Neighbours releases glamorous farewell video before final weeks

As the final episode of Neighbours draws ever closer, the show has posted a beautiful video to its social media channels, showing the cast of the final episodes celebrating in style.

There are less than two weeks left until Neighbours says goodbye for good. Now, as part of the show’s #CelebratingNeighbours campaign, a celebratory video has been released, and the cast have never looked so good.

The video, posted across the show’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels, features the current cast and returnees who will star in the final ever episode, set to air in Australia on Thursday 28th July, and in the UK on Friday 29th July.

The clip begins with our first look at Mike Young, played by the one and only Guy Pearce.

He features alongside Jane Harris (Annie Jones). The two characters dated in the 1980s, and with Jane’s relationship with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) currently on the rocks, will Jane and and Mike reunite in the show’s final episodes?

Jane has an outfit change for the second shot, donning a red jumpsuit while holding a giant silver balloon.

It’s happy families for Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes), Leo (Tim Kano), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda), after an eventful year which saw Nicolette skip town with the unborn baby she had agreed to co-parent with David and Aaron, and David spend time in prison after a medical manslaughter charge.

With David now out of prison, will the four get a happy ending?

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) is set for happiness in the show’s final episode, as he weds Melanie Pierson (Lucinda Cowden).

His mum Angie (Lesley Baker) is already back and causing havoc, while his son Callum (Morgan Baker) is set to return to Erinsborough in time for the wedding.

Chris Pappas (James Mason) and Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) are also back, along with their daughter Annie (Harlow Herbison Fuentes).

Chris was Neighbours‘ first regular gay character, and he fathered a child with Lucy, eventually departing for New York to be a full-time father to her.

The street’s two newest residents, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask), feature in the promo… although if the rumours are true, there may be some new (old) residents moving into the street before we say goodbye to Ramsay Street for the final time.

Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) Glen (Richard Huggatt) have had an eventful few months, as Glen hid the fact that he was Kiri’s father.

The two are now on good terms and have agreed to be friends, with a close bond forming between them.

The show’s final ever wedding will see Toadie and Melanie marry.

They’ll be watched on by Toadie’s two biological children, Nell (Scarlett Anderson) and Hugo (John Turner), as well as Toadie’s adopted son Callum.

Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) is one of the show’s most iconic characters, making his debut way back in 1987.

He was last seen in 2015, but Ian Smith reprised the role earlier this year, and has spent the last couple of weeks reacquainting himself with the suburb he called home for many years.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) play with sparkers in the glitzy video.

The pair have been two of the most beloved characters since the Kennedy family’s arrival in 1994, and actor Alan Fletcher was this week seen getting emotional on a number of UK news programmes when discussing the show’s ending.

The residents of Number 24 – Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), Kiri and Freya (Phoebe Roberts) – look glamourous as they celebrate with an oversized bottle of champagne.

Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) is back, and he’s seen in the clip blowing a party horn into the ear of Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

The two characters were best friends in the 1980s, but things are set to turn sour in the final weeks as Shane discovers that Paul has made plenty of enemies in the past few decades.

Will Shane’s actions cause Paul to give up his beloved Lassiters Hotel once and for all?

Recent departees Roxy (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are back for the final episodes, with Roxy showing off a baby bump under her green dress.

Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) is back too, and she hugs Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) in the celebratory clip.

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elamloglou) can’t hide her excitement as she spins around, holding a bunch of balloons.

Terese is currently going through a divorce and Paul has agreed to buy her out of Lassiters, leaving her free to pursue an exciting new business opportunity.

However, recent weeks have seen her soften towards Paul after seeing him struggle with David’s ordeal – is there time for the two to reconcile before the end?

Levi (Richie Morris) and Freya look loved up in the promo, as Levi tosses Freya up in the air while she wraps her arm around him.

Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) and Mal Kennedy (Benjamin McNair) set tongues wagging when they returned last week, announcing to a stunned Karl and Susan that they’re together.

This week it’s revealed that they’re planning to move to Erinsborough. Will Neighbours really end with a devastated Susan forced to live close to her worst enemy, or is there another big twist in store?

It’s like the ’80s never went away, as Paul, Shane and Clive are reunited.

Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) and Amy Greenway (Jacinta Stapleton) have played a big part in the final few weeks, as Amy deals with her feelings for Toadie, and Zara enlists the help of Harold to try to break Toadie and Melanie up.

Amy puts some space between her and Toadie in the final week, but it’s all smiles in the final promo, which sees many of the characters in the outfits that they wear to Toadie and Melanie’s wedding.

Does this mean Amy can put her feelings behind her and join the couple as they celebrate their big day?

Mike and Jane dance together, fuelling the rumours that the 80s couple reunites for the final episodes.

Chloe is alone in this shot from the social media video, but new spoilers suggest that she could be about to reunite with Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta).

Mal’s party hat is apt – he’s got a lot to celebrate, with both a new girlfriend and a move to Erinsborough on the cards – but how will it affect his relationship with mum Susan in the final weeks?

Mike and Jane draw hearts with sparklers. A hint of what’s to come?

Sam Ellis (Henrietta Graham) also features in the promo, holding the Ramsay Street sign. She’s recently joined the show as Chloe’s assistant, and rumour has it she has a connection to another Neighbours favourite…

Des Clarke (Paul Keane) is back once again, one of a number of ’80s favourites reuniting in the final episode.

Nicolette and Jane have had their ups and downs over the last couple of years, but they’re both smiling in the new clip as they also draw a heart with their sparklers.

The three 1980s legends – Mike Young, Shane Ramsay and Paul Robinson – unite as they hold up a neon Neighbours sign.

Half-sisters Elly Conway and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) are also back in town – Elly’s back to reunite with Chloe, but what brings Bea back to Erinsborough?

She left last year after breaking up with Levi Canning, but actress Bonnie Anderson has kept her Neighbours connection as she sings the show’s theme tune.

With rumours that Finn Kelly is also set to feature in the show’s final episode as actor Rob Mills revealed that he filmed scenes for the finale, there could still be some shocks in store before the end.

Neighbours’ final ever episodes air in Australia in a three-part special on Thursday 28th July, simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach.

UK viewers will see the final three episodes a day later, Friday 29th July on Channel 5. The first of the three episodes will air in the show’s usual daytime slots of 1:45pm and 6pm, and the final two will air in a special primetime slot at 9pm. Read more…

