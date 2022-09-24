Home and Away Spoilers – Justin and Lyrik celebrate a new milestone

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Theo and Kirby give in to temptation as Lyrik celebrate a new milestone, whilst a stranger takes a keen interest in Marilyn…

Since Theo’s (Matt Evans) successful audition to become Lyrik’s lead singer, Justin (James Stewart) has been the band’s number one fan, and last week saw the perfect opportunity for him to ingratiate himself when he offered to buy them a new touring van.

With former member Bob (Rob Mallett) taking off in the group’s existing van, Remi’s (Adam Rowland) quest to find a replacement ended in disaster, when he and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) ended up getting scammed and locked in a shed overnight.

Forced to cancel all but their resident gigs at Salt, the band were in dire straits—until Justin came up with his plan.

Asking Leah (Ada Nicodemou) if he could use some of their joint savings for ‘marketing’ for the garage, he went on to tell Theo and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) that he was gifting them a van, on the condition that it carries the garage name on the side in a sponsorship deal.

Whilst Theo and Kirby were thrilled with the development, Leah was less than impressed when she learnt about Justin’s latest venture, and pointed out that he merely trying to chase his own dreams of being in a band, through Theo.

As we return to the action next week, Leah continues to tell Justin that he’s becoming too emotionally invested, and when she later finds him playing his guitar wistfully, Justin admits that he was perhaps going too far.

He goes on to explain that he never got to live out his own dreams, after being forced into witness protection for many years. Sympathising with his reasoning, Leah agrees that he can go ahead with the van purchase.

Later that week, Theo, Kirby, Remi and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) are in the midst of a band meeting about their lack of finances when Justin pulls up outside, honking the horn on their new van.

The band are thrilled and invite Justin to join them in the back garden to celebrate, which is just as well considering he’s also brought a crate of beer!

The gathering turns into an impromptu party, with invites sent out to Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) who bring over a mountain of pizza from Salt.

Lyrik’s new neighbour John (Shane Withington) pops his head over the gate to see what all the racket is, but despite Eden’s best efforts to ask him to join them, he stubbornly refuses.

Leah is heartwarmed when she arrives to find Justin in a jamming session with the band. He’s finally getting a taste of his dream, even if it’s just in the back garden.

Unbeknownst to the others though, there’s sparks flying inside the house.

Te tension has only continued to build between Theo and Kirby since their kiss, and despite promising Eden and Remi that they would not take things further, the pair slip quietly into the kitchen where they’re soon locking lips again.

Knowing that Leah and Justin are heading to Salt for the evening, the pair sneak back to Theo’s empty house, where they spend a steamy night together.

The next morning, the unexpected early return of Leah and Justin from Buddy’s morning walk (the scamp stole someone’s breakfast at the dog park!), closely followed by Remi dropping around for the van keys, sees Kirby bolting out the back door half-dressed in order to avoid being spotted.

Theo catches up with Kirby on her walk-of-shame, as she explains that whilst last night was fun, it can’t happen again. The band means too much to her.

When repeated attempts to change her mind fail, Theo falls back to the thing that got them together in the first place—music!

As Kirby sits writing in the back garden, Theo comes in through the back gate with his guitar, singing a song he’s written especially for her.

Eden can’t help but be enchanted as Theo walks across the garden to her…. will she give in to his charms?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Roo (Georgie Parker) finally has some success after broadening her advertising campaign beyond the diner noticeboard.

Having decided to advertise her services as a personal tutor, Roo’s poster in the diner wasn’t drawing in much business—and a misguided attempt by Marilyn (Emily Symons) to boost Roo’s confidence, by secretly removing numbers from the poster herself, only caused embarrassment for Roo after Marilyn confessed.

Marilyn managed to redeem herself however by suggesting Roo make herself known to the Uni and TAFE, as well as advertising in local paper The Coastal News, and it wasn’t long before Roo had a potential student lined up.

Setting herself up at the diner (where else!) this week, Roo meets her first client, Ali, who is a mature student studying nursing. As Marilyn and Irene (Lynne McGranger) watch from afar, they note that Roo is very much in her element.

Later in the week, Roo meets up with a second student, Heather Frazer (Sofia Nolan), who is having trouble with completing her application for a law degree.

Roo listens with interest as Heather explains her deeply personal motivation for studying law. Heather states that she was once a housekeeper, who had an affair with her male employer. After ending up pregnant, Heather stayed on with the family until she had the baby, not wanting the scandal exposed.

However, whilst Heather believed that the man would eventually leave his wife for her, the couple ended up pressuring Heather into letting them adopt her baby, before throwing her out.

Heather now wishes to practice law in order to help mothers reunite with their lost children. Roo thinks it’s a noble cause and promises to help all she can, but Heather then gets distracted when Roo calls Marilyn over to order more drinks.

Heather takes a keen interest in Marilyn after hearing her name, and after engaging in some small talk as she leaves the diner, she takes a sneaky photo… what is she up to?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th September (Episode 7861)

Cash can’t get the answers he needs. Justin lives his dreams through Theo. Roo gets her mojo back.

Tuesday 27th September (Episode 7862)

Rose punches away her guilt. Tane has an unlikely ally in Dean. Can Felicity be the stronger sibling?

Wednesday 28th September (Episode 7863)

Justin solves Lyrik’s transport problem. Theo and Kirby give in to temptation. Could Tane lose the gym? Nikau chases love.

Thursday 29th September (Episode 7864)

Dean shows Nikau the harsh truth. A guilty Ziggy can’t avoid Remi. Theo longs to break band rules.

Friday 30th September (Episode 7865)

Eden and John attempt neighbourly harmony. Dean revives the spark with Ziggy. Roo takes on a new student.