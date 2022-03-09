Home and Away Spoilers – Mac hatches a plan as Logan prioritises Neve

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mackenzie makes a bold decision in the wake of Logan’s ex turning up in the bay.

This time last year, Mackenzie Booth’s (Emily Weir) life was about to be ripped apart. At the time, Mac was in a relationship with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), but the arrival of past love Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) saw the couple come under strain.

When Ari finally decided that it was Mia that he wanted to be with, Mac was devastated, particularly since she’d just discovered that she was pregnant with Ari’s child.

Faced with the agonising decision as to whether she kept the baby, made all the more complicated when Ari was left in a coma following a hit and run, Mac had only just opted to go ahead with the pregnancy when she tragically miscarried.

Sent into a deep downward spiral, it took a long time for Mac to come to terms with all she’d lost.

Now in a relationship with Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), it seems that history could be about to repeat itself, following the arrival of Logan’s ex-girlfriend Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom)!

After receiving a mysterious text message last week, a shocked Logan headed to the park and met up with Neve. He had previously believed her to be dead, after she went AWOL whilst they were serving in the army two years ago.

Neve made it clear that she wanted Logan back, and planted a kiss on him just as Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) walked past.

Dean (Patrick O’Connor) later confronted Logan, who promised to tell Mac immediately so there were no misunderstandings. But Neve had found her own way to Salt, and unaware that Logan was now taken, put her arms around him in front of Mac before he had chance to explain!

As we pick up the action this week, Mac and Logan have a private word in the store room, where he fills her in on Neve’s background and explains that has nothing to worry about. Mac feels otherwise, already feeling that she has a beautiful war hero to compete with.

Meanwhile, Dean decides it would be a good idea to acquaint himself with Neve, telling her that the woman she’s just seen Logan disappear with was in fact his girlfriend.

Mortified, Neve makes a hasty exit, quickly followed by Logan when he hears what Dean has told her.

Mac asks Dean whether she’s right to be worried as she watches Logan race off after his ex, but Dean assures her that Logan is a good guy. Dean gave Logan the opportunity to come clean about Neve and Logan immediately did so, so he can be trusted.

But Mac remains unconvinced, clearly seeing the parallels with what happened with Ari last year.

Logan catches up with Neve, who is broken. She’s spent the last two years desperately trying to find her way back to Logan whilst evading the authorities, only to find that he’s moved on.

Neve feels it’s now time to move on herself, as she announces to Logan that she’s not his problem anymore. But Logan insists she stay as he’s still concerned that she has PTSD following her time in the army, which Neve furiously denies.

When Logan threatens to report her to the defence force unless she lets him help her, Neve realises she has no choice but to stay in the bay.

Mac’s familiar position isn’t lost on Bella (Courtney Miller), when she comments that Mac seems to have bad luck with ex-girlfriend’s turning up out of the blue, though Mac doesn’t appreciate the observation.

Neve apologises to Mac, but she remains dubious when Logan blows her off to carry on talking with his ex.

Mac later comments to Bella that she needs to ensure she remains in control this time round, and the opportunity presents itself the very next morning when Logan finally returns home with Neve.

When Logan explains that Neve needs his help and that he’ll need to put her up in the local motel, Mac immediately suggests that Neve can stay with them!

In Mac’s mind it’s a case of keeping her enemy close, and having Logan’s ex under her roof means that he won’t be spending time alone with her in a motel.

But will Mac’s plan backfire on her?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay…. Mia returns home from the city with the news that Ari’s sentencing date has been set for six weeks time, following his false confession to protect her and Chloe (Sam Barrett).

Mia doesn’t want to talk about it with Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) as she remains angry at Ari for not even attempting to help himself. Determined to cover for the real killer, Chloe, Ari has refused to allow Mia or Chloe to make any statement about Matthew (James Sweeny) in case it puts them under scrutiny.

The family have reluctantly agreed, under Tane’s (Ethan Browne) suggestion, to limit contact with those outside of the household for the time being, including girlfriends. But that hasn’t stopped their secret from reaching some of their friends.

When Bella came across Chloe crying in the park last week, it all came out, and this week Dean also cottons on, as he tells Mia that he knows Ari is innocent.

Although Dean doesn’t want to know the details, or who is actually responsible, he wants to be there for Mia as she explains that the whole situation is ripping their family apart.

He tells her that Ari would only be doing it for a good reason, and that Mia needs to hold it together for his sake.

After Nik confesses to Tane that Bella knows, Tane breaks his own rule by visiting Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) caravan to spend the night with her.

When Flick questions the secrecy around what went down, given that it’s all over the papers, Tane explains to her that there are things that she doesn’t know. Flick understands, and reiterates that she will be there for him whatever happens.

But Flick’s brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) continues to believe that the Paratas are hiding something, and asks Flick if Tane has said anything to her. When Cash later approaches Tane himself, saying he’d be happy for him to add or retract anything from Ari’s confession, Tane denies having any further knowledge of what went down.

Flick is furious with Cash and feels she has to explain to a subdued Tane that it had nothing to do with her.

Tane trusts her, but he’s now worried that he won’t have the strength to keep his family together over the coming weeks….

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 14th March (Episode 7721)

Mia tries to hold her family together. Logan faces his ex. Mackenzie has an unlikely plan.

Tuesday 15th March (Episode 7722)

Mackenzie keeps her enemies close. Felicity and Tane have a steamy reunion. Mia gets a bad sign from Ari.

Wednesday 16th March (Episode 7723)

Mia is desperate to have her wedding. Cash offers Tane a lifeline. Roo’s still avoiding Martha. Tane leans on Felicity for support. Alf and Justin clash.

Thursday 17th March (Episode 7724)

Ryder struggles on his return home. Theo tries to make amends as Alf goes on the war path against him. Jasmine and Cash are loved up.

Friday 18th March (Episode 7725)

Bella finds a new home. Alf has a vengeful plan for Theo. John gets implicated in revenge.