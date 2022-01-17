Tammin Sursok joins Neighbours

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok is joining the cast of Neighbours!

It has been confirmed that Tammin Sursok, the actress who played Dani Sutherland from 2000 to 2004 on Home and Away, has joined the cast of Neighbours for a six week guest stint.

The news of Tammin’s guest stint was first rumoured last week, but has been confirmed to Back to the Bay today. More details on the role are expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammin Sursok (@tamminsursok)

Although there was no official confirmation of this role until now, speculation was rife when Tammin revealed on Instagram that she was set to roadtrip from Queensland to Melbourne with her husband and two young children.

The role will be Tammin’s first since returning to Australia in June last year. The 38 year old recently returned from the US, where she was forced to stay due to the pandemic.

Whilst over in the US, Tammin made a household name for herself playing both Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless, as well as the blind Jenna Marshall on Pretty Little Liars.

In reference to whether she would ever reprise her role as Dani on Home and Away, Tammin was frank with Woman’s Day in May 2021.

“I would do a cameo for the fans for sure,” she said.

“It’s where I started and what gave me everything in my career – if it wasn’t for that show I don’t know where my life would’ve gone.

“I’m very grateful for the experience and the opportunity and so I would definitely do a cameo.“

Announcing the news of her role on her Instagram Stories, Tammin (@tamminsursok) posted a picture of her Neighbours scripts, with the caption “Squeezed in a little gig before my next tv show which is the polar opposite of this. Should be a fun few weeks!”

Tammin’s stint is thought to be beginning in February and will wrap by the last week of March. Her first scenes are likely to air in late March in the UK, and mid-April in Australia.