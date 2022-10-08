Home and Away Spoilers – Can Rose save Cash from a gang attack?

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Heather and Marilyn’s family connection is finally uncovered, while Rose discovers that the bikie gang have ordered a hit on Cash!

Heather Frazer’s (Sofia Nolan) strange behaviour continue to torment Marilyn (Emily Symons) next week, as her true identity is finally revealed.

Having come to Summer Bay as a new private student of Roo (Georgie Parker), seeking help with an application for law school, Heather soon took a keen interest in Marilyn, much to her discomfort.

Marilyn sought advice from her tarot cards, which warned her that Heather was deceitful and manipulative, but Roo chose not to heed her warnings.

Disturbed by Marilyn’s apparent obsession, both Roo and Alf (Ray Meagher) wondered if Marilyn had stopped taking her medication, which she was prescribed after suffering with neuological issues following the organophosphate attack last year.

Nikau on the other hand has seen a completely different side to Heather, having been sleeping with her since the day they first met. Although Heather made it clear that there were no strings attached, saying that they both got what they wanted from their first hookup, the two appear to be taking tentative steps into a romance.

Next week, the two see each other on the beach, where Nik asks if Heather has been to see Mackenzie (Emily Weir) about a job at Salt.

Heather states she hasn’t, which Nik finds a little odd considering she’s apparently strapped for cash, but she claims to have been hitting the books hard…

Heather heads off for her study session with Roo, promising Nik that they’ll catch up later. Nik’s uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) witnesses the exchange, teasing Nik about him and Heather becoming ‘a bit of a thing’.

The conversation soon turns serious however, when Nik asks Tane about Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) moving in with them—when was he going to be informed? Tane admits it’s a bit awkward, but Nik isn’t just concerned about another person fighting over the bathroom—has Tane forgotten that Cash is a cop?

Given that Tane and Nik are currently facing charges for being involved in the bikie gang—which is in fact a cover-up for the fact that Tane was working with the police—it’s certainly not going to look good if the bikies find out the Paratas are sharing a house with a cop, not least the one who shot dead gang leader Marty (Ben Wood).

Whilst Tane promises to sort it, Nik is frustrated by the lack of progress with a court date.

He later asks Heather if there’s anything she can think of to speed up the process—after all, she’s studying law—but Heather is quick to point out that she’s not even got into law school yet.

When Roo and Marilyn observe that Nik and Heather appear to be a thing now, Roo tells Marilyn that she really should ease up on Heather, she’s had a tough time of it.

Roo proceeds to tell Marilyn the story that Heather had told her, that she’d been working as a housekeeper and had an affair with her boss, resulting in a pregnancy. Forced to give the baby up to the man and his wife, Heather never saw her child again.

Whilst Roo finds the story sad, she doesn’t seem to notice the effect it’s had on Marilyn, who is visibly shocked as she looks over at Heather nearby…

The next day Marilyn comes home to find an envelope addressed to her on the doorstep. Inside, she finds a photo of a baby, with “Guess who?” written on the back.

Marilyn storms over to Heather’s van, asking where she heard the story that she told Roo, and demanding an explanation for the photo.

“Why are you doing this to me?” Marilyn pleads as Heather feigns ignorance.

“You work it out“, Heather replies coldly, just as Nik emerges from the caravan after hearing the commotion.

In the blink of an eye Heather suddenly turns into the victim, as she tells Nik that Marilyn is making random accusations about her.

Roo soon approaches too, and is shocked to witness Marilyn yelling at Heather to stop lying. As Nik backs Heather up, saying that she was in the van with him, Marilyn storms off.

Heather later questions Nik about Marilyn, and learns that she’d previously had mental health problems.

Seeing it as an opportunity, Heather later brings Marilyn a bunch of flowers, apologising for not being more sensitive to her issues earlier on.

Marilyn is forced to hold her tongue in front of Roo, but remains convinced that Heather is playing games…. but why?

We soon find out, when we see Heather return to her van and open a small box of keepsakes. Inside is an order of service for her father Timothy’s funeral, and a copy of Heather’s birth certificate…. where her mother is listed as Marilyn Chambers!

Meanwhile, at the Parata house, Cash is becoming increasingly impatient during his recovery, and is determined to return to work. Despite the fact that he can barely walk, he insists to Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) that he wants to go to the police station.

Of course, neither the station nor the hospital are willing to sign him off as fit enough for work, and Cash’s troubles only continue to grow when he overhears Tane telling Flick that he needs to move out—him being there is a huge risk.

Cash later packs his bags, telling Flick that he agrees with what Tane said, but she insists that he needs to stay put.

When Tane heads to the station himself to see if there’s anything Rose (Kirsty Marillier) can do to hurry things along, she’s surprised that he hasn’t yet been given a court date.

Rose eventually learns that the investigation is still ongoing as the rest of the gang are under covert surveillance, in the hope that more members will incriminate themselves.

Gaining access to the files, Rose is shocked to learn that the gang have ordered a hit on Cash!

Rose debates with Xander (Luke Van Os) as to whether she should warn Cash; it will only add to the stress and there’s very little they’ll be able to do about it without blowing the operation.

As Rose heads round to visit Cash, will she be able to tell him his life is under threat?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th October (Episode 7871)

Is Remi’s charm wearing off? Theo no longer wants to be Kirby’s secret. Bree makes a friend.

Tuesday 11th October (Episode 7872)

Kirby’s done being the responsible one. Bree gets under Remi’s skin. Is Ziggy’s pro surfing career on the rocks?

Wednesday 12th October (Episode 7873)

Cash is desperate to be back in uniform. Dean and Ziggy face the choice of a lifetime. Marilyn receives a shocking message.

Thursday 13th October (Episode 7874)

Heather is not who she claims. Cash packs his bags. Rose’s bikie bust isn’t over.

Friday 14th October (Episode 7875)

Marilyn digs up dirt on Heather. Leah and Roo stage an intervention. Cash learns what his life is worth.