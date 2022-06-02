Home and Away Spoilers – Mia finally gets closure over Ari

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mia seeks closure by leaving Summer Bay for New Zealand, whilst Roo is determined to prove Martha’s doctor’s wrong…



After facing heartache after heartache in recent months, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) decides it’s time for a fresh start away from Summer Bay, but a generous gift from her family will take her further than she’d thought!

Both Mia and daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) have been struggling after the death of Mia’s husband Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), who at the time had been incarcerated after falsely confessing to being responsible for the death of Chloe’s biological father Matthew (James Sweeny)—a crime actually committed by Chloe.

Chloe has been avoiding her mother at all costs, unable to deal with seeing her in so much pain following Ari’s passing, and in doing so she formed an obsession with friend Bella (Courtney Miller).

After manipulating Bella and her boyfriend Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) for weeks, they began to see Chloe’s deception, and Bella finally put her foot down.

It was the catalyst needed for Chloe to finally return home to Mia, who soon made the decision that both she and Chloe should move away from Summer Bay.

Chloe was furious on learning of Mia’s plan—whilst Mia cannot stand being in town as everything reminds her of Ari, Chloe found comfort in it.

Mia eventually agreed to stay and the two have been spending more time together, desperate to repair their relationship. But this time, it was Chloe who felt she was being suffocated by Mia’s constant presence. Knowing that Mia had only stayed in Summer Bay for her benefit, she found it difficult to ask her to back off.

When Mia spoke of making plans for the two of them to visit Ari’s family, it finally became too much for Chloe who stormed out. When she returned later that evening, Chloe admitted to Mia that whilst she loved her, she couldn’t be around her anymore.

Mia was devastated as she told Tane (Ethan Browne) that Chloe was cutting her out of her life.

Realising that sticking around would bring only further pain, Tane suggested that Mia should perhaps stick with her original plan to leave Summer Bay.

As we pickup the action this week, Mia can’t believe that Tane would suggest she leave without Chloe, particularly when she’s at her most vulnerable, but Tane promises that he would look after her.

Mia soon agrees that leaving town would be the only way she can move forward.

When Chloe announces that she’s going to find somewhere else to live, Mia tells her that it won’t be necessary as she’s leaving Summer Bay—though she has no idea where she’ll go.

Mia knows that once she puts some space between her and Chloe, then they’ll be able to heal.

Chloe comes up with an idea, and Mia is stunned when she and Tane later present her with some air tickets to New Zealand. Nik’s mum Gemma (Bree Peters), and Ari’s family, are waiting for her and will take care of her. Perhaps seeing where Ari was laid to rest will bring the closure that Mia needs.

The family organise a pizza party as a farewell, with Bella, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and John (Shane Withington) all joining the household in marking Mia’s final evening in the bay.

Whilst excited for her trip, Mia takes some time out to reflect over the past months. Tane tells Mia that Ari would be proud of her, and she then hands over the paperwork which puts the gym solely in Tane’s name.

The next morning Chloe and Mia have some time together on the beach, as they talk about Summer Bay bringing Ari and Mia back together after so long, Mia admitting that she doesn’t regret a thing.

Later, the time finally comes for everyone to gather to bid Mia farewell.

Both Chloe and Mia hope that each other finds peace, and say a tearful goodbye as Tane drives Mia out of Summer Bay for good.

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, after the devastating news that her mother Martha (Belinda Giblin) was no longer strong enough to undergo a lifesaving kidney transplant, Roo is determined to prove the doctors wrong.

Roo had originally offered to donate one of her own kidneys earlier this year, but Martha had pulled out at the last minute, not wishing to subject her daughter to potential health problems of her own. The decision drove a wedge between mother and daughter for a couple of months, but after returning to Summer Bay two weeks ago, Martha revealed that she was happy to go ahead after all.

The family were delighted, until Logan (Harley Bonner) broke the news that Martha’s high blood pressure had increased the fluid around her lungs, and there was a chance she might never be fit enough for the op.

After a comment from Marilyn (Emily Symons) about how keeping a positive outlook can have an effect on health, Roo wondered whether she might have a point, and started researching.

Alf (Ray Meagher) was dubious when Roo explained her plan to start Martha on a positivity programme, in the hope of reducing her blood pressure, but Roo eventually talked him round.

They seek advice from Logan who, whilst supportive, explains that it might not be easy. Martha’s heart function would need to improve by 20% for her to be fit enough for surgery, and she would need medical supervision. Alf wonders if they’d only be getting Martha’s hopes up.

Martha is all for the plan when she returns home, which mainly consists of healthy eating and gentle exercise with relaxation.

They start with a meditation session that evening in the living room, and whilst Alf clearly thinks it’s a load of hogwash, Martha is clearly enjoying herself.

The next morning Martha is in good spirits as she joins Roo and Marilyn on a gentle walk.

Alf worries that Roo might be pushing Martha too hard, but Marilyn points out how much fun Martha has been having.

“When did you last hear her laugh as much as she did last night?” Marilyn asks. “Surely that can’t be a bad thing….”

Will Roo’s plan work after all?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 6th June (Episode 7781)

Roo’s positivity program riles Alf up. Chloe has a compromising plan. Mia gets her ticket to closure.

Tuesday 7th June (Episode 7782)

A wealthy stranger buys a seat at Mac’s table. Mia says goodbye. Alf is horrified by Roo’s health revolution.

Wednesday 8th June (Episode 7783)

Mackenzie gets an offer she can’t refuse. Alf and Roo battle over Martha’s care. Can Rose handle small town policing?

Thursday 9th June (Episode 7784)

Jasmine bolsters Xander’s confidence. Rose finds her small-town-cop groove. Will Ryder take his dream job? Failure hits Theo hard.

Friday 10th June (Episode 7785)

Ziggy is Theo’s secret coach. Jasmine hustles a job for Xander. Logan is involved in an accident.