Home and Away Spoilers – Xander’s first date is a disaster

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Xander’s first date with nurse Stacey turns into a disaster. Will he be able to salvage things?

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) first arrived in Summer Bay back in March of this year as the half-brother Jasmine (Sam Frost) never knew she had.

He arrived along with his half-sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier), Jasmine’s step-sister, and while things started off difficult, they eventually formed a connection with Jasmine. Fast forward a few months and Jasmine has left Summer Bay, leaving the two siblings to fend for themselves in the new town. Thankfully, their close bond means that they’re now perfectly happy to stick around.

Last week, as Rose and Xander spent a rare day off together, Rose couldn’t help but spot that her brother was getting some attention from a pretty brunette sat at the juice bar.

Xander noticed her too, but would have ben far too shy to make a move if it wasn’t for his sister’s encouragement. She challenged him that if she won at pool, Xander would have to go and ask for her number.

“Ok,” Xander agreed. “But if I win, you have to ask out the next guy who messages you on that [dating] app.”

Unsurprisingly, Rose won, and a sheepish Xander was forced to head on over to the juice bar.

Rose’s pushiness played off when Xander returned with the number of the girl, now known as Stacey (Maleeka Gasbarri).

Yet despite his happiness at getting Stacey’s number, the following day he still hadn’t called her, and he had no intention of doing so.

“The deal was, if you beat me at pool, I would ask for her number. We said absolutely nothing about going on a date.”

It took even more encouragement for him pick up the phone, with Rose teasing that if he ghosted her, it could make her lose faith in all men.

When he did eventually call Stacey to set something up, he kept the development between himself and the Diner ladies, knowing that his sister wouldn’t let him hear the end of it if he stuffed the date up.

So, when Rose caught him all dressed up and ready to leave their flat, he had to think on his feet, explaining that he was leaving for a friend’s 30th birthday.

However, news of a party was music to Rose’s ears – “Is there going to be anyone hot? Can I come?!” – and Xander had to make a hasty exit before she grabbed her shoes and left with him.

Unfortunately for Xander, it didn’t take long for Rose to discover the truth.

When she headed downstairs to the diner to grab some takeaway lasagne, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) let slip about where Xander really was, despite Irene (Lynne McGranger) frantically shaking her head in a vain attempt to get her to keep her mouth shut.

It turns out Xander had good reason to keep his date a secret, as Rose headed straight to Salt to embarrass him.

“Pretty low key 30th,” Rose quipped as she found Xander sitting alone.

She was delighted at his embarrassment, and it seemed she had no intention of leaving any time soon, as she headed to the bar to grab a drink.

In promos for the week ahead, we see exactly what happens when Stacey does show up, and unfortunately Xander is in for a hard time.

Rose is still there, as Xander begs her to leave.

“You’ve had your fun, now can you just go before she arrives?” he insists, but Rose simply tells him that she’s not going cramp his style.

At that moment, Stacey walks in, and Xander is forced to explain his sister’s presence after he gets up to greet her.

When Rose finally does leave them to it, Xander quickly demonstrates just how out of practice he is with dating. He has to apologise for his nerves, and how rusty he is, with Stacey responding: “bringing your sister along might have given that one away.”

Stacey reassures him that there’s nothing to be nervous about. But, before they can relax into it, things take a dramatic turn when a customer at the bar knocks a glass onto the floor, before collapsing to the ground.

Xander and Stacey rush over, the paramedic and nurse being the perfect combination to help.

However, a trip to their workplace wasn’t part of the plan, and it ruins the mood just a little.

After dropping the patient off at Northern Districts, Stacey makes her exit. As she gets into the lift, she thanks Xander for dinner, telling him “it was certainly one to remember!”

As Xander moves forward – either for a goodbye kiss or to get in the lift with her – she closes the door on him. “Bye Xander,” she says with a smile.

Xander is forced to return his and Rose’s apartment disappointed and alone. He explains to his sister that he asked Stacey if she’d like to get another drink after their debacle, but that she’s now at home, and he’s here.

Not good.

Will he be able to bag himself a second date with Stacey? And, perhaps more importantly, will Rose manage to stay out of her brother’s love life?

If you thought Xander’s date Stacey looked familiar, you’d be right. She’s been on our screens a couple of times in the last month, after being wooed by another Summer Bay lothario – Remi (Adam Rowland)!

She made her first appearance in episode 7882, which aired on Thursday 15th September in Australia, as a nurse who Remi took home shortly after being rejected by Dr Bree (Juliet Godwin).

As lead guitarist of Lyrik, Remi has plenty of luck with the ladies. However, he put his revolving door of one night stands on ice for a brief moment, when he found himself attracted to new doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).

It was Bree’s constant rejection which kept him interested, but when she eventually revealed that she was married, he quickly rebounded onto the closest woman he could find – an attractive nurse by the name of Stacey.

While they had fun, it didn’t help Remi forget about his crush on Bree. With the unexpected return of Bree’s abusive husband Jacob (Alex Williams), Remi has forgotten all about Stacey as he focuses on helping Bree escape domestic violence.

This has left Stacey free to begin dating Xander, and the pair look set to strike up a relationship. Fans watching filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach have spotted Luke Van Os and Maleeka Gasbarri filming plenty of scenes together, implying that they could be Summer Bay’s next hot couple.

In a recent chat with CelebTime, Luke smiled when asked if he thought his character would find love, as he hinted that “there might be some stuff coming up, you’ll have to wait and see.”

There’s also a career change in store for Stacey. While up until now she’s been a nurse at Northern Districts Hospital, fans have spotted her donning a Summer Bay Fit uniform – but what causes her to swap her scrubs for sweatpants in the coming months?

Home and Away Most Popular Character Vote for your favourite ever Home and Away character in Back to the Bay's 2022 'Most Popular Character' poll. Enter your five choices, listing your favourite character first. Your first choice will get 5 points, your second choice gets 4 points, your third choice gets 3 points, with your fourth and fifth choices getting 2 and 1 points. If you vote more than once, your most recent entry will be used. Please enter both first and surnames so we definitely know which character you mean. Think carefully - there are 35 years of characters to choose from. Please choose your all-time favourites. Voting is open until 18th November. Email address

Favourite Character 1

Favourite Character 2

Favourite Character 3

Favourite Character 4

Favourite Character 5

Subscribe to our weekly spoiler newsletter (totally optional)

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 24th October (Episode 7913

Xander’s first date ends in disaster. Mackenzie freezes in a crisis. Can Marilyn revive Roo’s tutoring confidence?

Tuesday 25th October (Episode 7914)

Nikau wants to be the best best man. Kirby’s ex wants more than closure. Guilt-ridden Mackenzie learns the hard way.

Wednesday 26th October (Episode 7915)

Bob sows doubt for Theo and Kirby. Cash is the only family Felicity wants. Marilyn is on a new mission.

Thursday 27th October (Episodes 7916-7918)

Bree and Remi get dangerously close. Bob derails Lyrik’s gig. Kirby’s choice guts Theo.

Theo owes Mac big time. Remi and Bree give in to their attraction. Will Kirby send Bob packing?

Xander gets spontaneous with Stacey. Justin and Theo revive Salt’s reputation. Mackenzie needs her own space.