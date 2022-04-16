Home and Away Spoilers – Mia has an unexpected final moment with Ari

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, as the community tries to help the Paratas after Ari’s death, Mia has an unexpected final encounter with her late husband…

Summer Bay was devastated following the untimely death of Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) last week from an aggressive form of cancer. Ari was already facing a lengthy jail term after he falsely admitted to being responsible for the death of Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny), the biological father of actual killer Chloe (Sam Barrett).

This week, having married Ari shortly before he died, Mia (Anna Samson) is numb as the last of the guests leave following Ari’s tangi (the Māori ceremonial funeral).

When Bella (Courtney Miller) goes to leave, Chloe begs her to stay with her—with Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Tane (Ethan Browne) accompanying Ari’s body back to New Zealand, she doesn’t want to be alone in the house with Mia.

Having caused so much pain for Ari and Mia in the final weeks of Ari’s life, as Ari took the blame for Chloe’s crime, Chloe has no idea what to even say to her mother.

The next day Mia is faced with a delivery of Ari’s personal possessions from the remand centre, and decides to pay a visit to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) at the police station.

Mia wants to know what Ari’s death means for the case against him—she doesn’t want Ari to be remembered as a murderer, particularly since she is one of only a few in Summer Bay who know what really happened on that fateful day.

Cash makes some enquiries, and Mia is relieved to hear that the case has been officially closed by the DPP—there’ll be no charges and no court proceedings.

Meanwhile, other residents of the bay have been doing their best to help the family in their time of need, with Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and Theo (Matt Evans) coming up with the idea to make a tribute video to Ari featuring interviews with his friends.

Theo and Ryder tentatively show the video to Chloe, who is touched at the thoughtful gesture. But when Chloe attempts to show the video to Mia, it’s an entirely different reaction. She orders her to stop playing it before barrelling into the diner and blasting Theo and Ryder.

“Do you not think that it’s hard enough for my to say goodbye to my husband,” she exclaims, “without having to watch everyone else do it as well?!”

The efforts of other residents also go down like a lead balloon.

Later in the week, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) is determined to help in some way when he and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) realise that the Paratas could be struggling with money whilst the gym remains closed. They’re soon joined by John (Shane Withington), who has just given Tane and Nik a lift home back from the airport, and Roo (Georgie Parker).

Dean and Ziggy pitch their idea to Mia for a crowdfunding page to help towards any outstanding costs from the funeral and other expenses, but it’s an angry no. Mia later explains to Tane that Ari was a very proud man, and wouldn’t want to accept charity.

But that night, Mia is visited by Ari in a dream. She tells him that she feels very alone, but he reassures her that she’s surrounded by friends and family, and tells her that she needs to allow people in if she’s to have any chance of moving forward.

“They want to help you, and they need you just as much as you need them,” he assures her.

Ari explains that his spirit has a long way to travel until it can rest, but that it can’t happen until he knows that Mia is going to be OK.

A tearful Mia asks Ari if she can stay here with him, but he explains that it isn’t possible.

Mia takes his advice on board, assuring Ari that he has nothing to worry about, that his soul can rest, and the two kiss before Mia wakes up alone in her bed.

The next day Mia seeks out Dean and Ziggy, apologises for the way she spoke to them, and gives them her blessing to go ahead with the fundraiser.

As Mia heads into the gym determined to get back to normal, she urges Tane to do the same—he’s been looking out for everyone else, now he needs some time with girlfriend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).

Tane heads over to Flick’s van and is amused to find her dancing along to music on her headphones—in a split second he’s already feeling better.

That evening, Tane is feeling philosophical, and he talks about how Ari’s death has made him realise what’s really important.

But when Tane explains that he sees only Flick in his life when he looks towards the bigger picture, Flick freezes…. has Tane said too much?

Embarrassed after an awkward nighttime encounter with Irene, Cash wonders whether he’s made the right decision in moving in with Jasmine. Elsewhere, John has some wise words for Roo as she remains conflicted over Martha….

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th April (Episode 7746)

Mia takes her crusade to the police. Half-naked Cash makes an awkward housemate. Ryder and Theo’s gesture backfires.

Tuesday 19th April (Episode 7747)

Why is Logan spying on Mackenzie? Cash has a problem with Irene. Justin tests Theo’s trust.

Wednesday 20th April (Episode 7748)

Is Mackenzie still in love with Ari? Roo won’t play happy families. Theo refuses a family reunion. Dean wants to help the Paratas, but how?

Thursday 21st April (Episode 7749)

Mia gets one last moment with Ari. Ziggy and Dean’s plan to help backfires. Tane finds solace in Felicity.

Friday 22nd April (Episode 7750)

Bella is torn between Nikau and Chloe. Roo finds unlikely wisdom in John. Do Tane and Felicity have a future?