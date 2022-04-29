Neighbours releases first photo of Pierce Greyson return

Neighbours has given the first details of Tim Robards’ return as Pierce Greyson, three weeks before he arrives on-screen as part of a major new storyline.

Tim Robards, the actor who played Pierce Greyson from 2018 until 2020, is set to reprise the role of the billionaire for a guest appearance in an upcoming storyline involving his son Hendrix.

Robards first came to prominence in 2013 when he was cast in Australia’s The Bachelor.

He joined the cast of Neighbours in 2018, and made his on-screen debut in October 2018. However, when Covid-19 struck and Australian states began to close their borders, Tim made the decision to leave the show to spend more time with his wife Anna Heinrich and newborn daughter Elle in Sydney.

With character Pierce in the midst of an affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal), the decision was made to re-cast the role, and Don Hany stepped in for Pierce’s final few months in Erinsborough.

Don then briefly reprised the role in 2021 when Pierce returned to Erinsborough to sell his prized vineyard to Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).

Now, ‘original Pierce’ is set to return, bringing the character full circle.

Of his return to the show, Tim said: “It was an absolute honour to be asked back to reprise my role as the OG Pierce Greyson!

“Covid state border restrictions resulted in my sudden departure and replacement back in 2020 for what should have been my last month of filming. I’m beyond excited and grateful to get back and see the whole team whom I never got to say goodbye to.

“Now knowing the show is coming to an end, it’s such a privilege to be a part of it one last time.”

A press release announcing Tim’s return also stated that April Rose Pengilly, who plays Pierce’s ex-wife Chloe Brennan, is thrilled to be reunited one more time with her original on-screen husband before the series wraps up in June.

The news of Tim’s return was first revealed in early March, when Neighbours director Kate Kendall posted a photo of a rainbow at Bondi Beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

She added a comment to the post, thanking the cast and crew of Neighbours for “making this such an unforgettable shoot.”

“Thanks @neighbours cast and crew for making this such an unforgettable shoot. See you tomorrow Melbourne. #jackiewoodburn @alanfletcher @georgiestone @benjaminturland @mrtimrobards @jane_allsop @tony_gardiner_acs @lecabba You know who you are! Love you.

KK

👏👏👏”

Kate tagged a number of current cast members – Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie Hargreaves) and Ben Turland (Hendrix Greyson) – along with actors Tim Robards (Pierce Greyson) and Jane Allsop (Lisa Rowsthorn).

Pierce’s son Hendrix is set to be diagnosed with a serious lung condition in upcoming episodes, a result of him running into a smoke-filled Erinsborough High to save girlfriend Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

The shock diagnosis leaves him in need of a lung transplant. He will also have to navigate living on the same street as The Rodwells, who are about to move onto Ramsay Street and whose daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) started the fire at the school and is the ultimate cause of his serious health condition.

Rumour has it that Hendrix and Mackenzie are set to get married in the months to come. Just a few weeks ago, a fan was lucky enough to spot a number of the Neighbours cast filming at Melbourne Zoo, and snapped Ben Turland in a suit and Georgie Stone in a wedding dress.

Is Pierce returning to see his son on his wedding day? We won’t have long to find out.

Pierce will make his return on UK screens on Friday 20th May, and subject to any schedule changes, should appear on Australia screens on Thursday 16th June.