Emmerdale Spoilers – Sarah uncovers Chloe and Mackenzie’s baby secret

Coming up next week on Emmerdale, Sarah realises Mack may be the father of Chloe’s baby, while Kim sniffs out a potential investor in the form of wealthy newcomer Caleb.

Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) was horrified to discover that he had a new housemate in the form of Chloe (Jessie Elland) this week, having believed he was shot of her following her departure from the village just before Christmas.

Mack had breathed a sigh of relief when Chloe announced she was going to stay with a friend in Leeds, taking with her his unborn child after the two had a one-night-stand back in September. Although he’s managed to keep his dalliance a secret from fiancée Charity (Emma Atkins), Mack’s mate Nate (Jurell Carter) has already managed to guess that Mack is the father of Chloe’s baby, and has been trying to convince him to have an involvement with his child.

It wasn’t until Sarah (Katie Hill) received a call, informing her that Chloe had been admitted to hospital, that they discovered the truth about where she’d really been staying. Finding a moment alone with her, Mack did manage to assure Chloe that he’d support her in any way that he can, but he wasn’t banking on Charity and Sarah’s next move.

Chloe was uneasy when the pair insisted that she come home to Jacobs Fold with them, but despite trying to wriggle out of it, Sarah and Charity wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Panicked to come home and find Chloe had moved in, Mack’s own attempts to try and oust her and remove any risk to his and Charity’s relationship managed to backfire.

Next week, in increasing desperation, Mack announces to Chloe that he’s paid the deposit on a flat for her to move into. Chloe’s furious, feeling that Mack is trying to force her out her out, but he doesn’t relent when he later insists in The Woolpack that she should move out the very next day.

Unbeknownst to them, Sarah has overheard their tense conversation, and begins to put two and two together.

The following day, Chloe is shocked when Sarah suddenly asks whether Mack is the father of her baby.

Thinking on her feet, Chloe feigns hurt at the accusation, stating that she’d never do anything to hurt her best friend’s family. Chloe’s careful manipulation of the situation manages to convince Sarah to back down, to the point where she even feels guilty for such a scandalous suggestion!

Chloe later puts it straight to Mack: his erratic behaviour is arousing people’s suspicions, and he needs to keep a lid on it. Explaining that their conversation yesterday gave the game away to Sarah, Chloe assures Mack that she’s managed to put her off the scent… but for how long?

Whilst things are becoming ever strained between Chloe and Mack, thankfully it seems another relationship will begin to be repaired, after Chloe and newfound sister Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) agree to make amends and give things another go.

Elsewhere in the village…

Mary (Louise Jameson) decides it’s time to put herself out there and find love.

Rhona’s mother only came out as gay last year, three months after her arrival in the village, after finding an unlikely confidant in Kim (Claire King). She later admitted that didn’t expect she’d ever find love again, after a neighbour she’d fallen for had died.

As Mary shows Rodney (Patrick Mower) the dating app she’s installed on her phone, could she be about to swipe right on Mrs Right?

Plus, whilst celebrating her birthday, Kim sniffs out a potential investor for the Home Farm’s new stud in the form of wealthy newcomer Caleb Miligan (Will Ash).

Will Caleb be tempted to put down roots in the village? Given Kim’s past with the Dingle clan, Caleb’s not likely to make himself popular with his newfound extended family if he forms an alliance with the lady of the manor…