Bree whether his wife is okay as Eden comforts a distraught Flick in her hospital room.

Back at home, Tane rips into Eden as he struggles to come to terms with what’s happened, as he struggles with his own guilt for not being there.

“You’re supposed to be her friend! How could you let this happen?” he yells at her.

“Don’t you think I hate myself enough?” Eden replies.

Flick eventually decides that she’s going to try and put her ordeal behind her. Both Tane and Eden know that Flick’s fragile mental health over the past year means that this could cause a further downward spiral, but Flick is adamant that she doesn’t want her brother, local copper Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), to know about the incident.

“As a lot of women would be, Flick is scared, and feels so much shame,” Jacqui added. “She blames herself. These kinds of attacks don’t just hurt the victim, but the people around them – they’re also affected and there’s a lot of guilt too.”

Will Tane and Eden be able to convince Felicity to open up about her attack?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 5th June (Episode 8054)

The Battle of the Bands contest takes a dark turn. Eden is the friend Felicity needs. Remi breaks heartbreaking news to Tane.

Tuesday 6th June (Episode 8055)

Can Felicity confide in Cash? Marilyn is rattled by a chilling threat. Lives are on the line for some of the Bay’s most loved residents.

Wednesday 7th June (Episode 8056)

Summer Bay is rocked by disaster. Bree springs into action to save a life. Kate continues to lean on Xander.

Thursday 8th June (Episode 8057)

Felicity and Tane’s marriage is put to the test. Marilyn vows to get justice for her friend.