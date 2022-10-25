Emmerdale Spoilers – Kim and Will battle Clemmie’s biological dad

Next week on Emmerdale, when Alex threatens to take away Clemmie if he doesn’t get Harriet’s money, Will and Kim take drastic action to change his mind…

It’s only been a few weeks since Billy and Dawn Fletcher (Jay Kontzle & Olivia Bromley) moved themselves and the kids back into Woodbine Cottage, but with Dawn’s former ‘stepmother’ Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) having been tragically killed during the storm, the pair are faced with a dilemma.

Up until recently, Billy, Dawn, Dawn’s son Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall), and their ward Clemmie (Mabel Addison) had been living up at Home Farm, with Dawn’s father Will (Dean Andrews) and his then-fiancée Kim Tate (Claire King).

But the return of Kim’s granddaughter Millie (Willow Bell) soon put pay to that, when Millie took offence at the fact that new arrival Clemmie had been given her old room. After Millie accused Clemmie of biting her, Kim decided she had to put her own flesh and blood first, and reluctantly asked the Fletchers to move out.

It was only after the family had moved out that Millie admitted that she’d lied about Clemmie attacking her, but the damage had already been done. Dawn was furious with her father for standing by whilst Kim threw them out, and vowed never to set foot in Home Farm again.

However, after the reading of Harriet’s will, Dawn and Billy realise that the money that’s been left isn’t enough to keep Woodbine Cottage, and they’re suddenly faced with the prospect of being homeless.

Whilst the two try to formulate a plan to try and buy the cottage, another obstacle arrives in form of Clemmie’s biological father Alex (Liam Boyle), who issues them a shocking ultimatum—either they give him Harriet’s money, or he’ll take Clemmie away from them.

As everyone gathers to bid farewell to Harriet the next day, Dawn is panicked over Alex’s threat, but Will promises that they’ll stand by her. Reassuring Clemmie that they’ll always be together as a family, Dawn can only pray that she can keep to her word, not wanting Clemmie to be thrown into more instability.

Will decides to have a little chat with Alex ‘man to man’, but it’s clear that Alex isn’t intimidated by Will’s threats for him to leave Dawn alone.

However, when Kim throws Alex a hook by promising him the money he wants, he takes the bait and finds himself thrown into the boot of the car.

Transporting Alex to Home Farm’s stables, Will and Kim tie him up and try some further persuasion techniques, offering to give Alex a cheaper payoff. With Alex now a little more concerned for his own safety, Kim and Will leave him alone to mull things over.

Joining the gathering at The Hide Cafe, Will is about to tell Billy about what has gone down but Kim interrupts.

Keeping the fact that they’ve taken Alex captive to themselves, they instead urge Billy to not take any drastic action—the last thing they want is for Billy or Dawn to incriminate themselves.

Later on, back in the stables, Alex refuses to bow down to their demands. Whilst Kim can’t help but admire his bravado, a furious Will decides it’s time to teach Alex a lesson.

Will calms himself after giving Alex a beating, but Alex is sticking to his guns and still refuses to back down.

Figuring Alex just needs more time to think things over, Kim and Will decide to leave him in the stables overnight…

Will a night in the stables help him change his mind?

Here are next week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Monday 31st October (Episode 9707)

Aaron gets ready to leave for good and says his goodbyes to Vinny and Paddy.

When Chas quizzes him on whether he’s revealed her affair, Aaron coldly cuts off any future the two of them might have.

Expecting to find Chas, Al is met with the business end of Cain’s shotgun, Cain having discovered the truth about the affair.

Tuesday 1st November (Episode 9708)

Kerry and Chloe hear a gunshot ring out – what will they find?

Wednesday 2nd November (Episode 9709)

Billy and Dawn form a plan to buy Woodbine for themselves.

Alex threatens to take away Clemmie if he doesn’t get Harriet’s money.

Thursday 3rd November (Episodes 9710–9511)

Dan gets emotional when Amelia makes a heartfelt speech in Harriet’s honour.

Will prepares to beat down Alex, impressing Kim with impressed with his bravado.

Laurel is shocked by Bernice’s callous attitude towards Dan.

Friday 4th November (Episode 9712)

Matty is concerned.