Home and Away Spoilers – Chloe’s manipulation fractures the Paratas

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Chloe’s manipulation begins to cause fractures in the Parata house, whilst Tane and Felicity’s future is in peril….

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has been on a downward spiral since the death of her father Matthew (James Sweeny), who she inadvertently killed as he had a heated argument with Mia (Anna Samson) in the Paratas’ garden.

Chloe’s guilt was compounded when Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) took the blame for her, and he was awaiting sentencing in a remand centre when he was rushed to hospital with an aggressive form of cancer. With no hope of survival, Ari married Mia in a bedside ceremony before passing away shortly afterwards.

Bella (Courtney Miller) was the first outside the family to learn what had really happened to Matthew, when she came across Chloe crying in the park.

Although the two had never really been friends as such, the two found common ground over their respective fathers. With Chloe unable to open up to her mother, Mia begged Bella to be there for Chloe and help her come to terms with what had happened.

In the week following Ari’s funeral, Bella has been doing just that, but it was clear that Chloe was starting to become over-reliant on her new bestie.

Bella admitted to boyfriend Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) that Chloe’s constant presence was getting a bit intense, and the two breathed a sigh of relief when they convinced Chloe to return to work at the diner. Assuming Bella and Nik would hang out with her during the shift, Chloe was perturbed when the pair instead headed off to spend some time alone together, and she spent the rest of the afternoon growing more frustrated at being separated from Bella.

Eventually it became too much for Chloe. Declaring to Irene (Lynne McGranger) that she wasn’t ready to return to the diner after all, she hot-footed it back home to find Bella, only for an annoyed Nik to shut his bedroom door in her face.

Chloe pulled out a sob story the next day about not being ready to return to work, causing Nik and Bella to feel bad for talking her into it. When Chloe then locked herself in the bathroom and pretended to cry, she overheard Bella admitting that they’d stuffed up, and Nik left so Bella could talk with her. Chloe smiled, pleased that her manipulation had worked and she had Bella all to herself…

Next week, Chloe’s scheming continues. After Nikau informs Tane of his concerns over Chloe’s behaviour, she attempts to paint Nik as the one at fault.

When Tane talks to Chloe, she makes out that Nik is the one not coping following Ari’s death. She claims he’s deflecting from his own problems, and is jealous of the time that she and Bella have been spending together. Chloe even goes as far to say that she saw Nik wearing one of Ari’s t-shirts.

As Tane confronts Nik later, who denies everything, he’s torn as to who to believe.

Chloe’s deception only grows further when Nik then asks her why she lied. According to Chloe, Tane must have misunderstood her due to all the stress he’s been under!

That evening, Chloe gatecrashes Nik and Bella’s romantic meal at the farmhouse, claiming that Tane has booted her out so he could talk to Felicity (Jacqui Purvis). Bella invites Chloe to join them, but Nik is tense as he realises what Chloe is up to.

When a text from Tane makes Nik realise that Chloe has lied about the reason for coming over, her pulls her up on it. As Chloe begins to make another scene, Bella insists that she can stay. Nik and Bella’s planned evening in then turns into a movie marathon for Bella and Chloe, whilst Nik heads to bed alone.

The next morning, Chloe’s obsession with Bella becomes all the more clear as she takes a photo of her sleeping on the sofa.

Nik is confused as he walks in on Chloe tucking Bella in, and the three later head to Salt for breakfast with Tane and Mia. Before they go in, Tane pulls Bella to one side and explains that he’s worried about Nik.

Up at Salt, things are tense between Nik and Chloe as they discuss their plans for the day, but when both Tane and Bella call him up on the way he’s been acting, he realises the game that Chloe has been playing.

They’ve all been talking behind his back, and now his loved ones believe that he is the one is the problem!

Nik storms out of Salt in anger, as Chloe continues to express her ‘concern’ about him.

When Tane later tells Nik that he can’t keep placing the blame on Chloe, even Nik begins to doubt himself—surely he isn’t imagining it?

Tane also has other things on his mind this week, as his future with girlfriend Felicity comes into question.

As Tane spent some time with Flick last week, he got philosophical about Ari’s death and questioned his own future plans, telling Flick that when he looked at the big picture, all he could see was her.

Flick was immediately freaked out by this; settling down is the last thing she wants!

As we pick up the action this week, Tane questions why it’s such a big deal to see her in his future. Flick says that he simply caught her off-guard, but in any case it’s too early in their relationship to be making such grand statements.

Tane is happy to just forget what was said and move on, but it eats away at Flick as she pounces on brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) for advice.

Given her own traumatic childhood following the death of their mother and their father’s suicide, she never wants to put any children through the same. Cash explains to Flick that she can’t go around thinking that history is going to repeat itself, and tells her to be honest with Tane.

But Flick’s honesty backfires when she tells Tane that may never want to settle down and get married, let alone have kids. Flick worries whether her stance will be a dealbreaker when a clearly upset Tane asks her to leave—he can’t deal with this now.

Later in the week the two reconvene, and Tane apologises for his reaction.

Ari’s death has made Tane realise that he needs to live in the here and now, and he shouldn’t worry too much about the future. As long as he gets to be with her, nothing else matters!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 25th April (Episode 7751)

Is Felicity’s family stance a deal-breaker for Tane? Cash and Jasmine share a dream. Chloe jostles for Bella’s attention.

Tuesday 26th April (Episode 7752)

Mia gets a painful delivery. Leah and Justin go behind Theo’s back. Nikau tells Chloe to back off.

Wednesday 27th April (Episode 7753)

Mia’s self-help turns self-destructive. Felicity and Tane’s future is in limbo. Theo fears losing his place in the family. Justin’s new apprentice sets Ziggy off.

Thursday 28th April (Episode 7754)

Ziggy accuses Justin of discrimination. Logan investigates Martha for Roo. Could Mackenzie lose Salt?

Friday 29th April (Episode 7755)

Cash bears bad news for Jasmine. Roo takes her last chance with Martha. Dean’s rescue plan for Mackenzie turns sour.