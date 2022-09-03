Home and Away Spoilers – Tane and Rose team up to take down Tex

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Rose uncovers Tex’s true identity as the bikies put their gym plan into action, whilst Nikau faces the wrath of Dean…

Hooking up with local handyman Tex (Lucas Linehan) was a welcome distraction for Rose when she met him a few weeks ago, as she tried to get over her feelings for Cash (Nicholas Cartwright)—the boyfriend of stepsister Jasmine (Sam Frost).

But little did Rose realise that Tex has been leading a double life. A member of the Death Adders bikie gang, Tex was actually dispatched to Summer Bay to suss out the Parata family.

It transpired that the armed robbery that recently deceased Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) went to jail for, over a decade ago, had been committed against the gang.

With the money later being used by Ari and Mia (Anna Samson) to buy the gym, gang leader Marty (Ben Wood) has decided that new owner Tane (Ethan Browne) must be the one to pay it back, and he’ll do so by allowing a gang member to work there in order to launder money through the business.

As threats against the family grew in order to force Tane to comply, he sent Ari’s stepdaughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) to live in New Zealand for her own protection, and soon realised why Tex was so confident.

“Guess we know why he’s not scared of cops,” he observed to Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) after spotting Tex kissing Rose. “He’s sleeping with one.”

Rose soon clocked the tension between Tane and Tex, but all Tane could tell her was that her boyfriend wasn’t who he appeared to be. It was enough to get Rose curious, as internet searches for Tex’s name drew up a blank.

Next week, Tane’s words are still playing on Rose’s mind, and the mystery grows after learning that Tex has inexplicably quit his job at the caravan park. Tex isn’t answering Rose’s calls, and Tane is also becoming nervous—the job he’d spoken of at the gym is due any day now.

When Tex finally reappears in Summer Bay, he apologises to Rose, he’s not used to having anyone to worry about him.

As Tex drives off, having agreed to meet Rose later in the day, Rose decides to run a check on his licence plate.

She discovers that Tex’s real name is actually Leigh Wheeler, and he’s a known bikie associate!

Rose confronts Tex and tells him that, as a police officer, she can’t be with someone like him—did he only get with her for a dare? Tex admits that it did start out like that at first, but he genuinely fell for her.

Tex pulls out all the charm and Rose plays along, asking him to give her some time to think about things. In the meantime, it’ll have to stay strictly between them.

Heading round to the Parata house, Rose tells Tane that she knows the truth about Tex, and she wants to know what’s going on between them…

Going against the Parata grain, Tane decides to tell Rose what’s going on, but they’re interrupted by Tane’s phone—his new ’employee’ has arrived at the gym.

Tex introduces Tane to Genevieve, who after being given the gym’s bank details, sets about creating a month’s worth of new members to account for the large sum of cash being deposited.

Tane is sure that it’ll look suspicious, but Tex assures Tane that Genevieve knows what she’s doing.

After further investigation, Rose tells Tane that he did the right thing in removing Chloe from the equation—Marty is dangerous, with charges for kidnapping, firearms, and attempted murder.

She also points out that they can locate the bikies’ HQ by searching the location history on Tane’s phone.

Rose has to ask how far Tane is willing to go to put things to an end, as there’s no way she can guarantee his safety.

“Whatever it takes“, Tane replies….

The next day, there’s a commotion at the bikie HQ when their guards drag an unexpected visitor inside—it’s Tane.

“Isn’t this a nice surprise,” Marty exclaims.

What is Tane up to?

Meanwhile, Nik is frustrated that Tane seems to be going along with Tex’s demands, particularly after he broke up with Bella (Courtney Miller) in order to protect her from harm.

When Mackenzie (Emily Weir) tells Dean (Patrick O’Connor) that she’s spoken to Bella’s workmate Emmett (J.R. Reyne), she asks why Dean didn’t tell her that Nik and Bella had split up.

It’s news to Dean, who is shocked to hear of the development, and he immediately tries phoning Bella in New York.

When Dean heads up to the club to confront him, a defeated Nik isn’t in the mood for an argument—he already knows he’s a piece of dirt. Dean backs off, commenting to Mac that Nik seems just as miserable as Bella…. something not right here.

Flick is also surprised to hear the news from Mac. Whilst she immediately realises why Nik has done it, having been told the truth about the bikies, Flick has to play ignorant in front of Mac, suggesting that it must just have been down to the long distance.

When Dean finally gets to talk to Nik, he changes tact and calmly asks why he broke up with Bella.

Nik claims that he was just sick of her not being around, but Dean can see through him—he’s more miserable than ever.

Dean insists that Nik and Bella can work things out but Nik doesn’t want to hear it.

After Dean finally speaks to Bella, he informs Mac that she’s devastated. Nik completely blindsided her and refused to give any sort of explanation.

That isn’t the only thing though, with no Nik to return to, Bella has decided to stay in New York… permanently.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 5th September (Episode 7846)

Lyrik put down roots in Summer Bay. Cash fears the worst. Ziggy’s apprenticeship plans get upstaged.

Tuesday 6th September (Episode 7847)

Has Theo signed up for life on tour? Cash struggles to accept his new reality. Roo’s first taste of freedom is unexpected.

Wednesday 7th September (Episode 7848)

Roo’s freedom feels like torture. Kirby and Theo channel heartbreak into music. Xander suffers in silence. Cash needs answers from Jasmine.

Thursday 8th September (Episode 7849)

Can a cop and a criminal find love? Xander hides his pain. The bikies send Tane a new employee.

Friday 9th September (Episode 7850)

Dean defends Bella’s honour. Tane puts himself on the line. Rose plays a dangerous game with Tex.