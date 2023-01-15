Next Week’s Emmerdale Spoilers – 16th to 20th January

Coming up next week on Emmerdale, Dawn and Gabby come to blows after two awkward encounters, while Paddy is left on the outer as the Dingles re-warm to Chas.

Whilst Dawn (Olivia Bromley) may have taken herself out of the running for the job at Home Farm, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a done deal for Gabby (Rosie Bentham), who’s continuing in her quest to win over Kim (Claire King) for the position.

Next week, Gabby manages to impress Kim by pitching the idea of expanding the outdoor pursuits centre into school activity days. Kim sets Gabby to work on delivering her idea, and the very next day she finds herself greeting counsellors and guests from local schools.

Gabby struggles to maintain her confidence as she begins her speech⁠—which isn’t helped by an awkward question from Nicola (Nicola King) about the safety element of the activities offered⁠—and Kim wonders for a moment whether Gabby is going to get everyone on side.

Thankfully Gabby stands her ground and pulls things back, impressing both Kim and the distinguished guests. When Nicola delivers the news that Gabby has managed to sell her idea successfully, Kim rewards Gabby by offering her the position of deputy!

That evening, back at Home Farm, Gabby celebrates her win with new nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) over a bottle of bubbly. Gabby’s had the hots for Nicky since he first walked through the door, and after he persuaded her to join him for a drink this week, she must think she might be in with a chance…

But Gabby evidently misconstrues the situation when she plucks up some (dutch) courage and leans in for a kiss.

Nicky quickly jumps up, telling Gabby that he doesn’t like her like that. If that was embarrassing enough, Gabby is left mortified when she realises that Dawn has also witnessed the whole exchange.

The next day, Gabby and Dawn argue about where priorities should lie, and as things become all the more heated between the pair, Gabby lashes out and calls Dawn a prostitute.

It’s Dawn’s turn to be mortified, with Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall), Clemmie (Mabel Addison) and Will (Dean Andrews) all stood behind her.

When Lucas then asks Dawn an awkward question about what he heard, she quickly rushes out on the verge of tears.

Elsewhere in the village, it’s Paddy’s (Dominic Brunt) turn to find himself on the outer, as the Dingles begin to warm again towards Chas (Lucy Pargeter).

The majority of the Dingles were disgusted to learn that Chas had been cheating on Paddy with Al (Michael Wildman), and was planning to run away with him and daughter Eve on the day that Al died, and have been excluding her from the family ever since.

With some out-of-date beer to get rid of in The Woolpack, Mandy (Lisa Riley) suggests that they could throw a Dingle party, with Chas seeing this as the perfect chance to make get back into everyone’s good books.

The Dingles later pack into the bar, and Chas is surprised when she sees Paddy walk in. Whilst Chas makes amends with other members of the family, Paddy begins to feel excluded, as his own hatred of Chas continues to eat away at him.

With best mate Marlon (Mark Charnock) otherwise occupied in the kitchen preparing the buffet, Paddy feels out of place and quietly slips into the back room.

As Mandy fires up the karaoke machine, a solemn Paddy feels isolated from his once-extended family, as he sits alone listening to the fun…

Sarah realises Mack may be the father of Chloe’s baby, while Kim sniffs out a potential investor in the form of wealthy newcomer Caleb.

Read more…

Here are this week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Monday 16th January (Episode 9576)

Kim is impressed by Gabby’s pitch about expanding the business into schools, and tells her to get started.

Desperate to get rid of Chloe and focus on his and Charity’s relationship, Mackenzie reveals to Chloe that he’s paid the deposit on a flat, insisting that she moves out tomorrow.

Sarah observes the tense exchange between Mack and Chloe, and begins to get suspicious.

Amy and Chloe make amends as they agree to give being sisters another go.

Tuesday 17th January (Episode 9577)

Chloe is caught off guard when Sarah her Mack is the father of her unborn child.

A drunk Gabby takes the plunge and leans in to kiss Nicky, but she’s mortified as Nicky jumps to his feet and pulls away.

Wednesday 18th January (Episode 9578)

Gabby and Dawn argue about their priorities, leading to an embarrassing moment for everyone involved.

Dawn is horrified by Lucas’s question and rushes out on the verge of tears.

Nicola encourages Bernice to buy the B&B.

Thursday 19th January (Episode 9579–9580)

Kim wants Caleb to invest in her business.

Paddy feels totally isolated from his once-extended family as he sits listening to them having fun.

Friday 20th January (Episode 9581)

Mary shows Rodney. her dating app.