Home and Away Spoilers – Tex’s identity revealed as Nik and Naomi kiss

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, the Parata household comes under threat as we learn Tex’s true identity, whilst Nikau’s friendship with Naomi takes an unexpected turn…

The old adage of ‘too good to be true’ proves to be correct once again next week, as we discover the real motives for Tex Wheeler’s (Lucas Linehan) arrival in Summer Bay.

Tex made his first appearance after answering an advertisement for a handyman to help out at the caravan park and bait shop, as Marilyn (Emily Symons) struggled to juggle the businesses in the Stewart family’s absence.

Although Tex’s work ethic left a little to be desired, with Marilyn sometimes finding that she had to crack the whip, Tex’s work was more than satisfactory.

When Roo (Georgie Parker) returned unexpectedly early last week, they were faced with having to dismiss Tex earlier than expected. But, perhaps having an inkling of what was to come, Tex managed to charm his way around Roo and she bottled out of letting him go.

In the meantime, Tex has begun a romance with local cop Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) who he set his sights on as soon as he arrived in the bay. Whilst she was initially happy to have someone to take her mind off Cash (Nicholas Cartwright)—who she’d recently admitted to being in love with, despite him being in a relationship with her stepsister Jasmine (Sam Frost)—Rose has found herself falling further for Tex.

Next week the two return to Summer Bay, having spent some time together in the city picking up the remainder of Rose’s belongings to move into the pier apartment. Xander (Luke Van Os) can see the change in Rose, being with Tex has done her a world of good.

Tensions with Cash remain high however, after Rose overhears him and Irene (Lynne McGranger) talking about his ex-lover Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) arriving in the bay. Having already got himself in a tizz over his drunken (yet perfectly innocent) night spent with Rose, this is only going to add to his things that he doesn’t want Jasmine to know about.

Realising that Rose was standing behind him the whole time, he explains to her that it was none of her business. When he later tries to approach Rose again, to confront her about telling Xander what she heard, Tex stands in his way. Despite Cash telling Tex to back off, he refuses, which leads to Cash getting into a scuffle with him.

Tex later apologises to Rose for causing trouble with Cash, but she thanks him for sticking up for her, even if it wasn’t really necessary. Rose explains that everything is so complicated in her life right now, and he’s the only thing that isn’t.

But when Tex then heads into the gym, he takes a long look at the photo of former owners Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mia (Anna Samson) that’s sitting on the counter…. what’s he up to?

We soon find out, when we see Tex head to a bikie hangout to meet with leader Marty (Ben Wood). It turns out Tex is their sergeant-at-arms! As Tex shows Marty the photo he swiped from the gym, Marty confirms that they’ve got the right place… and that they’re going to get back every cent of the money that Ari stole from them.

Before he came to Summer Bay, Ari spent several years inside for armed robbery, and the money gained from that robbery remained hidden away in a storage unit. That is until Mia chose to use it in order to buy the gym last year. The apparent victims of Ari’s crime, the bikies have managed to track down Ari, discovered he’d bought the gym, and put two and two together…

Whilst they know that Ari has since died, they’re unsure as to the whereabouts of Mia. Tex confirms that he’s got the local copper on side, and agrees to keep on digging around Summer Bay to see what he can find out.

When Chloe is rostered on during his next gym session, it doesn’t take long for Tex to discover that she is Ari’s stepdaughter. Chloe suddenly becomes a point of interest, as Tex begins to follow her and stake out the Parata house… is she in danger?

Sticking with the Paratas, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is on edge as he prepares to accept his bravery award, having been nominated by new friend Naomi (Jamaica Vaughan).

After John (Shane Withington) announced the nomination in front of a packed surf club, he was keen to tell Nik about the fancy dinner they’d be attending, which immediately made Nik uncomfortable—that’s really not his scene.

When Naomi offered to accompany Nik and hold his hand, he balked, confused about how he should respond given that his girlfriend Bella (Courtney Miller) is currently in New York.

John pointed out that Nik was allowed to make new friends, just as Bella was doing in the US, and Nik eventually agreed to Naomi’s offer.

As the day of the ceremony arrives, John and Naomi head over to pick up a smartly dressed Nikau, only for him to announce that he can’t do it.

John tries his best to change Nik’s mind, but it’s to no avail. Nik feels that he was only doing his job and doesn’t want all this attention, let alone everyone calling him a hero. In the end, John reluctantly agrees to accept the award on Nik’s behalf.

The next day Nik finds himself facing the wrath of Alf (Ray Meagher), who as surf club president, returned from Merimbula specially in order to attend the ceremony. Once he learned that Nik had pulled out, Alf didn’t see the point in going himself, and when he comes across Nik on the beach, he gives him a serve for letting himself down.

Naomi witnesses Alf’s tirade and goes to check on Nik, who apologises to her too. Naomi tells him not to be so hard on himself… he’s an amazing person, and he doesn’t even know it.

To prove it, Naomi suddenly plants a kiss on Nik!

Cash is in for a shock when Mackenzie agrees to let Lyrik play Salt, whilst Leah and Irene are forced to sack Chloe…

Read more…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 15th August (Episode 7831)

The Parata house has been invaded. Can Felicity pull off a band night at Salt? Lyrik’s bandmates face a clash of egos.

Tuesday 16th August (Episode 7832)

The crowd goes wild at Salt. Cash gets a blast from the past. Jealous Dean woos Ziggy back.

Wednesday 17th August (Episode 7833)

A highly-strung Cash snaps. Ziggy takes the driver’s seat. Is Tex who he claims to be?

Thursday 18th August (Episode 7834)

Nikau loses the courage for his bravery award. Someone is watching Chloe. Rose gets lovesick for absent Tex.

Friday 19th August (Episode 7835)

Heartbroken Nikau becomes the heartbreaker. Leah ends Chloe’s juggling act. Tane receives an anonymous threat.